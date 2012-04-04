Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 4, 2012
A CONCERT-ED EFFORT
Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan attend the Rainforest Fund benefit concert Tuesday night in New York, where the couple performed a dance number (a la Step Up!), with Channing even taking the stage with Elton John.
FULLY ENGAGED
Alec Baldwin spends his 54th birthday with his fiancée, yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas, in New York, where the couple grabbed a bite at Da Silvano on Tuesday.
IN A FURRY
The Hunger Games hottie Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus take their good-looking pup Floyd out for a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
DRINK IT IN
Jessica Alba and daughter Honor, 3, indulge in some sweet treats Tuesday after stopping by a Beverly Hills Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf on Tuesday.
CAUGHT ON TAPE
Christian Bale and The Hunger Games's Wes Bentley stay close while filming a new project in Santa Monica, Calif.,Tuesday.
NEED FOR SPEED
Eddie Cibrian and his furry co-pilot – check out his earmuffs! – get ready to race Tuesday at a press event for the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, which benefits the Miller Children's Hospital, in Long Beach, Calif.
GAME FACE
Before taking on the role of Steve Jobs, Ashton Kutcher makes time for a basketball game, cheering on the hometown L.A. Lakers at the Staples Center Tuesday to a 91-87 defeat of the New Jersey Nets.
PATTERN PLAY
Back from her Parisian vacation, Drew Barrymore, who is rumored to be pregnant, shows her stripes while running errands in L.A. on Tuesday.
CUTE AS A BUTTON
Is that a post-wedding glow? A happy Natalie Portman steps out in style from her Paris hotel Tuesday.
OPENING CEREMONY
Isn't she lovely! A demure Katy Perry shows off her pop star smile during a Tuesday photo call in Chennai, India, where she's slated to perform at the Indian Premier League's opening night bash.
LOVE BOAT
All together now! Costars Taylor Kitsch, Rihanna, Brooklyn Decker and Alexander Skarsgard buddy up Tuesday at the Tokyo premiere of their upcoming action-thriller, Battleship.
HIP ACTION
Demi Lovato puts her hip into it while promoting her new album, Unbroken, on Tuesday in London.
HAND IN HAND
Bill and Giuliana Rancic stay close at hand while leaving the Today show Tuesday in New York City, where the pair promoted the season premiere of their reality show Giuliana & Bill.
MAN ON THE STREET
American Reunion hunk Chris Klein, who recently opened up about his battle with alcoholism, takes a suave stroll through New York's SoHo neighborhood Tuesday.
BLUE STREAK
Expectant mom Tori Spelling makes a colorful outing Tuesday in New York City, where she appeared on the Today show to talk up her new party-planning book, CelebraTORI.