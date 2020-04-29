Liam Hemsworth Catches a Wave Down Under, Plus Sarah Silverman, Chris Martin and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Surfer Dude
Liam Hemsworth hangs ten and shows off his new quarantine beard on Phillip Island in Australia on Tuesday.
Nightly Round of Applause
Sarah Silverman bangs pans outside of her N.Y.C. home in honor of hospital workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.
Good Samaritan
Chris Martin takes a ride on his bike (and stops to pick up some litter along the way) in Malibu, California, on Tuesday.
Springtime Spirit
Lili Reinhart steps out in a bright pink floral dress to do some house hunting in L.A. on Tuesday.
Getting Some Sun
Elle Fanning steps out to pick up her fur baby from a puppy training facility in Sherman Oaks, California, on Tuesday.
Short Leash
Another day, another dog walk for Laura Dern, who takes her pup for a stroll around her L.A. neighborhood on Tuesday.
Hands Full
Emma Roberts multitasks on Tuesday after grabbing coffee and a bite in L.A.
Muscle Man
Blake Griffin shows off his toned physique on Tuesday during a run in Los Angeles.
Game, Set, Match
Harrison Ford is seen leaving a friend's house after playing a round of tennis on Monday in Pacific Palisades, California.
Puppy Playdate
Joe Keery carries his Australian Shepherd puppy on his way to a juice shop in Santa Monica on Monday.
Afternoon Snack
Colin Hanks heads out with a face mask and banana in hand in L.A. on Sunday.
Dog Days
Kate Mara adds a pop of color to her white ensemble with a colorful mask on Monday in L.A.
Feeling Blue
Adam Sandler steps out barefoot in Malibu on Monday.
Leisure Look
Jaime King sports a casual look while rocking a face mask out in L.A. on Monday.
Baby on Board
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt go for a Sunday bike ride with her family in Santa Monica on Sunday, just one day after news broke that the stars are expecting their first child together.
Flower Child
Brie Larson totes a bouquet of flowers from a local farmers market on Sunday in L.A.
Swing Time
Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello relax on a tree swing in Miami on Saturday.
In This Together
Lilly Singh and Tatiana Maslany are all smiles during GLAAD's star-studded Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone event from home on Sunday, which raised money for LGBTQ Centers.
Sun's Out, Guns Out
Ryan Phillippe shows off his muscular physique while out for a run on Sunday in sunny L.A.
New Ride
Jane Lynch polishes her new car, an electric blue Jaguar, on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Helping Hands
Eric the Trainer partners with Sunfare, Quest Nutrition and some celebrity friends to donate meals to the L.A. Downtown Medical Center on Monday.
Sticking Together
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walk their dogs together in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Shirtless Shia
Shia LeBeouf is spotted running without a shirt and wearing hot pink shorts on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Out and About
Dakota Jonhson has her face mask in hand when she goes grocery shopping in Malibu on Saturday.
Thanking Heroes
Sarah Silverman cheers on frontline workers from her balcony in New York City on Saturday.
Furry Friends
Parks and Recreation alumna Aubrey Plaza walks her dog with a friend in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Joy Ride
George Clooney takes a spin in his classic Porsche in Los Angeles on Friday.
Dog Days
Lucy Hale takes her dog, Elvis, to the dog park in Los Angeles for some exercise on Friday.
Drinks for Two
Dev Patel is spotted celebrating his 30th birthday in his Los Angeles yard with girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey on Friday.
Shore Thing
Sofia Richie enjoys a glass of wine while taking a sunset stroll on the beach in Malibu with her dog on Friday.
Run Along
Robert Pattinson takes a solo jog on Friday in London.
Take Cover
Reese Witherspoon is nearly unrecognizable on Friday during a bike ride in Pacific Palisades, California.
Doggie Duty
Milla Jovovich smiles while walking her dog in her Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.
Malibu Muse
Sofia Richie spends her Thursday on the beach in Malibu with boyfriend Scott Disick.
Break a Sweat
Wells Adams goes for a shirtless run around his Studio City, California, neighborhood on Thursday.
Spring Style
Ruby Rose sports a baseball cap and a vintage T-shirt after leaving a friend's house on Thursday.
Get in Gear
Jesse Metcalfe wears protective gear while running to the post office on Thursday in L.A.
Doubled Up
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson cover up on Thursday before heading into a grocery store in L.A.
Work It Out
Melanie Griffith sends a message on Thursday while on a walk in Los Angeles.
Better Things
Following his show's series finale, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk walks his dog in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Singing for a Cause
Alicia Keys performs from home during Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort on Wednesday to provide financial, educational and community support to black communities affected by the pandemic.
Run This Town
Jason Derulo goes for a run in L.A. on Wednesday.
Overall Queen
Julia Roberts takes her dogs for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday in a pair of overalls.
Hang Ten
Orlando Bloom cools off in the ocean on Wednesday in L.A.
Flower Power
Ben Affleck checks his phone while on a walk with his dogs on Wednesday in L.A.
Throwing in the Towel
Jamie Lee Curtis takes a walk in L.A. on Wednesday in an all-black outfit and no shoes.
Get Those Greens
Tom Hardy goes shopping for vegetables on Wednesday in West London wearing a white tee, mask and gloves.
On the Prowl
Diane Kruger smiles on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles.
Spin Cycle
Another day, another bike ride for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who takes a spin in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Walk This Way
A black-clad Ali Larter keeps going on Wednesday during a hike in Los Angeles.
Call Your Friends
Jennifer Garner chats on the phone while getting her daily walk in on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Twinning in Tanks
Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis cover their faces with bandanas while out for a walk in matching outfits in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Fueling Up
Mario Lopez makes a pit stop at a Pressed Juicery outpost in Glendale, California, on Tuesday.
All About the Accessories
Heather Graham adds a pop of color to her outfit with a red puffer jacket while out for a stroll in L.A. on Tuesday.
Hot Wheels
Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for an afternoon bike ride in L.A. on Tuesday.
On the Run
Ryan Phillippe goes for a jog in sunny Santa Monica on Tuesday.
Up in Arms
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard stay close on Tuesday while walking around L.A.'s Griffith Park.
Ready, Set, Go
Reese Witherspoon keeps up her jogging routine in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Dog Days
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo take their pup for a Tuesday walk in Los Angeles.
A Hand to Hold
Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while on a walk in L.A. on Monday.
I Want to Ride My Tricycle
Melissa McCarthy takes a ride on an adult-sized tricycle in L.A. on Monday.
Three Cheers for Healthcare Workers
Sarah Silverman bangs a pot while cheering for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday in N.Y.C.
Take a Hike
Pierce Brosnan takes a hike by himself in Hawaii on Monday while social distancing.
Pup Patrol
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take their dogs for a stroll on Monday in L.A.
On the Run
Michael B. Jordan breaks a sweat during a run in Los Angeles on Monday.
Three's Company
Another day, another dog walk for Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet, who stroll through Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday.
Cute Crew
Natalie Dormer, boyfriend David Oakes and their pup take a Monday walk through London.
Market Finds
Brie Larson picks up fresh flowers from the farmers market in L.A. on Sunday, while wearing a lavender mask and Hello Kitty slippers.
On the Go
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go for a Target run after stopping for lunch at In-N-Out Burger in L.A. over the weekend.
Quarantine Couple
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse stock up on cereal, water and a few more supplies to bring back home in London on Thursday.