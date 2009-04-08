Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 8, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

'MORNING' GLORY

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

Live from New York – it's Miley Cyrus! The Hannah Montana star (in an Anna Sui dress) turns out a fist-pumping performance Wednesday on Good Morning America. And the singer-actress will return to the talk show Thursday to do a duet with dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

TAKING FLIGHT

Credit: TitoMedia/Splash News Online

Talk about making an entrance! Hugh Jackman glides in on a flying-fox contraption at the Sydney launch event for X-Men Origins: Wolverine on Wednesday. In pure action-hero form, the Aussie actor (whose movie opens in the U.S. on May 1) also greeted fans below while standing on the rail of a helicopter.

3 of 15

GOING GRAY

Credit: Ramey

Angelina Jolie gets wrapped up in her role with the help of a fur-trimmed cape – and matching hat – Tuesday on the set of her spy thriller Salt on New York's Staten Island.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

EGG-ELLENT TIME

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

David Arquette and Courteney Cox Arquette get in the holiday spirit by painting Easter eggs Tuesday at a benefit for the hunger-relief charity Feeding America at the Diet Pepsi House in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

5 of 15

HOLDING COURT

Credit: Limelight Pictures

The Tudors star Jonathan Rhys Meyers has a ball – and throws one too – during a friendly game of basketball outside his West Hollywood home on Tuesday.

6 of 15

LANDING GEAR

Credit: Banks/Splash News Online

Ever stylish, Rihanna shows off some fierce frames after touching down at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The singer had been spending time at home in Barbados.

See more stars and their airport style.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

SNEAK PREVIEW

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard make it a movie night, checking out an advanced screening of his latest film, The Mysteries of Pittsburgh, Tuesday at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York. The drama, which also stars Sienna Miller (not pictured), will open Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

ADMIRATION SOCIETY

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Rock on! John Mayer makes a point with Steve "Lips" Kudlow of the Canadian heavy-metal band Anvil on Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil. Mayer even took to his Twitter page to talk about the evening: "Hanging with Lips and Rob, the two biggest rock stars in the world," he tweeted. "Ask any rock star."

Advertisement

9 of 15

NEED FOR SPEED

Credit: Ciao Hollywood/Splash News Online

Keanu Reeves is having a blast in the fast lane as he goofs off with pal Adrien Brody (behind him) Tuesday during a break from practicing for the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, Calif. The actor will test his skills behind the wheel at the racing event on April 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

TRIO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Josephine Santos/Pacific Coast News

After receiving praise for their Viennese waltz on Monday's Dancing with the Stars, Julianne Hough (with her peekaboo pooch) and boyfriend-partner Chuck Wicks take their footwork outdoors on a stroll in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

IN BLOOM

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Surrounded by fragrant blooms, Eva Longoria Parker looks ready for spring in her floral top Monday at a dinner party for fashion designer Lyn Devon in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

SWING SET

Credit: JIxxer/Fame Pictures

Up, up and away! Doting mom Jessica Alba gives 10-month-old daughter Honor Marie a boost Monday at an L.A. playground.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

TWO-TONED

Credit: INF

Victoria Beckham makes an edgy fashion statement in her black leather blazer with serious shoulder padding and grey distressed jeans Tuesday during a shopping trip in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

SALES CALL

Credit: Splash News Online

Also on the fashion hunt: Vanessa Hudgens, browsing for a bargain Tuesday at the Fornarina flagship store on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

VITAL SIGN

Credit: Scope Features/Pacific Coast News

Live long and prosper! Star Trek star Chris Pine (looking hot in Dior Homme) throws up a Vulcan sign Tuesday at the Australian premiere of his sci-fi flick at the Sydney Opera House.

The movie will open in the U.S. on May 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff