Brooke Shields Visits SiriusXM in N.Y.C., Plus Christian Siriano and Jonathan Van Ness in London and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on April 5, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Megawatt Smile

Brooke Shields
Mike Coppola/Getty

Brooke Shields flashes a smile while visiting SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in New York City on April 4.

02 of 80

Royally Poised

Chrisian Siriano Jonathan Van Ness
Dave Benett/Getty

Christian Siriano and Jonathan Van Ness pose together at a private viewing of the Crown to Couture exhibit at Kensington Palace on April 4.

03 of 80

Going Neon

Sofia Vergara
The Image Direct

Sofia Vergara sports a bright neon trench coat while arriving at the studio for America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 4.

04 of 80

Cheek to Cheek

Spike Lee Chilli
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Spike Lee and Chilli pose together at Variety's Power of Women event in N.Y.C. on April 4.

05 of 80

New York Minute

Natasha Lyonne
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Also at Tuesday's Power of Women soirée, Natasha Lyonne and Dascha Polanco strike a pose.

06 of 80

The Boss Is Back

Bruce Springsteen
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bruce Springsteen hits the stage with Steven Van Zandt and the rest of the E Street Band at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 3.

07 of 80

Hello, Yellow

Yellowjackets
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Yellowjackets stars Lauren Ambrose, Melanie Lynskey and Simone Kessell pose together at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on April 3.

08 of 80

Late Night Talking

Michelle Williams
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Michelle Williams stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 3 in N.Y.C.

09 of 80

Premiere Pose

Quavo Chloe Bailey
Paras Griffin/Getty

Chlöe Bailey and Quavo celebrate the premiere of their upcoming film, Praise This, at the Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 3 in Atlanta.

10 of 80

Red Hot

Rachel Weisz
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Rachel Weisz stuns in red at the world premiere of her series, Dead Ringers, in N.Y.C. on April 3.

11 of 80

Stepping Into Character

Krysten Ritter
MEGA

Krysten Ritter is spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on April 3 following the news that she's set to star in the Orphan Black spinoff Echoes.

12 of 80

Staying in Key

Jeff Goldblum
Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

Jeff Goldblum takes the stage in Berlin, Germany, on April 3.

13 of 80

For a Good Cause

Coco Rocha
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dressed in a striking, red ensemble, Coco Rocha poses with James Conran at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala hosted by Karlie Kloss and honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede at The Glasshouse in New York City on April 3.

14 of 80

Festive Couple

Josh Brolin
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kathryn Boyd Brolin and Josh Brolin pose together at the Vision Dinner during the Sun Valley Film Festival in Idaho on April 2.

15 of 80

Peace Out

Thuso Mbedu
Frazer Harrison/Getty

In a coordinated blue look, Thuso Mbedu throws up a peace sign at the world premiere of the English dub version of Suzume at David Geffen Theater at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 3.

16 of 80

A Lovely Time

Florence Push Andrew Garfield
Splash news Online

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield pair up nicely while filming a scene from their upcoming production We Live in Time in London on April 3.

17 of 80

Trail Blazer

Shawn Mendes
The Image Direct

A shirtless Shawn Mendes soaks up the L.A. sun during a hike on April 2.

18 of 80

Laundry Day

John Stamos
The Image Direct

John Stamos flashes a peace sign while running errands in Manhattan on April 3.

19 of 80

Hip-Hop Half

Hen Dogg
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Looking cool and colorful, Hen Dogg of The Sugarhill Gang takes the stage during the 2023 Gateway Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix on April 1.

20 of 80

In the Ring

Snoop Dogg
Ronald Martinez/Getty

Snoop Dogg presents the winner's belt at SoFi Stadium for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood event on April 2.

21 of 80

Mumbai Moment

Nick JOnas Priyanka Chopra
Splash News Online

A colorfully dressed Priyanka Chopra poses with her husband Nick Jonas at the April 1 opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in India.

22 of 80

Savage Star

Megan Thee Stallion
Derek White/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat onstage at the AT&T Block Party in Houston on March 31.

23 of 80

Stars on Slopes

Diplo Demi Lovato
Alex Goodlett/Getty

Diplo and Demi Lovato suit up to brave the cold Park City weather on April 1 for Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge.

24 of 80

Love in the City

Robert Pattinson Suki Waterhouse
The Image Direct

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson link hands for a romantic stroll through downtown N.Y.C. on April 1.

25 of 80

Rap Legend

Rza Wu Tang Clan
Mauricio Santana/Getty

RZA of Wu-Tang Clan lights up the stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 2.

26 of 80

Song & Dance

Hannah Waddingham
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Olivier Awards host Hannah Waddingham performs on the London stage during the 2023 ceremony on April 2.

27 of 80

Winning Smiles

Paul Mescal Jodie Comer
Dave Benett/Getty

Olivier Award winners Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer hang out backstage at the ceremony in London on April 2.

28 of 80

Music Man

Reggie Watts
David Livingston/WireImage

Reggie Watts salutes photographers at PaleyFest L.A. 2023 at the Dolby Theatre on April 2.

29 of 80

Premiere with the Pooch

Frankie Grande
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Frankie Grande shares a seat with his dog Appa at the New York City premiere of Summoning Sylvia on April 2.

30 of 80

What the Cluck

PASADENA, CA - APRIL 01: Howie Mandel is seen on April 01, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Howie Mandel greets an interesting admirer outside of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 1.

31 of 80

Blonde Moment

PASADENA, CA - APRIL 01: Heidi Klum is seen on April 01, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Also at America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum waves to the cameras on April 1.

32 of 80

Think Pink

PASADENA, CA - APRIL 01: Sofia Vergara is seen arriving at the 'America's Got Talent' show on April 01, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC

And AGT costar Sofia Vergara has her own stylish stop in Pasadena, California, on April 1.

33 of 80

Super Saturday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (L-R) Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Charlie Day attend special screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Charlie Day of The Super Mario Bros. Movie have some fun at the film's L.A. premiere on April 1.

34 of 80

Vegas Nights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Bassist Flea (L) and singer Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Allegiant Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty

Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers rock out at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 1.

35 of 80

Show of Support

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: (L-R) Jaden Smith. Chloe Bailey and Willow Smith attend Chlöe's "In Pieces" Album Release Party on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Unique Nicole/Getty

Jaden Smith, Chlöe Bailey and Willow Smith get together for Bailey's In Pieces album release party in L.A. on March 30.

36 of 80

Super Smiles

TODAY -- Pictured: Chris Pratt on Friday, March 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Chris Pratt brings a touch of Nintendo to Today on March 31 with a visit to Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

37 of 80

Award Worthy

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: Ashley Graham attends the National Women's History Museum's signature Women Making History Awards Gala at The Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel on March 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Women's History Museum )
Paul Morigi/Getty for National Women's History Museum

Ashley Graham goes glam for the National Women's History Museum's Women Making History Awards at The Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on March 31.

38 of 80

Fest Friends

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 31: Pedro Pascal (L) and Jon Favreau attend PaleyFest LA 2023 - "The Mandalorian" at Dolby Theatre on March 31, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)
Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau get together at the PaleyFest presentation for The Mandalorian at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 31.

39 of 80

Playful Guest

Chris Pratt visits SiriusXM studios on March 31, 2023 in New York City
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Chris Pratt plays around while visiting Sway in the Morning at SiriusXM studios on March 31 in New York City.

40 of 80

For the Kids

Mary J. Blige during a reading and book signing at a woman/black-owned bookstore The Lit Bar on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx, NY.
Will Sterling

Mary J. Blige is pictured during a reading and book signing at The Lit Bar in The Bronx, New York, on March 30.

41 of 80

Purple Power

Kylie Minogue performs during the Qantas 100th Gala Dinner at Hangar 96 at Sydney's International Airport on March 31, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. The event celebrates the national carrier's past 100 years and looks toward the next 100 years
James D. Morgan/Getty

Kylie Minogue performs during the Qantas 100th Gala Dinner at Hangar 96 at Sydney's International Airport on March 31 in Sydney.

42 of 80

Theater Goers

Jude Stewart and Martha Stewart 'Life of Pi' Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 30 Mar 2023
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart attends the Life of Pi Broadway opening with granddaughter Jude Stewart on March 30 in N.Y.C.

43 of 80

Rad Director

Kristen Stewart
Christopher Polk/Getty

Kristen Stewart has a little fun while at the boygenius The Film premiere at El Rey Theatre on March 30 in Los Angeles.

44 of 80

Say Cheese

Phoebe Bridgers
Christopher Polk/Getty

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius hang out at the premiere of The Film at El Rey Theatre on March 30 in Los Angeles.

45 of 80

Hottie on the Field

Megan Thee Stallion
Bob Levey/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch as the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park in Houston on March 30.

46 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Brooke Shields
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Brooke Shields is decked out in all pink outside Good Morning America in New York City on March 31.

47 of 80

Glad to Be Here

Jennifer Coolidge
Randy Shropshire/Getty

Jennifer Coolidge is all smiles while speaking onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on March 30.

48 of 80

Standing Strong

gabrielle union
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade slay on the red carpet at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 30.

49 of 80

Fashionable Flair

Geena Davis
Michael Kovac/Getty

Also attending the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30, A League of Their Own star Geena Davis and real-life inspiration Maybelle Blair pose for cameras while rocking chic all-black ensembles.

50 of 80

Winners' Circle

Jeremy Pope Fletcher
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jeremy Pope and Fletcher pose with their trophies at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30.

51 of 80

Beef, No Beef

Ali Wong
Charley Gallay/Getty

Lee Sung Jin, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun attend the Los Angeles premiere of BEEF at Netflix's Tudum Theater on March 30.

52 of 80

Power Couple

Kevin Bacon Kyra Sedgewick
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Husband-wife duo Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Space Oddity screening and Q&A on March 30 in New York City.

53 of 80

Soaking in the Sun

Rita Ora
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Rita Ora bathes in the sun while at the beach in Sydney, Australia, on March 31.

54 of 80

Ladies' Night

lily allen
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman share a laugh at a special screening for Dreamland at Picturehouse Central in London on March 30.

55 of 80

Eye Spy

Billy Porter
Andrew Werner

Billy Porter rocks a cut-out top paired with a golden makeup look while celebrating his OUT magazine cover and new single "Baby Was a Dancer" at Somewhere Nowhere in N.Y.C.

56 of 80

Cheers!

Jesse Williams
Courtesy

A dapper Jesse Williams celebrates the launch of The Macallan James Bond 60th anniversary release at the John Sowden House in Los Angeles.

57 of 80

Taking the Stage

Rick Springfield
Denise Truscello/WireImage

Rick Springfield throws up a peace sign from the stage of his residency at the Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 25.

58 of 80

Sweet Support

Brooke Shields Mariska Hargitay
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Mariska Hargitay poses with her friend, Brooke Shields, at the premiere of her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields in New York City on March 29.

59 of 80

Shimmer and Shine

Selena Gomez
Cindy Ord/Getty

Rocking a lush black coat, Selena Gomez poses at the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection in N.Y.C. on March 29.

60 of 80

In Character

Joaquin Phoenix
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dressed as the iconic villain, Joaquin Phoenix is seen on the set of Joker: Folie a Deux in New York City on March 29.

61 of 80

All Smiles

Kelsea Ballerini
Maggie Friedman/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini beams from the stage of the CMT Hot 20 Countdown Live in Austin on March 29.

62 of 80

Disney Roots

Ashley Tisdale
Courtesy

Ashley Tisdale poses with Minnie Mouse at the revamped Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on March 23.

63 of 80

Business Casual

Drew Barrymore
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Drew Barrymore leaves the studio of her eponymous talk show on March 29 wearing a brown pantsuit and flashing a smile in New York City.

64 of 80

Strike a Pose

Rachel Brosnahan
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan attends a celebration of the Audi Activesphere Concept Vehicle at Goya Studios in L.A. on March 29.

65 of 80

Bumping Along

Rumer Willis
Presley Ann/Getty

Mama-to-be Rumer Willis cradles her growing baby bump at dinner hosted by the jewelry brand, Mejuri, and Sophia Bush to celebrate the Year of Action Committee at Olivetta in West Hollywood on March 29.

66 of 80

Cold Shoulder

Ashley Park
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ashley Park stuns in a purple off-the-shoulder ensemble as she arrives at a dinner for Korean beauty brand, Sulwhasoo, to celebrate the launch of its partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C. on March 29.

67 of 80

Power Pair

Heather Graham Jesse Metcalfe
Marion Curtis/StarPix

Costars Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe attend a special screening of their film On a Wing and a Prayer at the Sheen Center in New York City on March 29.

68 of 80

Highlight of the Day

Melissa McCarthy
Gotham/GC Images

Melissa McCarthy rocks a highlighter-green costume while on location for her upcoming film Bernard and the Genie on March 28 in New York City.

69 of 80

Bright & Early

Howie Mandel
The Image Direct

Similarly dressed is America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, who arrives to work in Pasadena, California, on March 29.

70 of 80

Blue Hues

Brian Cox
Splash news Online

Brian Cox matches the Succession banner while at a photo call for the TV show in Madrid on March 29.

71 of 80

Staying Hydrated

Ashley Greene
GC Images

A fresh-faced, smiley Ashley Greene has a post-workout glow while out and about in Los Angeles on March 29.

72 of 80

Warm Welcome

Kane Brown
Renee Dominguez/Getty

Singer Kane Brown receives an epic welcome while attending the CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live In Austin at Stubb's Bar-B-Q in Texas on March 29.

73 of 80

Sister, Sister

Dakota Fanning
Donato Sardella/Getty

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace on March 28 in West Hollywood.

74 of 80

Glittering in Gold

Jodie Turner Smith
Michael Buckner/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a gold ensemble at the L.A. premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28.

75 of 80

Star Power

Jennifer Aniston Had Some Words About Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the Red Carpet
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 at Regency Village Theatre on March 28.

76 of 80

Hoult the Cage

Nicholas Cage Nicolas Hoult
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult get together at the premiere of their new film Renfield at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 28.

77 of 80

Million Dollar Smile

Heidi Klum
MEGA

A super smiley Heidi Klum waves to photographers while arriving at the America's Got Talent Show in Pasadena, California, on March 28.

78 of 80

All Red Everything

Toni Collette
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Toni Collette strikes a pose while at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 28.

79 of 80

Party Buddies

Paul Mescal

Castmates Anjana Vasan and Paul Mescal attend the press night afterparty for A Streetcar Named Desire at Century Club in London on March 28.

80 of 80

Dad's Day Out

Robin Thicke
Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

Robin Thicke has a ball with his four kids while on a visit to Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad on March 25.

