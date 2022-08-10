Katy Perry Wakes Up in Vegas, Plus Scarlett Johansson, Nathalie Emmanuel and More

By People Staff
Published on August 10, 2022 06:00 AM
Like Magic

Katy Perry
Katy Perry delivers a keynote speech at the Magic fashion trade show in Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

Ride Along

Scarlett Johannson
Scarlett Johansson enjoys some fun in the sun in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 5.

Bright Spot

Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel is a ray of sunshine on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.

Freeze Out

Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn gets all dressed up for a fro-yo run in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

Up and Away

Jason Statham
Jason Statham catches a wave while in the water off the coast of Formentera, Spain, on Aug. 9.

Brick by Brick

Top Hopper
Tom Hopper and daughter Truly attend the re-opening of the LEGO Flagship Store in London's Leicester Square on Aug. 9.

Middle Man

Idris Elba
Iyana Halley, Idris Elba and Leah Jeffries go glam for the world premiere of Beast at The Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

Filled with Pride

Chris Pine
Chris Pine supports his dad Robert at the premiere of Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 8.

Triple Threat

Owen WIlson Michael Pena Jesse Williams
Michael Peña, Owen Wilson and Jesse Williams get together at the Paramount+ Secret Headquarters premiere at the Signature Theater in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

With Purpose

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make it a date at Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Aug. 8.

Hats Off

Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell has some fun with his fashion at Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Aug. 8.

Red-y or Not

Vera Farmiga
Also at the Five Days at Memorial premiere in L.A. on Aug. 8: Vera Farmiga, who stands out in her red dress.

Style and Sass

Aubrey Plaza in NYC
Aubrey Plaza is serving looks while arriving at CBS Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

Smoke Signals

Ozzy osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage on Aug. 8 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in England.

Boxing Day

Sherri Shepherd
Sherri Shepherd surprises fans at an N.Y.C. Hertz location on Aug. 8, as she makes her move across town in anticipation of her new eponymous talk show.

Shoulder On

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson looks straight out of a photo shoot while grabbing a green juice in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

Happy Face

Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher kicks back on the beach with wife Mila Kunis (not pictured) in Santa Barbara, California, on Aug. 6.

The Music Man

Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas performs solo at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center's Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Gala at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 7.

Stage Right

Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson arrives to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

Fast Feet

Claire Danes
Claire Danes goes for a run along the beach in L.A. on Aug. 8.

Major League

A league of their own
Abbi Jacobson hangs with A League of Their Own inspiration Maybelle Blair at a baseball game in honor of the Prime Video reboot launch in L.A.

To a Tee

Charlotte Gray
Charlotte Sands and Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens hang backstage at 1720 Warehouse in Los Angeles on Aug. 4.

Shore Thing

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes sports a smile while hanging in the water in Miami on the eve of his 24th birthday, Aug. 7.

Summer Lovin'

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III hold hands during a walk in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on Aug. 7.

Power Pose

Shania Twain
Shania Twain commands the stage during day four of the 2022 Boots and Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro Station, Ontario, on Aug. 7.

Pretty in Pink

Rebel WIlson
Rebel Wilson is giving Elle Woods on Aug. 7 at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s Severance at Nobu Malibu.

Stay Golden

Post Malone
New dad Post Malone pays homage to Modern Family's Cam during his performance at the 2022 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Aug. 7.

The Bright Stuff

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria heads to dinner with friends at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Aug. 6.

Walk the Walk

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson soaks up the sunshine on Aug. 7 in New York City.

Guitar Hero

Damian Lewis
Damian Lewis mans the mic on Aug. 7 while performing at the Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park in Charlbury, England.

Film Forum

Amanda Seyfried
Real-life loves Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski film The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 5.

Tennessee Titan

Carley Pearce
At the 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Aug. 7, a smiling Carly Pearce hits the stage.

Singing Loud and Proud

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Christina Aguilera performs on stage at the 'WE ARE FABULOSO' event during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Christina Aguilera performs on stage at the WE ARE FABULOSO event during Brighton Pride on Aug. 6 in Brighton, England.

Looking Cool

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: LL Cool J attends Rock The Bells at Forest Hills Stadium on August 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
LL Cool J attends Rock The Bells at Forest Hills Stadium on Aug. 6 in New York City.

Nighttime Smile

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 06: Paula Abdul is seen on August 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Paula Abdul is seen out and about on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.

Making Music

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Travis Scott performs at the O2 Arena on Aug. 6 in London.

Rocking All Night Long

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 06: (L-R) Singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and guitarist John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Allegiant Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and guitarist John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 6.

Giving It His All

Elton John at Soldier FIeld, Chicago, IL, August 5th, 2022.
Elton John performs for fans during a stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 5.

Friendly Costars

DALLAS, TX - AUGUST 05: (L-R) Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco attend the "Day Shift" Dallas Fan Screening at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lake Highlands on August 05, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco attend a screening of their new film Day Shift at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lake Highlands on Aug. 5 in Dallas.

Bringing the House Down

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on Aug. 5 in New York City.

Hitting the Stage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Jason Mraz performs on stage at Pier 17 Rooftop on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Jason Mraz performs on stage at Pier 17 Rooftop on Aug. 5 in New York City.

Daring Denim

New York, NY - Comedian Jo Koy attends the Universal Pictures screening of 'Easter Sunday' at the Regal Union Square in New York City. Pictured: Jo Koy BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Comedian Jo Koy attends the Universal Pictures screening of Easter Sunday at the Regal Union Square in New York City on Aug. 5.

Starry Night Out

EDGARTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 05: (L-R) Questlove, Floyd Rance, Stephanie T. Rance, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Margaret Brown attend the premiere of Netflix's Descendant during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival at Harbor View Hotel on August 05, 2022 in Edgartown, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Netflix)
Questlove, Floyd Rance, Stephanie T. Rance, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Margaret Brown attend the premiere of Netflix's Descendant during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival at the Harbor View Hotel on Aug. 5 in Edgartown, Massachusetts.

Jean Therapy

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner rocks head-to-toe denim while leaving Sun Studios in London on Aug. 5.

Tongues Wagging

Christina Aguilera London
Christina Aguilera brings the heat during a concert at London's O2 Arena on Aug. 5.

On Top of the World

LL Cool J
LL Cool J visits the top of the Empire State Building on Aug. 5 in N.Y.C.

Blonde Ambition

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid pounds the pavement on Aug. 5 in N.Y.C.

Skirt the Issue

Bethenney Frankel
Bethenny Frankel totes her new purchases while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on Aug. 4.

Friday Feels

Billie Eilish
Claudia Sulewski and Billie Eilish hug it out at the Los Angeles premiere of I Love My Dad at Largo at the Coronet on Aug. 4.

On Par

Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt hits the golf course with friends in Los Angeles on Aug. 4.

Shades of Blue

Olivia Munn JOhn Mulaney
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney go shopping near N.Y.C.'s World Trade Center on Aug. 4.

Class Reunion

Yellowjackets cast
Christina Ricci, Liv Hewson, Melanie Lynskey, Courtney Eaton and Samantha Hanratty attend The Hollywood Reporter's Q&A about their show Yellowjackets in L.A. on Aug. 4.

To the Point

Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb greets Walker Hayes during the singer's performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Aug. 4.

Triple Play

Jamie Foxx Dave Franco Day Shift
Dave Franco, Kandi Burruss and Jamie Foxx attend a special screening of Day Shift presented by Netflix at IPIC Atlanta on Aug. 4.

Bold and the Beautiful

Jodi Balfour
Jodi Balfour and Abbi Jacobson keep it bright at the Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own on Aug. 4.

The Last OG

Maybelle Blair
Also at the A League of Their Own premiere: Maybelle Blair, one of the women who inspired the original film.

Helping Hands

Jerry Seinfeld
Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld join Free Rain's Colin and Rebekah McCabe for a beach cleanup in East Hampton, New York, in partnership with Surfrider.

Malibu Mama

Claire Danes
Claire Danes hits the beach in Malibu on Aug. 3.

Happy Hugs

Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay and Kelly Giddish share a hug while filming Law & Order: SVU in N.Y.C. on Aug. 4.

Look of Love

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum get lost in each other's eyes during a walk through Lake Como, Italy, on Aug. 4.

Came to Play

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan meets star Myles Frost at MJ: The Musical in N.Y.C. on Aug. 3.

One Cute Couple

Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel pause for a picture at the opening night of Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool at Mark Taper Forum in L.A. on Aug. 3.

A Dress to Impress

Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz gets to work on the set of her new Enzo Ferrari biopic in Modena, Italy, on Aug. 4.

Laugh In

Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Katharine McPhee and David Foster enjoy a laughter-filled shopping trip through Beverly Hills on Aug. 3.

Star in Stripes

issa rae
Issa Rae shines at the season 2 premiere of Sweet Life in Los Angeles on Aug. 3.

Mr. Clean

Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder gets to work at a beach clean-up with the Shiseido Blue Project and WSL PURE during the 2022 US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California, on Aug. 3.

Color Blocking

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid steps out in style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 3.

Devil Is in the Details

Elton John
Elton John visits the Chicago cast of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical — for which he wrote the music — prior to their Aug. 3 performance at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Stop and Smooch

Will Poulter
Will Poulter kisses his girlfriend as they make their way through West Hollywood on Aug. 3.

State Presence

Aaron Taylor Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson speaks on stage during the Davide Campari Excellence Award Winner ceremony at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Aug. 3.

Farm Fresh

Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts grabs a green juice to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 3.

Blue Belle

Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller greets photographers with a smile at the London premiere of The Sandman on Aug. 3.

Sparkle Motion

Gwendoline Christie
Nearby, Neil Gaiman and Gwendoline Christie hang out at The Sandman premiere in London on Aug. 3.

Spin Cycle

Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin takes a ride around Malibu on his motorcycle on Aug. 3.

Quiet on the Set

Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum hits the set of The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 3.

Flower Power

Fran Drescher
Fran Drescher receives a beautiful bouquet while arriving in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Aug. 3.

Hello, World

Jo Koy Tiffany Haddish
Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish have a moment on Aug. 2 at the world premiere of their new film Easter Sunday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A.

Standing Tall

Alicia Key
Alicia Keys hits the stage for her ALICIA World Tour opener at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in North Carolina on Aug. 2.

Day to Night

Jamie Foxx Dave Franco Day Shift
Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco have a laugh on Aug. 2 at the Miami screening of Day Shift.

Video Star

ASAP Rocky
A$AP Rocky films a music video in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Aug. 2.

Some Bodies

Bodies Amandla Stenberg
Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Rachel Sennott dress to impress for A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies special screening in N.Y.C. on Aug. 2.

Sunday Best

Jimmy O'Yang
Jimmy O. Yang arrives in style to the Easter Sunday premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 2.

Dog Days

Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola grab a bite in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 1 with their pup in tow.

Riding the Wave

Paula Abdul
Paula Abdul gets dressed up for the L.A. premiere of Prey at the Regency Village Theater in L.A. on Aug. 2.

Prey for Them

Prey premiere
Also at the Prey premiere in L.A. on Aug. 2: stars Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, Amber Midthunder, Michelle Thrush and Stormee Kipp.

True Lies

Avril Lavigne Machine Gun Kelly
Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly surprise club-goers at TAO Chicago with a performance of their hit "Bois Lie" over Lollapalooza weekend.

Beach Bliss

*EXCLUSIVE* Newlywed bliss! Lais Ribeiro and husband Joakim Noah can't get enough of Rio!
Lais Ribeiro and husband Joakim Noah (not pictured) kick back on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 2.

Talk It Up

Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper visits Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 2.

Walk About

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence is the picture of summer style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 2.

Hosts with the Most

Jerry Seinfeld
Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld join CHANEL to host the annual Night of Comedy to benefit the Good+ Foundation at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on July 30.

Up on the Roof

Maneskin
The members of Måneskin — Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi — hang on the rooftop of Chicago's Aba restaurant on July 29 while in town for Lollapalooza.

Thumbs Way Up

Kate Middleton Prince William
Princess Charlotte is the cutest fan in the crowd as she joins parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2 in Birmingham, England.

Spidey Senses

John Stamos
John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh meet Iron Man on Aug. 1 at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, in celebration of National Spider-Man Day and the season 2 premiere of Stamos' Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, on which he voices Iron Man.

Out the Door

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried films scenes for The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

Gang's All Here

Brad Pitt
Bullet Train's Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt, David Leitch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson get together at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Aug. 1.

One Cute Couple

Simu Liu
Also at the Aug. 1 Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles, new loves Simu Liu and Jade Bender.