Mariska Hargitay Dotes on Christopher Meloni in N.Y.C., Plus H.E.R., Idris Elba and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Set Sighting
Mariska Hargitay dotes on costar Christopher Meloni on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C. on April 5.
Eyes on H.E.R.
H.E.R. rocks the stage during the Back of Your Mind tour on April 5 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Family Affair
Idris Elba brings wife Sabrina and daughter Isan to the L.A. premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the Regency Village Theatre on April 5.
Go Green
Karlie Kloss uses a crutch as she makes her way to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 6.
'Red Hot' Shot
Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers pose for the camera during their visit to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios on April 5 in L.A.
Color Pop
Helen Mirren's colorful ensemble brightens up the room at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Duke at the Tribeca Screening Room in N.Y.C. on April 5.
Dropping By
The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 5.
Rosé All Day
Katie Holmes enjoys herself at a dinner party for the Santa Margherita Rosé launch at a townhome in N.Y.C.'s West Village on April 5.
Premiere Pals
Mark Wahlberg poses with Rosalind Ross at a special screening of Father Stu at AMC Boston Commons on April 5.
Benefit Honorees
Honorees Kevin and Christine Costner arrive at the Rock Rwanda Benefit, presented by OmniPeace Foundation, at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 5 in L.A.
Big 'Hearts'
Andy Grammer, Ajia Grammer, Christina Perri and Paul Costabile arrive at the Hearts of Joy International charity gala at The Garland on April 2 in North Hollywood.
Sweet Kiss
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey share a kiss while filming Disenchanted on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side on April 5.
Darling Duo
Costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgård attend a special screening of The Northman at Odeon Leicester Square in London on April 5.
Pop of Pink
Christine Quinn thinks pink during a photo shoot in L.A. on April 4.
Afternoon Delight
Dita Von Teese makes her way to meet a friend for lunch on April 5 in L.A.
Let's Get 'Yitty'
Lizzo poses in her new shapewear brand Yitty at Runyon Canyon in L.A. on April 4.
Workout Complete
Lori Harvey grabs water after finishing her Pilates class in L.A. on April 5.
Center Stage
Thomas Rhett is surrounded by fans on April 5 while performing during NBC's Today in N.Y.C.
Theater Kids
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams pose at the opening night party for Second Stage Theater's production of Take Me Out on Broadway at The Yard House in N.Y.C. on April 4.
Walk On
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds take a walk around downtown New York City on April 4.
Rescue Squad
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Bay attend the Los Angeles premiere of their film Ambulance at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on April 4.
Here to Help
Also at the Ambulance premiere on April 4: Jason Momoa.
String Thing
Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka of the musical group Aly & AJ perform at The Fillmore in San Francisco on April 4.
No Sweat
Suki Waterhouse hits the set of Daisy Jones and The Six in New Orleans on April 4.
Coffee Klatch
Lily-Rose Depp and boyfriend Yassine Stein run errands in Studio City, California, on April 4.
Perfect Pose
Snoop greets photographers on April 4 on the red carpet for his latest project, NBC's American Song Contest.
Coming in Peace
An all-dressed-up Pamela Anderson shares a message while arriving to The View's N.Y.C. studios on April 4.
Family Fun
Mandy Moore and her boys — husband Taylor Goldsmith and son Gus — are pastel perfect while partnering with Gymboree and Delivering Good to give back this Easter.
Easy Ride
Walker Hayes and wife Laney grab a Lyft to the Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas.
When in Rome
Alexander Skarsgård arrives in Rome on April 4 to premiere The Northman.
Spring Fling
Alison Brie brightens up the day in N.Y.C. on April 4.
Big Winner
Johnny Knoxville settles his long-standing feud with WWE wrestler Sami Zayn (not pictured) at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on April 3.
Coupled Up
Maya Jama and Ben Simmons hold hands on an April 4 walk around New York City.
Back to Black(-ish)
Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross pose in Hollywood on April 3 ahead of a PaleyFest LA panel about the final season of their show.
Rock On
Jessie J and Steven Tyler hit the stage on April 3 during Tyler's 4th annual Grammy Awards viewing party benefitting Janie's Fund presented by Live Nation and Cincoro Tequila at the Hollywood Palladium.
In Living Color
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, recipient of GLAAD's Stephen F. Kolzak Award, and presenter Andrew Garfield hang backstage at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards hosted by Ketel One Vodka at The Beverly Hilton on April 2.
Pretty in Pink
Rihanna gets all dressed up on April 3 for dinner out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
City Slicker
Julianne Hough almost blends in with the crowd while out in N.Y.C. on April 2.
Pattern Maker
Sofia Vergara gets a little wild (check out that jumpsuit!) while arriving to America's Got Talent auditions in Los Angeles on April 2.
Hand in Hand
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber stay connected on April 3 after visiting the Malibu farmers market together with their pup.
On a High
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Flea performs the national anthem before the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on April 3.
Bold and Beautiful
Rosario Dawson stands out in bold patterns at the inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala to empower Black-owned businesses in N.Y.C. on April 2.
Always on Time
Ashanti and Ja Rule reunite 21 years later to perform at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 2.
Can't Stop, Won't Stop
Saweetie strikes a pose on the red carpet for the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective in Las Vegas on April 2.
Good Friends
John Legend honors Joni Mitchell at MusiCares' Person of the Year Gala at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Orange You Glad
Model Winnie Harlow stands out as she steps out wearing all orange in Los Angeles on April 1.
Cannes Hardly Wait
Sydney Sweeney blows a kiss on the pink carpet for the 5th Canneseries Festival in Cannes, France, on April 1.
April Fools
Hugh Jackman and guest host Jimmy Kimmel play Box of Lies on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on April 1.
Tight-Knit Trio
Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay and Ryan Buggle hang out on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on April 1 in N.Y.C.
Shoulder On
Sofia Vergara looks chic as she makes her way to an America's Got Talent taping in L.A. on April 1.
At the Red-y
Cardi B goes all out on March 31 on the set of the music video for "Shake It" in The Bronx, New York.
Going Retro
Tom Holland gets into character while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on March 31.
Leather Weather
Christina Aguilera hits all the right notes while performing at the closing ceremony of EXPO 2020 in Dubai.
Meet Cute
David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai join forces on April 1 at the Doha Forum 20th Edition in Qatar.
Miami Mamas
Serena Williams, Amber Ridinger, Chelsea Hirschhorn, Chrissy Teigen and Jeannie Mai come together on March 31 for a FridaMom panel on the realities of pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum in Miami Beach.
Wheely Fun Day
James Wilkie Broderick joins dad Matthew for a bike ride around N.Y.C. on March 31.
Scout's Honor
Scout Willis takes a walk with her dog in Los Angeles on March 31.
No Sweat
Rita Ora has a blast on March 30 at the Mami Wata Surf Store launch party in Venice Beach, California.
Cool Crew
Barbie Ferreira and Kiernan Shipka pull out their brightest ensembles at the UGG FEEL HOUSE x REMI WOLF celebration at Sunset at the West Hollywood Edition on March 31.
Double Take
Aaron Tveit shows off his caricature for the famed walls of Sardi's in N.Y.C. on March 31.
Three of a Kind
Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum head to London on March 31 to premiere The Lost City.
Going Green
Jenna Dewan gets a green juice to-go on March 30 in Vancouver, Canada.