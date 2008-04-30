Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 30, 2008

1 of 16

GIFT OF GAB

Credit: Stefan/Aguilar/INF

Seemingly everyone has been talking about that Vanity Fair photo – but Miley Cyrus is taking it all in stride. The singer – and future Disney Channel Games performer – enjoys some down time Tuesday, gabbing and shopping at a Nashville-area Target.

2 of 16

SO FRESH, SO CLEAN

Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

Work it, Tim! Country star Tim McGraw puts his body into promotion at the launch of his new fragrance, McGraw by Tim McGraw, Tuesday at New York's Highline Ballroom. The cologne is due in stores in August.

3 of 16

THE LOOKOUT

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

With her sunglasses on her head, a beaming Ashley Olsen breezes into a Harper's Bazaar-sponsored cocktail party and screening of the experimental documentary Everywhere at Once Tuesday in New York. The film is also screening as part of the Tribeca Film Festival.

4 of 16

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Credit: Turgeon-Rocke-Lee/Splash News Online

With no signs of Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer joins a male pal for dinner Tuesday at Il Mulino in New York before dashing off to the Olive Tree Café for a drink. The singer has recently been spotted getting cozy with Aniston in Miami.

5 of 16

BROADWAY BABY

Credit: Patricia Schlein/ WENN

Spamalot star Clay Aiken takes a break from his own musical Tuesday to perform at the 22nd Annual Easter Bonnet Competition – a gala event for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS – in New York.

6 of 16

PEACING OUT

Credit: HookedOnHollywood / Splash News Online

Professional skater and MTV's Life of Ryan star Ryan Sheckler flashes a sign, a smile – and some serious hardware – as he leaves L.A. eatery Katsuya on Tuesday night.

7 of 16

FINDERS KEEPERS

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Costars Matthew Broderick and Brittany Snow team up Tuesday at the Boost Mobile Tribeca Film Festival party for their comedy-drama, Finding Amanda, in New York. The film is about a hard-drinking and gambling television producer who must convince his niece to go into rehab.

8 of 16

SERIOUS STORAGE

Credit: INF

Jamie Lynn Spears stocks up on some staples from Wal-Mart as she leaves the Edgewood Mall in McComb, Miss., on Tuesday.

9 of 16

GOOD BUY

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart hit the Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday to get their shop on for a good cause. The "McSteamy" duo were on hand to kick off the annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, a fund-raiser to help the homeless.

10 of 16

BUDDING STAR

Credit: INF

Leighton Meester looks like a May flower amidst the April showers Tuesday on the New York set of Gossip Girl.

11 of 16

NIGHT OWL

Credit: Garry Sun/ Bauer-Griffin

Dancer Karina Smirnoff – who denies splitting with boyfriend and former Dancing With the Stars partner Mario Lopez – hits the town Monday night, partying at Los Angeles hotspot Villa.

12 of 16

GAME FACE

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX

Keeping a tight hold on her little man, Gwen Stefani and son Kingston – who turns 2 on May 26 – enjoy a feast for the eyes with a stroll down the toy aisle of an L.A. K-Mart on Monday.

13 of 16

MCRUNNER UP

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen reminds Made of Honor star Patrick Dempsey that there's nothing wrong with being a runner-up to PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive during a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. (The reigning Sexiest Man? Matt Damon.) The episode will air Thursday, May 1.

14 of 16

FOOT NOTE

Credit: Michael Gottschalk/AFP/Getty

Model-turned-shoe designer Gisele Bündchen proudly displays her signature line of Ipanema G2B sandals in Berlin on Tuesday.

15 of 16

TAKING COVER

Credit: Matt Keeble / Splash News Online

With the help of her handbag, Amy Winehouse finds a little protection from the rain Tuesday as she heads to a waiting car in London.

16 of 16

PERFECT VIEW

Credit: Scope Features/ Pacific Coast News

In town for a few performances Down Under, rapper Eve finds herself front and center for the Ruth Tarvydas runway show Monday during Sydney's Rosemount Australian Fashion Week.

