Selena Gomez Reads Her Bible After a Workout, Plus Amy Schumer, Kaia Gerber and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes
April 04, 2018 06:00 AM

1 of 158

ROCKING AND ROLLING

Credit: BACKGRID

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is all smiles as he greets paparazzi on his way into a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 158

GAME ON!

Credit: Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins

Ludacris takes the mic to kick off the Miami Marlins game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Marlins Park in Miami.

3 of 158

MAKING A STATEMENT

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Michael K. Williams takes a stand while arriving at the season six premiere of Vice in New York on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 158

PARTY PEOPLE

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and DJ Pauly D get the party started during a press day event for their new series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday in London.

Advertisement

5 of 158

BACK AT YOU

Credit: KCR/Shutterstock

Former Real Housewives cast member Joanna Krupa strikes a pose while arriving at her birthday party at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

6 of 158

PEACE OUT!

Credit: Andrew Morales/Shutterstock

Jessie Reyez and Mindy Kaling feel the love as they celebrate the launch of Tory Burch's new fragrance, "Just Like Heaven," at a dinner in New York on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 158

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock

Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong'o show some love to their friend and stylist Michaela Erlanger at the launch of her new book, How to Accessorize, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 158

HAT'S ALL FOLKS

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Josh Charles keeps it casual while arriving at the One Year Anniversary celebration of Quad Cinema in New York on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 158

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix and Riz Ahmed strike a pose at the New York premiere of You Were Never Really Here on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 158

LEADING LADIES

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Katharine McPhee — who is currently starring in the Broadway production of Waitress — celebrates the show's composer Sara Bareilles, who was honored with a caricature on the Sardi's Wall of Fame on Tuesday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 158

FINDING FAITH

Credit: BACKGRID

With a bible in hand, Selena Gomez leaves her Pilates class in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 158

OH SO DRESSY

Credit: BACKGRID

Padma Lakshmi stylishly strolls through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 158

SPILLING DEETS

Credit: Matthew Eisman/Getty

On Tuesday, Vivica A. Fox heads to BUILD Studios to discuss her new book, Every Day, I'm Hustling, where she gets candid about her sex life with ex 50 Cent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 158

THE FAB FOUR

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann bring their daughters Maude and Iris to the premiere of Blockers on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 158

'CAUSE I'M HAPPY

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

John Krasinski chats about his film, A Quiet Place, which he directs and costars in with wife Emily Blunt, on The Tonight Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 158

TAKE YOUR PIC

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Ike Barinholtz, who revealed he and his wife recently welcomed their third child, and John Cho pose for pics at the Tuesday premiere of Blockers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 158

SO MUCH SHADE

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

A sunglasses-clad Adam Driver is spotted on the Brooklyn, New York set of an untitled Noal Baumbach project.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 158

PRETTY LADY

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Newlywed Amy Schumer thinks pink during her appearance on Spanish-language talk show Despierta América to promote her new film, I Feel Pretty.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 158

BLUE JEAN BABY

Credit: BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dakota Johnson makes her way through LAX Airport on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 158

SQUEEZING IN

Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

During a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs, Adam DeVine takes a selfie with fans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 158

JE T'AIME, PARIS

Credit: BackGrid

Kaia Gerber keeps a low profile during a visit to Chanel in Paris, France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 158

FEELING EXTRA

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Emma Kenney makes herself comfortable on the N.Y.C. set of Extra, where she talked about her role in the Roseanne reboot on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 158

STRIKE A POSE

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Nikki Reed gets in some rest and relaxation at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 158

BUILDING BLOCKS

Credit: Mireya Acierto/WireImage

Kristin Cavallari stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her new cookbook, True Roots, on Tuesday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 158

WORKING ON HER FITNESS

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale leaves her L.A. gym on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 158

I AM WOMAN

Credit: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

The original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 158

MAKING WAVES

Credit: BackGrid

Surf's up! Michael Fassbender gets serious during a day of catching waves in Mexico on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 158

BOSS LADY

Credit: Mireya Acierto/WireImage

Promoting her book, Perfect Is Boring, Tyra Banks gives her best smize at BUILD Studios.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 158

WHO'S THAT GUY?

Credit: MEGA

A bald, unrecognizable Tom Hardy holds on tight to a wig on the set of his new film, Gonzo, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 158

WALK THE WALK

Credit: Splash News

Matt Bomer looks like an off-duty model while he runs some errands in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 158

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kate Mara is caught in a fit of laughter during her Monday appearance on The Tonight Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 158

REED READS

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Nikki Reed takes her reading sesh poolside at Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 158

ACTING OUT

Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Steve Buscemi and Jeffrey Wright come together at a private New York screening of HBO's Paterno on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 158

PEACE & LOVE

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

... are what Jeffrey Dean Morgan is all about, proving just that while making his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 158