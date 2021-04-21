Tika Sumpter & James Marsden Film Sonic in Canada, Plus Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated April 20, 2021 11:45 AM

1 of 98

Fast Thinking

Credit: BACKGRID

James Marsden and Tika Sumpter film an action scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 98

Man Behind the Mask

Credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise waves as he heads to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Pickering, England, on Wednesday.

3 of 98

Green Machine

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence gets all dressed up for a day of errands in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 98

Suit Yourself

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay braces herself against a wind gust on the set of Law & Order: SVU on Tuesday in New York City.

Advertisement

5 of 98

On the Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pratt keeps it moving on Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of his new project, The Terminal List.

6 of 98

Pink Lady

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid brightens the day in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 98

Legs for Days

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Aubrey plaza does double dog duty in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 98

Room to Grow

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Christal Young and Carson Kressley goof off on the red carpet as Rebelle celebrates the 50th anniversary of 420 and the legalization of marijuana at Ten Hope in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 98

Suited Up

Madonna sports a blue three-piece suit while out after dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 98

City Stroll

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog out for a walk through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 98

Camera Ready

Credit: The Image Direct

Melissa Benoist smiles in full costume while prepping to film Supergirl in Vancouver on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 98

Carpet Slay

Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty

Sisi Stringer poses at the Sydney premiere of Mortal Kombat at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 98

Art with Heart

Credit: BMF Media

J.D. Pardo stops by the Mayans M.C. Los Angeles Mural Project created by local Latinx artists in celebration of FX’s Mayans M.C. season 3 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 98

Coming Home

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Padma Lakshmi is seen returning home after a night out in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 98

Late Night Chat

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Michael Strahan guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 98

On the Go

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Anne Hathaway carries luggage to her car as husband Adam Shulman waits to driver her on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 98

Silk Stunner

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Rihanna steps out in a silk robe on her way to dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills late Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 98

After Show

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Dua Lipa leaves BBC Radio One after her Live Lounge performance on Monday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 98

Dynamic Duo

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Annie Murphy and Natasha Lyonne are seen on the set of Russian Doll on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 98

Lunch Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy are spotted out and about after grabbing lunch together  in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 98

Just the Essentials

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi hold hands on a grocery run on Sunday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 98

Surf’s Up 

Credit: Splash News Online

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel playfully arrives on set shirtless and carrying a surfboard in Pasadena, California on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 98

Major Gains

Credit: BACKGRID

Kumail Nanjiani looks ripped as he leaves the gym after a workout on Friday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 98

Stage Presence

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Leslie Jordan takes the stage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on Sunday in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 98

In the Hot Seat

Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt guest stars on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 98

Bumpin' Beats

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Ice Cube performs during the Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 98

Celebratory Sip

Credit: Andrew Lloyd / SplashNews.com

Benedict Cumberbatch enjoys a bottle of cider on Burrow Hill in Somerset after the final day of filming Doctor Strange on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 98

Beauty on Blades

Credit: MEGA

Margot Robbie rollerblades with friends in Malibu on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 98

In Character

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ben Kingsley is seen for the first time as Salvador Dali on the set of Dali Land on Friday in Anglesey, Wales.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 98

Indy on Wheels

Credit: BACKGRID

Harrison Ford was spotted enjoying a workout during a bike ride with a friend in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 98

Set Life

Credit: SplashNews.com

Jessica Chastain was seen in costume on the Stamford, Connecticut, set of The Good Nurse in which she plays Amy Loughner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 98

New 'Do

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Christian Bale was spotted in Sydney, Australia, jogging on Whale Beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 98

Red Hot

Credit: JACK/BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian wore a red snakeskin top and leather pants for a late-night dinner in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 98

Peaches

Credit: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber performed his hits during the Triller Fight Club Night at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 98

Wildcard

Credit: Jason Kempin/ACMA2021/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert was spotted rehearsing at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 98

All About Patterns

Credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna stepped out for dinner with her family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 98

All Smiles

Credit: Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com

Mariska Hargitay was seen filming Law & Order: SVU in New York City with costar Peter Scanavino.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 98

His BFF

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Justin Theroux took his beloved dog Kuma for a walk in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 98

No. 1 Spot

Credit: OfficialCharts.com/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift posed with her Number 1 Album Award for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) as she claimed the top spot on the U.K. singles chart.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 98

Ready to Film

Credit: Splash News Online

Heidi Klum arrives at the America's Got Talent set in Pasadena on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 98

Love Our Planet

Credit: Jeff Lewis/Invision/AP

Alison Brie plants a tree as part of the Planet Oat Project to support reforestation in honor of Earth Day in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 98

Curtain Call

Credit: Backgrid

George Clooney leaves his trailer with his beloved golden retriever on the last day of filming for The Tender Bar on Friday in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 98

Pet Patrol

Credit: Splash News Online

Scout Willis takes her pup along for errands on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 98

Ready, Set, Showtime!

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ricky Martin smiles big while performing at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 98

Water You Doing?

Credit: Snorlax/MEGA

Gabrielle Union carries a water jug as she leaves the set of Cheaper by the Dozen on Thursday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 98

Date Night

Credit: The Image Direct

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, step out to pick up some takeout in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 98

Out and About

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Munn steps out in a casual outfit on Thursday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 98

Ready for Spring

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo smiles as she steps out for drinks in L.A. looking ready for warmer weather on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 98

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Juanes and Karol G step out onto the red carpet for the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 98

City Girl

Credit: The Image Direct

Tracee Ellis Ross leaves her hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday looking chic in black trousers, a denim blouse and leather jacket. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 98

Lover Boy

Credit: BACKGRID

Drake leaves the studio with security and friends in West Hollywood on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 98

Baby Blue

Credit: MEGA

Miles Teller drives away in his blue Ford Bronco after a workout on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 98

Rise and Grind

Credit: The Image Direct

Demi Moore leaves her pilates class in a black mask and matching sweater on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 98

Under Cover

Credit: Splash News Online

Rachel Brosnahan heads to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set underneath an umbrella on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 98

Peace Out

Credit: RW/MediaPunch

Michael Strahan shares a peace sign while leaving ABC studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 98

Practice Run

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Carrie Underwood rehearses for the 2021 Latin American Music Awards at the BB&T Center on Wednesday in Sunrise, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 98

On the Scene

Credit: MEGA

Adam Driver rides a bike while filming The Gucci House on Thursday in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 98

On the Green