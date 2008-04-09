Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 9, 2008
ON HER FEET
She can do cartwheels (catch her energetic performance on tonight's Idol Gives Back on FOX), but Fergie stays grounded while heading to a West Hollywood recording studio on Tuesday.
BABY BLUES
She may be having a girl, but expectant mom Jessica Alba shows she's partial to the color blue as she hits West Hollywood shopping mecca Melrose Avenue in head-to-toe navy on Tuesday.
STAR POWER
Rihanna shows off her twinkling tattoo Tuesday as she exits a birthday party in New York City – which was also attended by rumored beau Chris Brown. (Denying a romance, she says they're "best friends.")
FINDERS 'KEEPERS'
Cameron Diaz – who says she's loving the single life – finds plenty to smile about Tuesday on the L.A. set of her new drama, My Sister's Keeper.
JAVA ENABLED
Ashton Kutcher and wife Demi Moore show off their matching Starbucks Grandes as they leave a friend's Manhattan apartment on Tuesday.
MAIDS IN THE SHADE
Lindsay Lohan and her deejay pal Samantha Ronson continue sticking by one another – in matching outfits! – while hanging out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
See where else the jet-setting duo have been spotted here.
PINK LADIES
It's a match! Gwyneth Paltrow and pal Elizabeth Hurley are looking, well, hot at the Hottest Pink Party Ever, a benefit for the The Breast Cancer Research Foundation at New York's Waldorf-Astoria on Tuesday. The event wasn't Paltrow's first of the night: Earlier, she threw a birthday bash for son Moses, 2.
BATHROOM BREAK
Britney Spears skips the Happy Meal and heads straight for the facilities Tuesday during a pit stop a Malibu McDonald's.
SIDE SWIPED
Jamie Lynn Spears, who enjoyed her 17th birthday with fiancé Casey Aldridge, makes a solo excursion Tuesday to a local jewelry store in Kentwood, La.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
After honoring friend Mariane Pearl the night before, expectant mom Angelina Jolie greets fans as she exits the Washington Club Tuesday. Jolie – a member of the Council on Foreign Relations – stayed in Washington, D.C., to discuss the Education Partnership for Children of Conflict, her new initiative that will focus charity work on children.
MODELING CLAY
Spamalot star Clay Aiken makes a good first impression at New York's Planet Hollywood on Tuesday, as the Broadway actor left his mark in a handprint for the themed restaurant.
SWEET GUYS
Ben and Jerry – and Daughtry? Rocker Chris Daughtry (second from left) and his band join ice cream kings Ben Cohen (not pictured) and Jerry Greenfield (far right) in their Burbank, Calif., Scoop Shop on Monday to unveil a brand new flavor – One Cheesecake Brownie – which supports anti-poverty organization One.org.
JOLLY GOOD SHOW
George Clooney and Renée Zellweger reunite on an overseas red carpet, as the Leatherheads press tour charges along Tuesday for the comedy's London premiere.
PACKING IT ALL IN
With girlfriend Paris Hilton by his side, Benji Madden is fully packed and prepared for a day out in Liverpool Monday before taking the stage with his Good Charlotte bandmates at the Carling Academy.
BUM RUSH
After sharing chuckles with costar Anne Hathaway, a vamped-up Kate Hudson takes the law into her own hands, clearing the road while filming a scene for Bride Wars in Boston on Tuesday.