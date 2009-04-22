Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 22, 2009
CURVES AHEAD
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her famous figure in a simple, form-fitting beige dress, as she returns Wednesday to her New York City hotel. The singer-actress stepped out for an appearance on ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly to discuss her latest campaign, Sounds of Pertussis, which raises awareness for whooping cough.
STREET FIGHTER
Testing his skills on the street, Fighting star Channing Tatum gets punchy, showing off his moves Tuesday while out and about in New York City with fiancée Jenna Dewan (not pictured).
COURT JESTERS
It's game night! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel get into the action Tuesday as the Lakers take on the Utah Jazz in the second match-up of the NBA's Western Conference playoffs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The home team bested the Jazz 119-109.
SAIL ON
It's a perfect day for a boat trip – and Rihanna finds harmony on the high seas with singer Katy Perry while vacationing together Tuesday in the RampB star's native Barbados, where Perry was promoting her current tour.
TWICE AS NICE
Lindsay Lohan, who recently expressed interest in joining a new Las Vegas revue, heads out in Hollywood with her little sister, Ali, for a shopping trip on Tuesday.
HOSTS WITH THE MOST
They sure know how to throw a party! Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves stick together at a bash – sponsored by the actor's j.k. livin foundation – celebrating the opening of the alice + oliva store in the Malibu Lumber Yard, an eco-friendly shopping center, on Tuesday.
'READ' ALERT!
Real Housewives of New York City star Countess LuAnn de Lesseps counts castmate Jill Zarin as a member of her official book club during a signing of her just-released etiquette guide, Class with the Countess, Tuesday at a Borders in the Big Apple.
LIGHTEN UP
While Nicole Richie debuted her clothing line in Canada, Joel Madden made a revelation of his own, showing off his bold, bleached hair while out in Los Angeles Tuesday. As for reaction to his blonde do, the rocker wrote on his Twitter account, "[daughter] Harlow did recognize me with the hair ... she gave it a thumbs up."
HITTING THE PAVEMENT
Hands down, Hugh Jackman is one happy actor! The X-Men Origins: Wolverine star makes an impression Tuesday during his handprint ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
COMFORT ZONE
Don't leave home without it! Jessica Alba stays connected with 10-month-old daughter Honor Marie's binky while reportedly heading to a playdate Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
CALL TIME
His hit show made a dramatic return on Monday, but Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford puts high society on hold Tuesday to shoot his latest film, Twelve, in New York's Central Park. The drama also stars Kiefer Sutherland and Emma Roberts.
NORTH STAR
Expectant mom Nicole Richie shows off her chic style while promoting her House of Harlow collection during an event Tuesday at the Holt Renfrew department store in Toronto.
A RING ON IT
Newlywed Gisele Bündchen bares her wedding band Tuesday as she steps out in New York City's Greenwich Village. The supermodel celebrated her nuptials for the second time with a Costa Rican ceremony earlier this month.
MOVIE BUFFS
The day after being honored for her good works, Uma Thurman keeps the laughs coming with Robert De Niro on Tuesday at the opening press conference for the 2009 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Founded by De Niro, the fest (which runs through May 3) is an annual celebration of film, music and culture.
SUGAR RUSH
90210 star AnnaLynne McCord, who will soon backpack through Europe, satisfies her sweet tooth with a frosted donut during a visit Tuesday to New York's PIX morning news show.