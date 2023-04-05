01 of 80 Megawatt Smile Mike Coppola/Getty Brooke Shields flashes a smile while visiting SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in New York City on April 4.

02 of 80 Royally Poised Dave Benett/Getty Christian Siriano and Jonathan Van Ness pose together at a private viewing of the Crown to Couture exhibit at Kensington Palace on April 4.

03 of 80 Going Neon The Image Direct Sofia Vergara sports a bright neon trench coat while arriving at the studio for America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 4.

04 of 80 Cheek to Cheek Bryan Bedder/Getty Spike Lee and Chilli pose together at Variety's Power of Women event in N.Y.C. on April 4.

05 of 80 New York Minute Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Also at Tuesday's Power of Women soirée, Natasha Lyonne and Dascha Polanco strike a pose.

06 of 80 The Boss Is Back Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Bruce Springsteen hits the stage with Steven Van Zandt and the rest of the E Street Band at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 3.

07 of 80 Hello, Yellow AFF-USA/Shutterstock Yellowjackets stars Lauren Ambrose, Melanie Lynskey and Simone Kessell pose together at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on April 3.

08 of 80 Late Night Talking Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Michelle Williams stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 3 in N.Y.C.

09 of 80 Premiere Pose Paras Griffin/Getty Chlöe Bailey and Quavo celebrate the premiere of their upcoming film, Praise This, at the Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 3 in Atlanta.

10 of 80 Red Hot Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Rachel Weisz stuns in red at the world premiere of her series, Dead Ringers, in N.Y.C. on April 3.

11 of 80 Stepping Into Character MEGA Krysten Ritter is spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on April 3 following the news that she's set to star in the Orphan Black spinoff Echoes.

12 of 80 Staying in Key Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Jeff Goldblum takes the stage in Berlin, Germany, on April 3.

13 of 80 For a Good Cause Jamie McCarthy/Getty Dressed in a striking, red ensemble, Coco Rocha poses with James Conran at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala hosted by Karlie Kloss and honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede at The Glasshouse in New York City on April 3.

14 of 80 Festive Couple Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Kathryn Boyd Brolin and Josh Brolin pose together at the Vision Dinner during the Sun Valley Film Festival in Idaho on April 2.

15 of 80 Peace Out Frazer Harrison/Getty In a coordinated blue look, Thuso Mbedu throws up a peace sign at the world premiere of the English dub version of Suzume at David Geffen Theater at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 3.

16 of 80 A Lovely Time Splash news Online Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield pair up nicely while filming a scene from their upcoming production We Live in Time in London on April 3.

17 of 80 Trail Blazer The Image Direct A shirtless Shawn Mendes soaks up the L.A. sun during a hike on April 2.

18 of 80 Laundry Day The Image Direct John Stamos flashes a peace sign while running errands in Manhattan on April 3.

19 of 80 Hip-Hop Half Phillip Faraone/Getty Looking cool and colorful, Hen Dogg of The Sugarhill Gang takes the stage during the 2023 Gateway Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix on April 1.

20 of 80 In the Ring Ronald Martinez/Getty Snoop Dogg presents the winner's belt at SoFi Stadium for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood event on April 2.

21 of 80 Mumbai Moment Splash News Online A colorfully dressed Priyanka Chopra poses with her husband Nick Jonas at the April 1 opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in India.

22 of 80 Savage Star Derek White/Getty Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat onstage at the AT&T Block Party in Houston on March 31.

23 of 80 Stars on Slopes Alex Goodlett/Getty Diplo and Demi Lovato suit up to brave the cold Park City weather on April 1 for Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge.

24 of 80 Love in the City The Image Direct Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson link hands for a romantic stroll through downtown N.Y.C. on April 1.

25 of 80 Rap Legend Mauricio Santana/Getty RZA of Wu-Tang Clan lights up the stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 2.

26 of 80 Song & Dance Jeff Spicer/Getty Olivier Awards host Hannah Waddingham performs on the London stage during the 2023 ceremony on April 2.

27 of 80 Winning Smiles Dave Benett/Getty Olivier Award winners Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer hang out backstage at the ceremony in London on April 2.

28 of 80 Music Man David Livingston/WireImage Reggie Watts salutes photographers at PaleyFest L.A. 2023 at the Dolby Theatre on April 2.

29 of 80 Premiere with the Pooch Bruce Glikas/WireImage Frankie Grande shares a seat with his dog Appa at the New York City premiere of Summoning Sylvia on April 2.

30 of 80 What the Cluck BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Howie Mandel greets an interesting admirer outside of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 1.

31 of 80 Blonde Moment BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Also at America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum waves to the cameras on April 1.

32 of 80 Think Pink thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC And AGT costar Sofia Vergara has her own stylish stop in Pasadena, California, on April 1.

33 of 80 Super Saturday Leon Bennett/FilmMagic Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Charlie Day of The Super Mario Bros. Movie have some fun at the film's L.A. premiere on April 1.

34 of 80 Vegas Nights Ethan Miller/Getty Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers rock out at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 1.

35 of 80 Show of Support Unique Nicole/Getty Jaden Smith, Chlöe Bailey and Willow Smith get together for Bailey's In Pieces album release party in L.A. on March 30.

36 of 80 Super Smiles Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Chris Pratt brings a touch of Nintendo to Today on March 31 with a visit to Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

37 of 80 Award Worthy Paul Morigi/Getty for National Women's History Museum Ashley Graham goes glam for the National Women's History Museum's Women Making History Awards at The Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on March 31.

38 of 80 Fest Friends Monica Schipper/FilmMagic Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau get together at the PaleyFest presentation for The Mandalorian at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 31.

39 of 80 Playful Guest Jason Mendez/Getty Images Chris Pratt plays around while visiting Sway in the Morning at SiriusXM studios on March 31 in New York City.

40 of 80 For the Kids Will Sterling Mary J. Blige is pictured during a reading and book signing at The Lit Bar in The Bronx, New York, on March 30.

41 of 80 Purple Power James D. Morgan/Getty Kylie Minogue performs during the Qantas 100th Gala Dinner at Hangar 96 at Sydney's International Airport on March 31 in Sydney.

42 of 80 Theater Goers Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Martha Stewart attends the Life of Pi Broadway opening with granddaughter Jude Stewart on March 30 in N.Y.C.

43 of 80 Rad Director Christopher Polk/Getty Kristen Stewart has a little fun while at the boygenius The Film premiere at El Rey Theatre on March 30 in Los Angeles.

44 of 80 Say Cheese Christopher Polk/Getty Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius hang out at the premiere of The Film at El Rey Theatre on March 30 in Los Angeles.

45 of 80 Hottie on the Field Bob Levey/Getty Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch as the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park in Houston on March 30.

46 of 80 Pretty in Pink Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Brooke Shields is decked out in all pink outside Good Morning America in New York City on March 31.

47 of 80 Glad to Be Here Randy Shropshire/Getty Jennifer Coolidge is all smiles while speaking onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on March 30.

48 of 80 Standing Strong Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade slay on the red carpet at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 30.

49 of 80 Fashionable Flair Michael Kovac/Getty Also attending the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30, A League of Their Own star Geena Davis and real-life inspiration Maybelle Blair pose for cameras while rocking chic all-black ensembles.

50 of 80 Winners' Circle Frazer Harrison/Getty Jeremy Pope and Fletcher pose with their trophies at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30.

51 of 80 Beef, No Beef Charley Gallay/Getty Lee Sung Jin, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun attend the Los Angeles premiere of BEEF at Netflix's Tudum Theater on March 30.

52 of 80 Power Couple Jamie McCarthy/Getty Husband-wife duo Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Space Oddity screening and Q&A on March 30 in New York City.

53 of 80 Soaking in the Sun Media-Mode/Splash News Online Rita Ora bathes in the sun while at the beach in Sydney, Australia, on March 31.

54 of 80 Ladies' Night Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman share a laugh at a special screening for Dreamland at Picturehouse Central in London on March 30.

55 of 80 Eye Spy Andrew Werner Billy Porter rocks a cut-out top paired with a golden makeup look while celebrating his OUT magazine cover and new single "Baby Was a Dancer" at Somewhere Nowhere in N.Y.C.

56 of 80 Cheers! Courtesy A dapper Jesse Williams celebrates the launch of The Macallan James Bond 60th anniversary release at the John Sowden House in Los Angeles.

57 of 80 Taking the Stage Denise Truscello/WireImage Rick Springfield throws up a peace sign from the stage of his residency at the Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 25.

58 of 80 Sweet Support Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Mariska Hargitay poses with her friend, Brooke Shields, at the premiere of her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields in New York City on March 29.

59 of 80 Shimmer and Shine Cindy Ord/Getty Rocking a lush black coat, Selena Gomez poses at the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection in N.Y.C. on March 29.

60 of 80 In Character Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dressed as the iconic villain, Joaquin Phoenix is seen on the set of Joker: Folie a Deux in New York City on March 29.

61 of 80 All Smiles Maggie Friedman/Getty Kelsea Ballerini beams from the stage of the CMT Hot 20 Countdown Live in Austin on March 29.

62 of 80 Disney Roots Courtesy Ashley Tisdale poses with Minnie Mouse at the revamped Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on March 23.

63 of 80 Business Casual Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Drew Barrymore leaves the studio of her eponymous talk show on March 29 wearing a brown pantsuit and flashing a smile in New York City.

64 of 80 Strike a Pose Stefanie Keenan/Getty The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan attends a celebration of the Audi Activesphere Concept Vehicle at Goya Studios in L.A. on March 29.

65 of 80 Bumping Along Presley Ann/Getty Mama-to-be Rumer Willis cradles her growing baby bump at dinner hosted by the jewelry brand, Mejuri, and Sophia Bush to celebrate the Year of Action Committee at Olivetta in West Hollywood on March 29.

66 of 80 Cold Shoulder Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Ashley Park stuns in a purple off-the-shoulder ensemble as she arrives at a dinner for Korean beauty brand, Sulwhasoo, to celebrate the launch of its partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C. on March 29.

67 of 80 Power Pair Marion Curtis/StarPix Costars Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe attend a special screening of their film On a Wing and a Prayer at the Sheen Center in New York City on March 29.

68 of 80 Highlight of the Day Gotham/GC Images Melissa McCarthy rocks a highlighter-green costume while on location for her upcoming film Bernard and the Genie on March 28 in New York City.

69 of 80 Bright & Early The Image Direct Similarly dressed is America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, who arrives to work in Pasadena, California, on March 29.

70 of 80 Blue Hues Splash news Online Brian Cox matches the Succession banner while at a photo call for the TV show in Madrid on March 29.

71 of 80 Staying Hydrated GC Images A fresh-faced, smiley Ashley Greene has a post-workout glow while out and about in Los Angeles on March 29.

72 of 80 Warm Welcome Renee Dominguez/Getty Singer Kane Brown receives an epic welcome while attending the CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live In Austin at Stubb's Bar-B-Q in Texas on March 29.

73 of 80 Sister, Sister Donato Sardella/Getty Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace on March 28 in West Hollywood.

74 of 80 Glittering in Gold Michael Buckner/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a gold ensemble at the L.A. premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28.

75 of 80 Star Power Frazer Harrison/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 at Regency Village Theatre on March 28.

76 of 80 Hoult the Cage Dia Dipasupil/Getty Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult get together at the premiere of their new film Renfield at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 28.

77 of 80 Million Dollar Smile MEGA A super smiley Heidi Klum waves to photographers while arriving at the America's Got Talent Show in Pasadena, California, on March 28.

78 of 80 All Red Everything Slaven Vlasic/Getty Toni Collette strikes a pose while at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 28.

79 of 80 Party Buddies Castmates Anjana Vasan and Paul Mescal attend the press night afterparty for A Streetcar Named Desire at Century Club in London on March 28.