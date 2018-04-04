Selena Gomez Reads Her Bible After a Workout, Plus Amy Schumer, Kaia Gerber and More
ROCKING AND ROLLING
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is all smiles as he greets paparazzi on his way into a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.
GAME ON!
Ludacris takes the mic to kick off the Miami Marlins game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Marlins Park in Miami.
MAKING A STATEMENT
Michael K. Williams takes a stand while arriving at the season six premiere of Vice in New York on Tuesday.
PARTY PEOPLE
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and DJ Pauly D get the party started during a press day event for their new series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday in London.
BACK AT YOU
Former Real Housewives cast member Joanna Krupa strikes a pose while arriving at her birthday party at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
PEACE OUT!
Jessie Reyez and Mindy Kaling feel the love as they celebrate the launch of Tory Burch's new fragrance, "Just Like Heaven," at a dinner in New York on Tuesday.
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong'o show some love to their friend and stylist Michaela Erlanger at the launch of her new book, How to Accessorize, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
HAT'S ALL FOLKS
Josh Charles keeps it casual while arriving at the One Year Anniversary celebration of Quad Cinema in New York on Tuesday.
THREE'S COMPANY
Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix and Riz Ahmed strike a pose at the New York premiere of You Were Never Really Here on Tuesday.
LEADING LADIES
Katharine McPhee — who is currently starring in the Broadway production of Waitress — celebrates the show's composer Sara Bareilles, who was honored with a caricature on the Sardi's Wall of Fame on Tuesday in New York.
FINDING FAITH
With a bible in hand, Selena Gomez leaves her Pilates class in Beverly Hills.
OH SO DRESSY
Padma Lakshmi stylishly strolls through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
SPILLING DEETS
On Tuesday, Vivica A. Fox heads to BUILD Studios to discuss her new book, Every Day, I'm Hustling, where she gets candid about her sex life with ex 50 Cent.
THE FAB FOUR
Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann bring their daughters Maude and Iris to the premiere of Blockers on Tuesday.
'CAUSE I'M HAPPY
John Krasinski chats about his film, A Quiet Place, which he directs and costars in with wife Emily Blunt, on The Tonight Show.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Ike Barinholtz, who revealed he and his wife recently welcomed their third child, and John Cho pose for pics at the Tuesday premiere of Blockers.
SO MUCH SHADE
A sunglasses-clad Adam Driver is spotted on the Brooklyn, New York set of an untitled Noal Baumbach project.
PRETTY LADY
Newlywed Amy Schumer thinks pink during her appearance on Spanish-language talk show Despierta América to promote her new film, I Feel Pretty.
BLUE JEAN BABY
Dakota Johnson makes her way through LAX Airport on Thursday.
SQUEEZING IN
During a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs, Adam DeVine takes a selfie with fans.
JE T'AIME, PARIS
Kaia Gerber keeps a low profile during a visit to Chanel in Paris, France.
FEELING EXTRA
Emma Kenney makes herself comfortable on the N.Y.C. set of Extra, where she talked about her role in the Roseanne reboot on Tuesday.
STRIKE A POSE
Nikki Reed gets in some rest and relaxation at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif.
BUILDING BLOCKS
Kristin Cavallari stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her new cookbook, True Roots, on Tuesday in New York.
WORKING ON HER FITNESS
Lucy Hale leaves her L.A. gym on Tuesday.
I AM WOMAN
The original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.
MAKING WAVES
Surf's up! Michael Fassbender gets serious during a day of catching waves in Mexico on Sunday.
BOSS LADY
Promoting her book, Perfect Is Boring, Tyra Banks gives her best smize at BUILD Studios.
WHO'S THAT GUY?
A bald, unrecognizable Tom Hardy holds on tight to a wig on the set of his new film, Gonzo, on Monday.
WALK THE WALK
Matt Bomer looks like an off-duty model while he runs some errands in L.A.
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT
Kate Mara is caught in a fit of laughter during her Monday appearance on The Tonight Show.
REED READS
Nikki Reed takes her reading sesh poolside at Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Sunday.
ACTING OUT
Steve Buscemi and Jeffrey Wright come together at a private New York screening of HBO's Paterno on Monday.
PEACE & LOVE
... are what Jeffrey Dean Morgan is all about, proving just that while making his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live.