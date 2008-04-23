Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 23, 2008

IN THE SWING

A focused Justin Timberlake keeps his head down and his arm straight as he takes his cuts Tuesday at Weddington Golf amp Tennis' driving range in Studio City, Calif.

BABY BOOMER

Jessica Simpson has a good time – and a good grip! – while snuggling with her friend's baby after an early dinner at Katusya Hollywood on Tuesday. Also along for dinner: Simpson's own "baby" – her pooch Daisy (not pictured).

KISS FOR LUCK

Ashlee Simpson steals a kiss from fiancé Pete Wentz before rocking the Dancing with the Stars dance floor Tuesday, when she performed "Boys" off of her new album Bittersweet World.

MAN OF THE HOUR

He may not exactly be "glowing" – but a newly single Kanye West still soaks up the attention Tuesday at Hollywood club Goa during a star-studded Absolut 100-sponsored bash. The party – attended by Jay-Z, Paris Hilton and more – followed West's second L.A. stop on his "Glow in the Dark" tour.

STEPPING UP

A pregnant Nicole Kidman addresses one heady issue – violence against women – during a press conference Tuesday at the United Nations in New York. Said Kidman: "I'm a

mother. I have a child on the way. A lot of it is realizing the things that are wrong and [pondering] how can I contribute to help my children have a better life?"

OLD NEWS

Amy Winehouse must have caught the early edition of the London tabs. The Ivor Novello Award nominee was out until the wee hours of the morning with a friend on Tuesday, leaving a Camden bar at 3:30 a.m.

SHORT AND SWEET

Mariah Carey flaunts her sexy low-cut shirt and mini-skirt Tuesday night as she leaves Mr. Chow restaurant in New York City.

PARK & RIDE

He's all geared up and ready to go! Brad Pitt arrives for dinner with friends Tuesday at Los Angeles eatery Ammo.

ON THE FLY

After meeting up with beau Joel Madden in New York City, a 'plane-ly' dressed Nicole Richie makes her way through Hollywood Tuesday afternoon.

CROWD SURFING

Ashton Kutcher hangs ten – well, five – while meeting and greeting fans at the London premiere of What Happens in Vegas... on Tuesday. The romantic comedy opens in the U.S. on May 9.

'FINE' ARTISTS

Drew Barrymore and Robert De Niro get busy with some on-set bonding during a break from filming Everybody's Fine Tuesday in Connecticut. In the bittersweet film, De Niro plays a father who goes on extended road trips to visit his adult children.

NEED A LIFT?

Mark Ballas gets carried away Monday as his Dancing With the Stars mates Tony Dovolani and Fabian Sanchez sweep him off his feet after a night out at West Hollywood hotspot Villa.

Want more? Stay up-to-date on all the Dancing With the Stars news at TV Watch!

LEFT OUT TO DRY

Keeping up with her chores, Jaime Pressly teams up with Purex Natural Elements to kick-off the "Purex Saves Green" celebrity T-shirt auction and design contest in New York City on Tuesday. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organization Earth Day Network.

HEADING WEST

Ashlee Simpson, whose upcoming release, Bittersweet World continues to earn mixed reviews, takes a break from her publicity tour to enjoy a date night Monday with fiancé Pete Wentz at Kanye West's Los Angeles concert.

SHINY STAR

Gwyneth Paltrow, who reunited with her Iron Man costar Robert Downey Jr. earlier in the day, glams it up in a short, sparkling mini-dress for the Berlin premiere of their new movie Tuesday night.

