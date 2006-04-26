Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 26, 2006

PLAYING NICE

Credit: J. H. Saunders /Landov

Julia Roberts (who's starring in the sold-out Broadway play Three Days of Rain) and Harry Connick Jr. (who's in the musical The Pajama Game) send smiles from the stage at the 20th annual Easter Bonnet competition. The event helped raise $3.19 million for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS charity.

GRIN & BEAR IT

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Tom Cruise – facing 5,000 Londoners clamoring for his attention – scoops up a gift for newborn daughter Suri on Tuesday at yet another premiere of Mission: Impossible III. Still, the actor told PEOPLE, the best present has been "the welcome Suri has received" from fans.

BEST OF FRIENDS

Credit: X17

Former Friends costars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox catch up with each other over lunch Monday in Beverly Hills.

ON THE ROAD

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson (who left 2-year-old son Ryder at home) skip the on-the-road indulgences for some healthy snacks Tuesday in Malibu. The New York City couple are hanging out in California while Robinson's band, the Black Crowes, tours there.

GAL PALS

Credit: Ramey

Hilary Swank and a pregnant Mariska Hargitay (who's due next month) meet up for a girls-only lunch and do some shopping at trendy Malibu boutique Planet Blue recently. Harigitay is expecting her first child with actor-husband Peter Hermann.

ON THE SPOT

Credit: David Aguilera/London Entertainment/splash

Kate Winslet is darling in dots as she makes her way to her trailer on the Los Angeles set of the romantic comedy The Holiday. In the film, Winslet plays an Englishwoman with relationship trouble who crosses paths with an American (Cameron Diaz) in a similar predicament.

BABYSITTERS' CLUB

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Scarlett Johansson and Alicia Keys make colorful costars Tuesday on the Queens, N.Y., set of The Nanny Diaries. Johansson plays an au pair for a rich family in the film based on the bestselling novel.

TRENDY TO A TEA

Credit: Tom Vickers/Splash

Lugging an oversized bag, Lindsay Lohan refuels herself with a bubble tea before climbing into her car in Beverly Hills on Monday.

WALES OF A TIME

Credit: Rex

Prince William and his crew set sail Tuesday toward the Isle of Wight. The royal cadet will be at sea for five days as part of his Sandhurst Academy military training course.

BABY TO GO

Credit: Leigh Green/INFGoff

Rachel Weisz shows off her burgeoning bump while running errands in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday. Despite rumors that the British actress had already given birth, her first baby with her writer-director fiancé Darren Aronofsky is due in May.

'CHUTING STAR

Credit: WENN

New dad Heath Ledger – in an aerodynamic hoodie (of sorts) – takes a solo stroll around his Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday.

PIECE OF THEIR HEART

Melissa Etheridge and partner Tammy Lynn Michaels, who is expecting twins this fall, catch some air in a park Sunday near their Los Angles home. The pair, who wed in 2003, announced the pregnancy on their Web site: "We are a blessed family, and ask that no gifts be sent. However, well wishes are more than welcome!"

