Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 10, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

PUSH IT

Expectant mom Rebecca Gayheart gives 17-month-old Billie Beatrice a push Tuesday during a playdate at Coldwater Canyon Park in L.A.

TURF WAR

Gerard Butler takes a victory lap after a charity soccer match win in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday. Butler played for the Celtic team, which beat Manchester United 5-2.

HELPING HANDS

Summer's It girl Emma Stone and Viola Davis attend the world premiere of their new movie The Help in Beverly Hills Tuesday night – just a day before the film's theatrical release.

FLY GUY

Ryan Reynolds conceals any traces of jet lag with shades as he makes his way through London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.

SAFTEY FIRST

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield plays by the rules Tuesday, securing his helmet before motoring around L.A.

RAIN CHECK

After posing with fans at her premiere, Katie Holmes plays the role of mom, stewarding daughter Suri, 5, and hubby Tom Cruise out of the New York drizzle on Tuesday.

'BUDDY' UP

Tyra Banks gets her fro-yo fix with The Office star Craig Robinson in Century City, Calif., on Tuesday. "OMG! Having a bite with my buddy actor/comedian @Mrcraigrobinson n the paparrazi went cuh-ray-zee!!! I still can't see from all the flashes!" the model mogul Tweeted.

HOT FEET

After attending the Teen Choice Awards, Justin Bieber goes flashy in fuchsia kicks while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.

LOOK OF LOVE

Are Blair and Chuck back on? Apparently so, as evidenced by the palpable chemistry between Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick during a Gossip Girl shoot in New York on Tuesday.

MUDDY MATTERS

Zac Efron and Matthew McConaughey get downright filthy Tuesday on the New Orleans set of their new movie, The Paperboy.

WAVE RIDER

She's got the need for speed! A sun-kissed Geri Halliwell finds her balance while waterskiing Tuesday in the South of France.

WHAT'S UP, BRA?

Adriana Lima shows off some mighty sexy undergarments during the Tuesday launch of Victoria's Secret's new Showstopper bra in New York City.

CARRY ALL

Bachelor Pad star Vienna Girardi has her hands full after doing a little shopping (for her new place?) in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

ON THE FLY

Shania Twain finds a handsome travel companion in hubby Frédéric Thiébaud while exploring London's Heathrow Airport Monday.

THE RIGHT SCRUFF

Action star Shia LaBeouf continues to grow out his beard while heading to West Hollywood's Café Med for a solo meal on Tuesday.

