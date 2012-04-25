Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 25, 2012

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk the red carpet amid the rain in London. Plus: Mila Kunis, Jon Hamm, Tyra Banks and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

DRY TIMES

A chivalrous Prince William helps wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stay dry while arriving at the London premiere of African Cats Wednesday. The event benefitted one of William's favorite charities, the Tusk Trust.

SETTING HER SIGHTS

Jennifer Westfeldt gives Jon Hamm that timeless look of love Tuesday at opening night of Matthew Broderick's Broadway musical, Nice Work If You Can Get It, in New York.

SHINE BRIGHT

Tyra Banks strikes her best top model pose Tuesday on the red carpet for the TIME 100 Gala, which celebrates the magazine's annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, at New York's Lincoln Center.

OH HAPPY DAY

After spending the weekend with Ashton Kutcher, a beaming Mila Kunis heads back to work, making an appearance at CinemaCon Tuesday in Las Vegas.

RIDING HIGH

Jason Segel takes a break from dates with lady love Michelle Williams for a solo ride around New York Tuesday on his bike.

THREE FOR THE ROAD

Ashlee Simpson and beau Vincent Piazza play support system for the singer's 3-year-old son, Bronx, Tuesday while heading out in New York City.

GARBAGE MAN

Meanwhile Simpson's ex Pete Wentz proves he's down to earth, taking the trash out with girlfriend Meagan Camper Tuesday in West Hollywood.

DOG LOVER

Amanda Seyfried is downright giddy during an afternoon outing Tuesday with her beloved Australian shepherd Finn in Los Angeles.

PREGNANT PAUSE

True Blood star and newly expectant mom Anna Paquin runs a few last-minute errands Tuesday in Santa Monica.

TWO COOL

After introducing his pooch Puppy on Twitter, a solo Zac Efron makes a peaceful appearance at London's Radio 1 studios Tuesday.

RUN WITH IT

Staying healthy during her pregnancy, a focused Reese Witherspoon enjoys a morning jog Tuesday in her Brentwood, Calif., neighborhood.

CROWD CONTROL

Justin Bieber keeps his cool Tuesday while making his way through a crowd of eager fans before a visit to London's KISS FM radio station.

GOOD JEANS

Are the '80s making a comeback? Mark Wahlberg sports a retro pair of pants while continuing to shoot his upcoming film Pain and Gain on Tuesday in Miami.

THREE'S COMPANY

Justin Long partners up with Smash star Megan Hilty and Raven-Symoné to announce the 78th Annual Drama League Award nominees Tuesday at New York's Sardi's restaurant.

'HI' UP

After lending his vocals to the Rock of Ages soundtrack, Russell Brand high-fives giddy schoolchildren outside London's Portcullis House on Tuesday.

By People Staff