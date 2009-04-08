Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 8, 2009
'MORNING' GLORY
Live from New York – it's Miley Cyrus! The Hannah Montana star (in an Anna Sui dress) turns out a fist-pumping performance Wednesday on Good Morning America. And the singer-actress will return to the talk show Thursday to do a duet with dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
TAKING FLIGHT
Talk about making an entrance! Hugh Jackman glides in on a flying-fox contraption at the Sydney launch event for X-Men Origins: Wolverine on Wednesday. In pure action-hero form, the Aussie actor (whose movie opens in the U.S. on May 1) also greeted fans below while standing on the rail of a helicopter.
GOING GRAY
Angelina Jolie gets wrapped up in her role with the help of a fur-trimmed cape – and matching hat – Tuesday on the set of her spy thriller Salt on New York's Staten Island.
EGG-ELLENT TIME
David Arquette and Courteney Cox Arquette get in the holiday spirit by painting Easter eggs Tuesday at a benefit for the hunger-relief charity Feeding America at the Diet Pepsi House in Los Angeles.
HOLDING COURT
The Tudors star Jonathan Rhys Meyers has a ball – and throws one too – during a friendly game of basketball outside his West Hollywood home on Tuesday.
LANDING GEAR
Ever stylish, Rihanna shows off some fierce frames after touching down at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The singer had been spending time at home in Barbados.
SNEAK PREVIEW
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard make it a movie night, checking out an advanced screening of his latest film, The Mysteries of Pittsburgh, Tuesday at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York. The drama, which also stars Sienna Miller (not pictured), will open Friday.
ADMIRATION SOCIETY
Rock on! John Mayer makes a point with Steve "Lips" Kudlow of the Canadian heavy-metal band Anvil on Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil. Mayer even took to his Twitter page to talk about the evening: "Hanging with Lips and Rob, the two biggest rock stars in the world," he tweeted. "Ask any rock star."
NEED FOR SPEED
Keanu Reeves is having a blast in the fast lane as he goofs off with pal Adrien Brody (behind him) Tuesday during a break from practicing for the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, Calif. The actor will test his skills behind the wheel at the racing event on April 18.
TRIO FOR THE ROAD
After receiving praise for their Viennese waltz on Monday's Dancing with the Stars, Julianne Hough (with her peekaboo pooch) and boyfriend-partner Chuck Wicks take their footwork outdoors on a stroll in Los Angeles.
IN BLOOM
Surrounded by fragrant blooms, Eva Longoria Parker looks ready for spring in her floral top Monday at a dinner party for fashion designer Lyn Devon in West Hollywood.
SWING SET
Up, up and away! Doting mom Jessica Alba gives 10-month-old daughter Honor Marie a boost Monday at an L.A. playground.
TWO-TONED
Victoria Beckham makes an edgy fashion statement in her black leather blazer with serious shoulder padding and grey distressed jeans Tuesday during a shopping trip in Milan, Italy.
SALES CALL
Also on the fashion hunt: Vanessa Hudgens, browsing for a bargain Tuesday at the Fornarina flagship store on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.
VITAL SIGN
Live long and prosper! Star Trek star Chris Pine (looking hot in Dior Homme) throws up a Vulcan sign Tuesday at the Australian premiere of his sci-fi flick at the Sydney Opera House.
The movie will open in the U.S. on May 8.