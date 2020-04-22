Jennifer Garner Talks and Walks in L.A., Plus Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis, Mario Lopez and More

By People Staff
April 22, 2020 06:00 AM

Call Your Friends

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner chats on the phone while getting her daily walk in on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Twinning in Tanks

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis cover their faces with bandanas while out for a walk in matching outfits in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Fueling Up

The Image Direct

Mario Lopez makes a pit stop at a Pressed Juicery outpost in Glendale, California, on Tuesday.

All About the Accessories

The Image Direct

Heather Graham adds a pop of color to her outfit with a red puffer jacket while out for a stroll in L.A. on Tuesday.

Hot Wheels

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for an afternoon bike ride in L.A. on Tuesday.

On the Run

BACKGRID

Ryan Phillippe goes for a jog in sunny Santa Monica on Tuesday.

Up in Arms

Backgrid

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard stay close on Tuesday while walking around L.A.'s Griffith Park.

Ready, Set, Go

Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon keeps up her jogging routine in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Dog Days

The Image Direct

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo take their pup for a Tuesday walk in Los Angeles.

A Hand to Hold

BACKGRID

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while on a walk in L.A. on Monday. 

I Want to Ride My Tricycle

Melissa McCarthy takes a ride on an adult-sized tricycle in L.A. on Monday. 

Three Cheers for Healthcare Workers

Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Silverman bangs a pot while cheering for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Take a Hike

MEGA

Pierce Brosnan takes a hike by himself in Hawaii on Monday while social distancing. 

Pup Patrol

BACKGRID

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take their dogs for a stroll on Monday in L.A. 

On the Run

Backgrid

Michael B. Jordan breaks a sweat during a run in Los Angeles on Monday.

Three's Company

Backgrid

Another day, another dog walk for Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet, who stroll through Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday.

Cute Crew

Splash News Online

Natalie Dormer, boyfriend David Oakes and their pup take a Monday walk through London.

Market Finds

MEGA

Brie Larson picks up fresh flowers from the farmers market in L.A. on Sunday, while wearing a lavender mask and Hello Kitty slippers.

On the Go

SplashNews.com

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go for a Target run after stopping for lunch at In-N-Out Burger in L.A. over the weekend.

Quarantine Couple

The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse stock up on cereal, water and a few more supplies to bring back home in London on Thursday.

Good Deeds

The Image Direct

Will Ferrell picks up trash along Mulholland Drive in L.A. on Sunday to help keep the famous road clean.

Safety First

The Image Direct

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas mask up as they walk their dogs on Friday in L.A.

Now You're Talkin'

BACKGRID

Larry David has an animated phone conversation while out for a walk on Saturday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, California.

Functional Fashion

Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Palermo uses a scarf as a mask as she walks her dog in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Shop for a Good Cause

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan - Comic Relief via Getty

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan wear limited-edition Love Wins T-shirts created in collaboration with Charlie Mackesy, featuring his beloved characters the Boy and the Mole, on Monday in London. (Proceeds from sales will go to charities that support coronavirus frontline workers.)

'Donut' Worry

Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas step out to grab some doughnuts from a local shop in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Wheel-y Fun

BACKGRID

Jon Hamm rides his scooter through Los Angeles over the weekend.

Together Forever

BACKGRID

Parents-to-be Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita take a walk (with a bottle of wine!) in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Glove Man

Clint Brewer Photography/BACKGRID

Adam Sandler dons a pair of gloves on Saturday while grocery shopping in Malibu, California.

Couple's Stroll

BACKGRID

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis enjoy a morning hike with their dogs in their Los Feliz, California, neighborhood, on Friday.

Pick-Me-Up

BACKGRID

Elizabeth Olsen and fiancé Robbie Arnett grab a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Friday.

Rollin' Around

BACKGRID

Alia Shawkat gets some exercise on her bicycle during a ride in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.

Martial Artist

BACKGRID

Mario Lopez is all smiles as he breaks a sweat in Los Angeles on Friday.

Mother-Daughter Walk

BACKGRID

Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoy a stroll together in L.A. on Friday with her beloved dog Maverick.

Bike Gang

TheImageDirect.com

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a friendly bike ride with pals in Los Angeles on Friday.

Walk and Talk

The Image Direct

Laura Dern has her hands full on Friday while out in L.A.

Hot Wheels