Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 12, 2009
BLONDE AMBITION
Kim Kardashian flaunts her new blonde locks – and striped manicure! – while leaving Fred Segal in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday. The newly single star has been spending her time house-hunting, according to sister Kourtney.
BUY, BUY BABY
After a glam turn at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards – where she was honored with the Ultimate Choice trophy – Britney Spears steps out for a shopping trip Tuesday along L.A.'s famed Robertson Blvd.
BORN TO RIDE
A well-protected Anne Hathaway practices safety first, wearing a helmet as she sets off for a scooter ride while shooting the star-studded flick Valentine's Day in Hollywood on Tuesday. The romantic comedy also stars Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Ashton Kutcher and Jessica Alba.
OUT TO SEA
Zac Efron arrives on the set of his new film, The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud, before climbing aboard a boat in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday. The actor has been spending a lot of time on the high seas for his latest role.
WITH HONORS
Eva Longoria Parker playfully accepts a grant on behalf of the National Association of Latino Independent Producers at the Hollywood Foreign Press Annual Installation Luncheon on Tuesday. Fellow actress Rose McGowan was on hand to host the event, held in the Beverly Hills Hotel.
HAT STUFF
RampB crooner Ne-Yo – who most recently appeared on the Top 10 single "Knock You Down" – brings out his best threads to launch the new fall ad campaign for Alfani at New York's Metropolitan Pavilion on Tuesday.
COOL RUNNING
Ready to beat the summer heat, Chris Pine keeps cool Tuesday with an icy beverage while running errands in Silver Lake, Calif.
BAND STAND
Fresh off their performance at the Teen Choice Awards earlier this week, the Black Eyed Peas step out Tuesday to support bandmate apl.de.ap (far right, with will.i.am, Fergie and Taboo) as he launches his new record label, Jeepney Music, at West Hollywood's Ecco Lounge.
IN THE SHADE
Rihanna dons a pair of fashion-forward sunglasses while attending a Rocawear party hosted by Jay-Z in Manhattan on Monday. Next up for the singer: A Sept. 14 performance on the new Jay Leno show – her first public performance since the February assault by then-beau Chris Brown.
ON SOLID GROUND
It was a quick trip – but not an uneventful one! After teaming up with sister Solange to promote Samantha Thavasa handbags in Tokyo – and experiencing a 6.6 earthquake while there! – a beaming Beyoncé arrives back in New York on Tuesday, safe and sound.
HE COMES IN PEACE
Pete Wentz heads into MTV's New York studios with his tourmate, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus (not pictured), for some fun and games on It's On with Alexa Chung Tuesday – and Tweeted about the taping immediately afterward, saying they "had fun."
ALL'S WHALE THAT ENDS WHALE
Looks like she's having a whale of a time! Brooke Shields goes face to face with Shamu, the iconic killer whale, during an aquatic meet and greet Tuesday at SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla.
VAMPING IT UP
Evan Rachel Wood does the polka on the red carpet Tuesday at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Installation Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The sultry redhead can next be seen guest-starring as a vampire queen on HBO's True Blood on Aug. 30.
SOCIAL CALL
Peek-a-boo! Queen Latifah pops out of her trailer to say hello during a break from shooting her new romantic comedy, Just Wright, in New York on Tuesday.
HIPPIE 'CHIC'
That's a lot of fabric, Little J! Taylor Momsen embraces her inner hippie, showing off a flowing watercolor ensemble Tuesday while on the New York set of Gossip Girl.