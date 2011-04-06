Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 6, 2011
HEIGHT OF FASHION
Kellie Pickler takes her style to new heights – what a topper! – while returning to the "Dressed to Kilt" runway at N.Y.C.'s Hammerstein Ballroom on Tuesday.
AWAY WE GO
Nicole Richie stays in step with son Sparrow, 18 months, and daughter Harlow, 3, Tuesday during a mommy-and-me trip to the park in Studio City, Calif.
THAT'S A WRAP
With wife Katy Perry on tour, Russell Brand cozies up to one of his favorite leading ladies, Arthur costar Helen Mirren, Tuesday at the film's New York premiere. The comedy, a remake of the 1981 Dudley Moore classic, hits theaters Friday.
A DUAL EFFORT
Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan couple up at a screening of their film Earth Made of Glass – a documentary about the 1994 genocide in Rwanda that they executive produced – in New York on Tuesday.
SON SHINE DAY
After showing off his love for wife Ashlee Simpson, Pete Wentz giggles it up Tuesday with 2-year-old son Bronx during a day of shopping in Studio City, Calif.
JERSEY BOY
Charlie Sheen hits the stage to a standing ovation Tuesday in Cleveland, where the star stepped out sporting an Indians jersey and black glasses – a nod to his "Wild Thing" character in Major League. The city was Sheen's third stop on his My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option tour.
CLOSE QUARTERS
Leaving daughter Aviana at home, Amy Adams and fiancé Darren Le Gallo make it a date night at Tuesday's L.A. Lakers game at the Staples Center. Despite the star support, the home team fell to the Utah Jazz 86-85.
DATE NIGHT
Proving she's runway ready, a svelte Rebecca Romijn leaves the twins behind Tuesday to enjoy a night out with her dapper hubby Jerry O'Connell at a JustFabulous party, held at West Hollywood's Eveleigh restaurant.
WAX ON
Kelly Ripa does her best impression of … herself, while attending the New York unveiling of her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Tuesday.
HATS OFF
Current H&M model and Vogue Turkey covergirl Gisele Bündchen does the walk of fame after touching down in Istanbul on Tuesday.
BABY'S DAY OUT
Look Ma, no hands! Tiffani Thiessen lets 9-month-old daughter Harper ride front and center while exploring New York's Central Park Tuesday.
MOTHER'S DAY
Looks like their day is off to a good start! A beaming Eva Longoria holds tight to mom Ella while in New York City on Tuesday.
PUP PATROL
Glee star Jane Lynch enjoys a leisurely stroll with wife Lara Embry – and their pup Olivia – Tuesday along L.A.'s Robertson Blvd.
PRETTY IN PINK
Nice diaper bag! Zach Galifianakis has one sober mission – babysitting! – while filming scenes Tuesday in Brooklyn for the third season of his HBO comedy Bored to Death.
FIELD DAY
After supporting hubby Keith Urban at Sunday's ACMs, it's back to work for Nicole Kidman, who sprints into action on the San Francisco set of her latest drama, Hemingway & Gellhorn, on Monday.