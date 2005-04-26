Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 27, 2005
CARRIED AWAY
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox, 3, gets a lift from Mom while sampling the local cuisine – a hot pretzel – in New York City on Tuesday. The actress is in the Big Apple to promote Mr. and Mrs. Smith (which opens June 10). Over the weekend, the buzz machine went into overdrive when photos were published of her with her Smith costar – and rumored paramour – Brad Pitt in Africa.
PARTY CRASH-ERS
Reese Witherspoon is happy playing a supporting role to husband Ryan Phillippe at the Beverly Hills premiere of his movie Crash on Tuesday. The drama, which costars Sandra Bullock and Don Cheadle, opens on May 6.
IN THE BAG
Is she getting ready for baby? A maternity-outfitted Britney Spears visits a store outside Phoenix, where she stocked up on CDs and toys on Tuesday. She and husband Kevin Federline are vacationing in Arizona.
WEDDED BLISS
Newlyweds Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush only have eyes for each other at the premiere of Murray's horror film remake House of Wax in Westwood, Calif., on Tuesday. The couple will celebrate their two-week wedding anniversary on Saturday.
BLONDE AMBITION
Paris Hilton and pal Kimberly Stewart, who is rumored to replace Nicole Richie on the next season of The Simple Life, put their heads together at a Beverly Hills premiere party for House of Wax on Tuesday. The hotel heiress stars in the movie, which opens nationwide May 6.
NUN-SENSE
The O.C. star Mischa Barton gets in the habit (right) on the Bracciano-Lazio, Italy, set of her movie The Decameron on Wednesday. Barton stars in the period piece opposite Star Wars' Hayden Christensen.
PUPPY LOVE
Mandy Moore cuddles up to a canine pal at a charity event for animal-rescue organization Ace of Hearts in L.A. on Tuesday. Moore, who recently wrapped the movie musical Romance and Cigarettes, cohosted the benefit.
PHONING IT IN
Julia Roberts stays connected in New York City on Tuesday (no word on whether she's cooing to her five-month-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus). The actress, who appeared at a benefit for Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Camps last week, will voice characters in the animated movies Charlotte's Web and Aunt Bully, due next year.
DADDY-OH!
Jude Law's son Rudy, 2, gets a bird's-eye view as he sits atop his proud pop while sister Iris, 4, prefers her cool set of wheels during a stroll through London on Monday (mom is Law's ex-wife, Sadie Frost.)
HAT OF THE MATTER
Nicole Richie is made in the shade as she and fiancé Adam Goldstein (also known as DJ AM) leave a Beverly Hills café on Tuesday. The Simple Life star recently went through a public breakup with former best pal, Paris Hilton, and has no plans to return for another season of her reality show.
COOL CUSTOMER
Desperate Housewives' resident ice princess Nicollette Sheridan shows off her warmer side as she feeds a young fan's craving at a benefit event for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at ice-cream store Cold Stone Creamery in Burbank, Calif., on Monday.
STREET SCENE
Jon Bon Jovi basks in the sunny weather while shopping on New York City's Madison Avenue on Monday. The Bon Jovi frontman and his wife, Dorothea, celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary this week.