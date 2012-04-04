Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 4, 2012

The couple pose for the cameras before performing a dance together in New York. Plus: Alec & Hilaria, Drew Barrymore and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

A CONCERT-ED EFFORT

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarTraks

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan attend the Rainforest Fund benefit concert Tuesday night in New York, where the couple performed a dance number (a la Step Up!), with Channing even taking the stage with Elton John.

FULLY ENGAGED

Credit: Splash News Online

Alec Baldwin spends his 54th birthday with his fiancée, yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas, in New York, where the couple grabbed a bite at Da Silvano on Tuesday.

IN A FURRY

Credit: AKM-GSI

The Hunger Games hottie Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus take their good-looking pup Floyd out for a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

DRINK IT IN

Credit: Milton Ventura/Broadimage

Jessica Alba and daughter Honor, 3, indulge in some sweet treats Tuesday after stopping by a Beverly Hills Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf on Tuesday.

CAUGHT ON TAPE

Credit: Splash News Online

Christian Bale and The Hunger Games's Wes Bentley stay close while filming a new project in Santa Monica, Calif.,Tuesday.

NEED FOR SPEED

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Eddie Cibrian and his furry co-pilot – check out his earmuffs! – get ready to race Tuesday at a press event for the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, which benefits the Miller Children's Hospital, in Long Beach, Calif.

GAME FACE

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Before taking on the role of Steve Jobs, Ashton Kutcher makes time for a basketball game, cheering on the hometown L.A. Lakers at the Staples Center Tuesday to a 91-87 defeat of the New Jersey Nets.

PATTERN PLAY

Credit: National Photo Group

Back from her Parisian vacation, Drew Barrymore, who is rumored to be pregnant, shows her stripes while running errands in L.A. on Tuesday.

CUTE AS A BUTTON

Credit: INF

Is that a post-wedding glow? A happy Natalie Portman steps out in style from her Paris hotel Tuesday.

OPENING CEREMONY

Credit: Aijaz Rahi/AP

Isn't she lovely! A demure Katy Perry shows off her pop star smile during a Tuesday photo call in Chennai, India, where she's slated to perform at the Indian Premier League's opening night bash.

LOVE BOAT

Credit: Shizuo Kambayashi/AP

All together now! Costars Taylor Kitsch, Rihanna, Brooklyn Decker and Alexander Skarsgard buddy up Tuesday at the Tokyo premiere of their upcoming action-thriller, Battleship.

HIP ACTION

Credit: Hugh Thompson/Rex-USA

Demi Lovato puts her hip into it while promoting her new album, Unbroken, on Tuesday in London.

HAND IN HAND

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Bill and Giuliana Rancic stay close at hand while leaving the Today show Tuesday in New York City, where the pair promoted the season premiere of their reality show Giuliana & Bill.

MAN ON THE STREET

Credit: Humberto Carreno/StarTraks

American Reunion hunk Chris Klein, who recently opened up about his battle with alcoholism, takes a suave stroll through New York's SoHo neighborhood Tuesday.

BLUE STREAK

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Expectant mom Tori Spelling makes a colorful outing Tuesday in New York City, where she appeared on the Today show to talk up her new party-planning book, CelebraTORI.

