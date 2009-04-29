Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 29, 2009
FACE TIME
Who are those masked beachgoers? As the death toll from swine flu mounts, newlyweds Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt practice safety first, sporting protective masks for a trip to the beach while on a "pre-honeymoon" in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Tuesday.
FASHION FORWARD
After a casual day out the day before, Mary-Kate Olsen perks up in purple to fete designer pal Matthew Williamson's new collection for HampM during a starry party Tuesday on a yacht docked outside New York's South Street Seaport.
LADIES' NIGHT
Christina Aguilera – who was named one of PEOPLE's Most Beautiful – enjoys a glamorous gab fest with expectant mom Heidi Klum at the LG Rumorous Night bash hosted by the supermodel at West Hollywood's Andaz Hotel on Tuesday.
BACK STORY
Vanessa Hudgens and pal Ashley Tisdale take a coy look back at the LG Rumorous event in West Hollywood on Tuesday,. The High School Musical costars mingled with actress Brittany Snow (not pictured) and even danced a bit when the '60s tune "Crimson and Clover" started playing at the party.
'X' MARKS THE SPOT
Former X-Men costars Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry (one of PEOPLE's Most Beautiful this year) have a happy reunion Tuesday at the L.A. screening of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Jackman's action flick hits theaters on May 1.
IT'S A DATE!
Mel Gibson takes his relationship with Russian singer Oksana Grigorieva public Tuesday at the X-Men Origins: Wolverine screening. It's been over two weeks since Gibson's wife Robin filed for divorce from the actor.
LADIES WHO LUNCH
Nicole Richie steps out for one of her favorite pastimes – hanging with 14-month-old daughter Harlow! – on Tuesday. The expectant mom and her curly cutie had a lunch date at West Hollywood's Café Med.
PET PROJECT
Even her pets are pampered! Paris Hilton shows off a luxury dog bed for her pooches after shopping with sister Nicky (not pictured) at Kitson in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
ALL PUMPED UP
She may be walking in New York City, but Kate Hudson – who was PEOPLE's Most Beautiful cover girl last year – maintains her sunny California-girl vibe as she reportedly heads to the gym in her workout gear on Tuesday.
SPANISH STEPS
After visiting a beer garden in Berlin with his mom, Starla, Zac Efron continues his travels on Tuesday, stopping in Madrid, Spain for a photocall to promote his comedy, 17 Again.
LADY IN RED
Jennifer Aniston is red-hot on the set of her new movie, The Baster, which continues to shoot Tuesday in New York City. The comedy costars Jason Bateman and Jeff Goldblum.
DADDY DUTY
Life is beachy keen for Usher and his adorable look-alike son Usher Raymond V, 17 months, during their sandy stroll Tuesday in Miami Beach, where the duo reportedly posed for photos with fans along their way.
SEEING A PATTERN
America Ferrera makes yet another colorful splash while shooting Ugly Betty on Tuesday in New York City.
STAR KICK-OFF
Who's got the best high kick? Talk show host Tyra Banks has a leg up on reality star Kim Kardashian, as the pair show off a few exercise moves during a taping of The Tyra Banks Show, which is set to air on April 29.
BARE MINIMUM
No pants, no problem! A bikini-sporting Lindsay Lohan doesn't worry about a dress code Monday while leaving a Malibu store. The actress recently spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about her split with girlfriend Samantha Ronson, saying it "came out of nowhere."