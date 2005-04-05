Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 6, 2005
COUNTRY GIRL
Britney Spears unleashes her inner cowgirl as she shops with mom Lynne in Beverly Hills on Monday. The pop diva is hoping to turn reality star: Her "personal love story" with husband Kevin Federline is the subject of a six-episode UPN series, airing next month. The show will feature home videos shot during the couple's courtship and wedding.
UNDERCOVER MOTHER
Julia Roberts attempts to go incognito Tuesday while strolling in Manhattan. The Oscar-winning actress, who gave birth to twins Finn and Hazel four months ago, will be back in the spotlight April 21, when she performs at a variety show benefiting Paul Newman's Association of Hole in the Wall Camps.
SEXY MAMA
Gisele Bundchen rubs Heidi Klum's burgeoning belly (her baby with fiance Seal is due this fall) as the two models celebrate the release of Victoria's Secret's new book, Sexy Volume 3: A Tribute to a Decade of Sexy Swimwear, in New York on Tuesday.
THREE LADIES
Gwyneth Paltrow (from left), Evan Rachel Wood and Jill Clayburgh prepare for a dark scene on the Los Angeles set of their comedic drama Running with Scissors, based on the bestselling memoir by Augusten Burroughs.
DESERT PALS
Penelope Cruz cozies up to a camel outside the Hollywood premiere of Sahara. Frolicking with the animal is old hat for the actress, who trained for two months for an elaborate stunt in the adventure film involving a camel and a moving train.
GRIN AND BEAR IT
An ultra-tan Matthew McConaughey and costar Steve Zahn mug for the cameras at the Hollywood premiere of Sahara on Monday. The film, which stars McConaughey as adventurer Dirk Pitt and Zahn as his faithful sidekick, opens April 8.
POSH FAMILY
Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham leads the way for her brood – sons Brooklyn, 6, Romeo, 2, and husband David Beckham, who's carrying 6-week old Cruz – as they leave swanky London restaurant Cipriani on Sunday.
CIAO, ROMA!
Mischa Barton arrives in Rome on Monday to start filming her new movie The Decameron with a familiar chaperone by her side: mom Nuala, who reportedly accompanies The O.C. actress on all her movie shoots.
FREQUENT FLIER
Jessica Alba, whose film Sin City topped the box office last weekend, gets ready for take-off at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday. The busy actress will be seen in two more films this summer: the action-adventure Into the Blue and the sci-fi fantasy Fantastic Four.
EASY RIDER
A hirsute Jim Carrey goes hog wild as he takes a spin on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu on Monday. The actor joins the ranks of other celebrity bike aficionados including Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.