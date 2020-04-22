Jennifer Garner Talks and Walks in L.A., Plus Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis, Mario Lopez and More
Call Your Friends
Jennifer Garner chats on the phone while getting her daily walk in on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Twinning in Tanks
Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis cover their faces with bandanas while out for a walk in matching outfits in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Fueling Up
Mario Lopez makes a pit stop at a Pressed Juicery outpost in Glendale, California, on Tuesday.
All About the Accessories
Heather Graham adds a pop of color to her outfit with a red puffer jacket while out for a stroll in L.A. on Tuesday.
Hot Wheels
Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for an afternoon bike ride in L.A. on Tuesday.
On the Run
Ryan Phillippe goes for a jog in sunny Santa Monica on Tuesday.
Up in Arms
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard stay close on Tuesday while walking around L.A.'s Griffith Park.
Ready, Set, Go
Reese Witherspoon keeps up her jogging routine in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Dog Days
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo take their pup for a Tuesday walk in Los Angeles.
A Hand to Hold
Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while on a walk in L.A. on Monday.
I Want to Ride My Tricycle
Melissa McCarthy takes a ride on an adult-sized tricycle in L.A. on Monday.
Three Cheers for Healthcare Workers
Sarah Silverman bangs a pot while cheering for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday in N.Y.C.
Take a Hike
Pierce Brosnan takes a hike by himself in Hawaii on Monday while social distancing.
Pup Patrol
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take their dogs for a stroll on Monday in L.A.
On the Run
Michael B. Jordan breaks a sweat during a run in Los Angeles on Monday.
Three's Company
Another day, another dog walk for Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet, who stroll through Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday.
Cute Crew
Natalie Dormer, boyfriend David Oakes and their pup take a Monday walk through London.
Market Finds
Brie Larson picks up fresh flowers from the farmers market in L.A. on Sunday, while wearing a lavender mask and Hello Kitty slippers.
On the Go
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go for a Target run after stopping for lunch at In-N-Out Burger in L.A. over the weekend.
Quarantine Couple
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse stock up on cereal, water and a few more supplies to bring back home in London on Thursday.
Good Deeds
Will Ferrell picks up trash along Mulholland Drive in L.A. on Sunday to help keep the famous road clean.
Safety First
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas mask up as they walk their dogs on Friday in L.A.
Now You're Talkin'
Larry David has an animated phone conversation while out for a walk on Saturday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, California.
Functional Fashion
Olivia Palermo uses a scarf as a mask as she walks her dog in Brooklyn on Sunday.
Shop for a Good Cause
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan wear limited-edition Love Wins T-shirts created in collaboration with Charlie Mackesy, featuring his beloved characters the Boy and the Mole, on Monday in London. (Proceeds from sales will go to charities that support coronavirus frontline workers.)
'Donut' Worry
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas step out to grab some doughnuts from a local shop in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Wheel-y Fun
Jon Hamm rides his scooter through Los Angeles over the weekend.
Together Forever
Parents-to-be Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita take a walk (with a bottle of wine!) in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Glove Man
Adam Sandler dons a pair of gloves on Saturday while grocery shopping in Malibu, California.
Couple's Stroll
Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis enjoy a morning hike with their dogs in their Los Feliz, California, neighborhood, on Friday.
Pick-Me-Up
Elizabeth Olsen and fiancé Robbie Arnett grab a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Friday.
Rollin' Around
Alia Shawkat gets some exercise on her bicycle during a ride in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.
Martial Artist
Mario Lopez is all smiles as he breaks a sweat in Los Angeles on Friday.
Mother-Daughter Walk
Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoy a stroll together in L.A. on Friday with her beloved dog Maverick.
Bike Gang
Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a friendly bike ride with pals in Los Angeles on Friday.
Walk and Talk
Laura Dern has her hands full on Friday while out in L.A.