Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 27, 2011
SHE'S GOT LEGS!
Proving she's not afraid to show a little skin, Jessica Simpson flaunts her long legs in a patterned mini Tuesday during a night out in Hollywood with fiancé Eric Johnson.
MAGNUM
After making out with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson puts his kissy face forward Tuesday, embracing his inner Zoolander during a promotional appearance for Water for Elephants in Berlin.
A CHIC INFLUENCE
Sporting new ginger locks, Blake Lively basks in the honor of being included in Time's 100 Most Influential list at a gala for the annual issue, held at New York's Lincoln Center on Tuesday.
FACE 'TIME'
Also at the Time 100 gala: fellow honorees Parks amp Recreation's Amy Poehler and Glee's Chris Colfer, who show they're under the influence of each other's star wattage Tuesday night at New York's Lincoln Center.
'TAYLOR' MADE
Katie Holmes goes for chic Tuesday while celebrating the launch of Ann Taylor's summer collection (she's the face of the brand) at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont.
PUSH IT
Looks like she wasn't kidding! Mom-to-be Pink, who's said pregnancy makes her clumsy, gets a hand with her groceries Tuesday after shopping at Vons in Malibu, Calif.
SHOW OF HANDS
She certainly looks happy! A beaming Miley Cyrus waves hello while running errands in L.A. Tuesday.
FAN-TASTIC
L.A. Lakers fan David Beckham cheers on the home team Tuesday during an NBA playoff game at the Staples Center, where the Lakers took a 3-2 series lead against the New Orleans Hornets with a 106-90 win.
CENTER STAGE
A beaming Miranda Lambert takes a break from planning her wedding to Blake Shelton to charm the crowd at a Country Music Television event Tuesday in New York.
SWEET SALUTE
What a romantic! Cory Monteith brings a little flower power to the N.Y.C. set of Glee, shooting on location in Central Park on Tuesday.
PUP PATROL
Ashley Greene shows off her new main man – pooch Theodore! – while arriving at a Vancouver airport on Tuesday.
ON THE WATERFRONT
Three's company for mom-to-be Natalie Portman, who enjoys a walk though New York's Hudson River Park on Tuesday with fiancé Benjamin Millepied and pup Whiz.
FEELING BLUE?
It's all in the bag for Ashley Olsen, who adds a colorful splash to her neutral ensemble while running errands in New York City Tuesday.
ROYAL WATCHERS
She's a crowd pleaser! Sharon Osbourne, in town to cover the royal wedding for The Insider, faces off with a group of royal spectators outside of Buckingham Palace Tuesday.
THEY'RE FLEX-Y!
Armed and dangerous! Elsa Pataky and Vin Diesel pull out the big guns Tuesday while promoting their action movie Fast Five on a Spanish talk show.