Zendaya Strikes a Fierce Pose While at CinemaCon, Plus Adrienne Bailon, Emma Roberts and More

01 of 80 Star Arrival Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Zendaya poses for photos while promoting Dune: Part Two at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25.

02 of 80 Lighting Up for a Cause Roy Rochlin/Getty Adrienne Bailon lights the Empire State Building in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week at The Empire State Building in N.Y. on April 25.

03 of 80 Character Acting Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock Emma Roberts stays true to character while filming American Horror Story in New York City on April 25.

04 of 80 Colorful Colleagues Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA Alexandra Wentworth, Bridget Gless Keller, Mariska Hargitay, Carolyn Clark Powers pose for a pic while Debra Messing plays the designated camera woman at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar De La Renta fashion show held at The Beverly Hilton on April 25.

05 of 80 Premiere Red-y Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount +'s Fatal Attraction at SilverScreen Theater on April 24 in West Hollywood, Calif.

06 of 80 Pup-dorable Sandra Bullock is seen carrying her ultra-adorable pooch, Sweetie, while running errands in the West Village in N.Y.C on April 25.

07 of 80 High on Life Phamous / BACKGRID Olivia Wilde is cheery after a great workout at the Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles on April 25.

08 of 80 Undercover Mother Splash News Online A pregnant Rihanna rocks some super dark shades while leaving her hotel in New York City to do some shopping on April 25.

09 of 80 Three's Company Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain support honoree Viola Davis at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in N.Y.C. on April 24.

10 of 80 Draped in Designer Stefanie Keenan/Getty Miley Cyrus, dressed in Versace, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23.

11 of 80 On the Mic Kevin Winter/Getty Jennifer Lawrence speaks during the Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

12 of 80 Comic Relief Ethan Miller/Getty Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are interviewed as they promote their upcoming film The Equalizer 3 during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

13 of 80 Spring Ready Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Blake Lively looks radiant in a fashionable floral ensemble while out and about in New York City on April 24.

14 of 80 Actor Appreciation Bruce Glikas/WireImage An emotional Sean Hayes is pictured during the opening night curtain call for the new play Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway in New York City on April 24.

15 of 80 Best Buds Bruce Glikas/WireImage Will Arnett and Jason Bateman pose at the opening night afterparty for Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway on April 24.

16 of 80 Sweet Smiles The Image Direct Miranda Lambert sparkles in a blue dress while arriving at CBS Mornings in New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin on April 25.

17 of 80 Spring Morning Raymond Hall/GC Images Yara Shahidi is angelic in all-white outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on April 24.

18 of 80 Sunny Day Abroad Xavi Torrent/WireImage Susan Sarandon attends a photo call for her 1991 film Thelma & Louise at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona on April 24.

19 of 80 Team Spirit Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Geared up in Knicks merch, Tracy Morgan rallies for the New York City basketball team alongside fellow fans on April 23.

20 of 80 Staying Young at Heart The Image Direct Gigi Hadid flies into her 28th year on the new TRON Lightcycle rollercoaster at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where she celebrated her birthday on April 23 with friends and family.

21 of 80 More to Learn Courtesy Paper Mate) Just ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week, Max Greenfield meets students at ACES, an L.A.-based high-needs school, in honor of Paper Mate's Thanks to Teachers initiative.

22 of 80 Environmentally Inclined Courtesy of EarthGang Atlanta-based rap duo EarthGang meet up with Vice President Kamala Harris at her Washington, D.C., residence to celebrate her Earth Day initiative on April 20.

23 of 80 Black & Gold Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com While attending Save Venice's annual Un Ballo in Maschera event on April 21 in N.Y.C., Maggie Gyllenhaal accessorizes her glamorous Lafayette 148 look with a netted veil.

24 of 80 City Chic Jessica Biel. Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Rocking a leather jacket, Jessica Biel heads out for dinner at N.Y.C. social club Zero Bond on April 22.

25 of 80 Mogul Moment Monica Schipper/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow receives the Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Beverly Hills.

26 of 80 Courtside Couple Michael Simon/Shutterstock Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan watch the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 21.

27 of 80 Weekend Waves Backgrid With his surfboard in hand, Jonah Hill makes a splash in Malibu on April 22.

28 of 80 Book Lover Splash news Online Jennifer Garner glows in a crisp white blazer during the L.A. Times' 2023 Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 22.

29 of 80 High Note Christopher Polk/Getty Phoebe Bridgers performs with her group boygenius on April 22 in Indio, California, during Coachella's second and final weekend of 2023.

30 of 80 Live from the Desert Emma McIntyre/Getty GloRilla performs on the Coachella Main Stage during the Southern California music festival's weekend 2 on April 23.

31 of 80 Climate Conscious Carol Lee Rose/Getty Rob Riggle smiles at the premiere of his new environmental documentary Plastic Earth in Marietta, Georgia, on April 23.

32 of 80 Opposites Attract Michael Buckner/Getty Charlie Day wears black and white while his wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, brings bold colors to P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself event at L.A.'s Fox Studio Lot on April 23.

33 of 80 Pink Spotlight Joshua Mellin Punk band Bikini Kill plays a set on April 22 at Chicago venue The Salt Shed.

34 of 80 Go Wrexham! Getty Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate their Welsh soccer team Wrexham's promotion into the English Football League on April 22 in Wales.

36 of 80 Newlywed Bliss Backgrid Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay does some shopping at PrettyLittleThing's VIP invitation-only Melrose Showroom in Los Angeles on April 23.

37 of 80 All Smiles Paras Griffin/Getty for iHeartMedia Michelle Williams attends the 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22 in Atlanta, Georgia.

38 of 80 (Iggy) Pop Star Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Iggy Pop of Iggy Pop & the Losers performs in support of the musician's Every Loser release at The Masonic on April 22 in San Francisco, California.

39 of 80 Bombshell Babes Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Trixie Mattel and Pamela Anderson attend the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22 in L.A.

40 of 80 Coachella Chick Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California.

41 of 80 Happy Face Carlos Alvarez/WireImage Benicio Del Toro attends the photo call for the Platino De Honor award at the InterContinental Hotel on April 21 in Madrid, Spain.

42 of 80 Funny Guy Bobby Bank/Getty Tracy Morgan performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on April 21 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

43 of 80 All the Lights Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella Burna Boy performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21 in Indio, California.

44 of 80 So Thankful Bruce Glikas/Getty Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran and Scott Foley pose at the opening night party for the new Second Stage production of The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway at The Yard House on April 20 in N.Y.C.

45 of 80 Shades of Cool Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Coachella Anderson .Paak poses for a portrait backstage at the Mojave tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21 in Indio, California.

46 of 80 In Character SplashNews.com Dominic West is seen on set as Prince Charles while filming The Crown in Rochester, England, on April 21.

47 of 80 Squad Up Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim. BACKGRID It's girls' night in New York City as Taylor Swift steps out with pals Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid on April 20.

48 of 80 Stars of the Stage Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Costars Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan pose together in N.Y.C. on April 22 at the Meet the Press event for their show The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is headed to Broadway.

49 of 80 A Royal Pair David Fisher/Shutterstock Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio share a smile at a screening for the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix series in London on April 21.

50 of 80 On the Job SplashNews.com Lily James dresses in business attire on the set of Relay in New York City on April 22.

51 of 80 Pretty in Pink Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com and Bruno SnapThePicture Christian Siriano poses with Ashley Longshore at the Dallas Museum of Art's Art Ball on April 15.

52 of 80 Lending a Hand Casey Rodgers for Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams helps out during Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day launch of its new Lots of Compassion initiative in Los Angeles on April 14.

53 of 80 Triple Threat Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures Olivia Wilde poses with mother-daughter duo Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith at the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures L.A. screening of SLIP at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 18.

54 of 80 Bright Smile Gigi Hadid rocks bright colors and denim while out and about in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on April 20.

55 of 80 'Stache-tastic Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Jacob Elordi throws up a peace sign at the 60th anniversary party for TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London on April 20.

56 of 80 Queen's Court Queen Latifah sits courtside at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for an April 20 game between the Los Angeles Clippers and The Phoenix Suns.

57 of 80 Cheesin' Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+ Paul Rudd, chef Jamie Oliver and Dexter Fletcher have some fun with pasta after a screening of the film Ghosted at The Ham Yard Hotel in London on April 20.

58 of 80 Costar Cuties Andy Kropa/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Costars Lucy Boynton and Kelvin Harrison Jr. have a laugh at a screening event for their film Chevalier hosted by Town & Country at the The St. Regis New York on April 20.

59 of 80 Rain or Shine Antony Jones/Getty Yara Shahidi hides from poor weather in London, where she attends the premiere of her new film Peter Pan & Wendy on April 20.

60 of 80 Ringed Up The Image Direct Newly engaged duo Justin Long and Kate Bosworth go hand-in-hand for a walk through New York City on April 19.

61 of 80 Game On JACOB KING/AFP/Getty Kate Middleton plays a game of interactive darts while visiting The Rectory in Birmingham, where she met local business owners and creative industry leaders on April 20.

62 of 80 Star Power Kevin Winter/Getty Martin Lawrence (center) receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a little support from his friends Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey on April 20.

63 of 80 What an Honor Lisa Lake/Getty In a swanky pinstriped suit, Leslie Odom Jr. pops by his plaque during the 2023 Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk Of Fame unveilings on April 20.

64 of 80 Going Green MOVI Inc Tiffani Thiessen works with a Lowe's home improvement specialist to spruce up her home garden for the spring season on April 20.

65 of 80 Fam Night Out Bruce Glikas/Getty Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka bring their twins Gideon and Harper, both 12, to the opening night of Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong on April 19.

66 of 80 In Full Glam Zuma Pamela Anderson looks chic in all black at the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19 in N.Y.C.

67 of 80 Snap Star Charley Gallay/Getty In a black sweatshirt decorated in rainbow stickers, JoJo Siwa brings her big smile and even bigger energy to the Snap Partner Summit in Santa Monica on April 19.

68 of 80 Trekkie Trio Jesse Grant/Getty Star Trek franchise mainstays LeVar Burton, Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes pose for a selfie at the IMAX screening of Picard in Los Angeles on April 19.

69 of 80 Backstage Pals Carrie Underwood shows up to support the R&B group New Edition on April 16 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, part of their New Edition Legacy tour powered by the Black Promoters Collective.

70 of 80 Baby On Board Backgrid Claire Danes and her baby bump head out for a stroll in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on April 19.

71 of 80 Hand in Hand Paul Morigi/Getty Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux show some costar love at a special screening of their new HBO series White House Plumbers on April 19 at the U.S. Navy Memorial Theater in Washington, D.C.

72 of 80 Sparkling in the Spotlight Matthew Baker/Getty Ava Max glitters in a red ensemble on stage at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire during a performance on April 19.

73 of 80 Words of Wisdom Dominik Bindl/Getty Al Pacino hosts a conversation at 92NY in New York City on April 19.

74 of 80 Funny Guy Michael Simon/Shutterstock Rocking some exclusive Saturday Night Live merch, Kenan Thompson hangs out backstage at the 2023 Garden of Dreams Talent Show at N.Y.C.'s Radio City Music Hall on April 19.

75 of 80 Meeting the Talent Michael Simon/Shutterstock Husband-wife duo David Harbour and Lily Allen take a moment to meet gifted participants at the Garden of Dreams Talent Show in N.Y.C. on April 19.

76 of 80 Guest of Honor Gary Gershoff/Getty On April 19, supermodel Iman attends the Groundbreaker Awards as a 2023 honoree in New York City. "When somebody tells you 'you've changed my life' and you see what you do, the charities that you help, and you see the effect you have on other people's lives, then you're proud of what you've accomplished," she told PEOPLE during the event.

77 of 80 City Smile The Image Direct Timothée Chalamet waves in a pink-and-black sweater during an Apple photo shoot in N.Y.C. on April 19.

78 of 80 Leaving Her Mark INSTARimages Sarah Michelle Gellar prepares to partake in the 2023 Canneseries's handprint ceremony in the French festival city on April 19. The star of Paramount+'s Wolf Pack was also honored with the festival's Canal+ Icon Award.

79 of 80 Spring Colors Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Elizabeth Olsen glows in a bold, sunny dress on April 19 in N.Y.C.