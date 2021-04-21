Tika Sumpter & James Marsden Film Sonic in Canada, Plus Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence and More
Fast Thinking
James Marsden and Tika Sumpter film an action scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday.
Man Behind the Mask
Tom Cruise waves as he heads to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Pickering, England, on Wednesday.
Green Machine
Jennifer Lawrence gets all dressed up for a day of errands in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Suit Yourself
Mariska Hargitay braces herself against a wind gust on the set of Law & Order: SVU on Tuesday in New York City.
On the Run
Chris Pratt keeps it moving on Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of his new project, The Terminal List.
Pink Lady
Gigi Hadid brightens the day in New York City on Tuesday.
Legs for Days
Aubrey plaza does double dog duty in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Room to Grow
Christal Young and Carson Kressley goof off on the red carpet as Rebelle celebrates the 50th anniversary of 420 and the legalization of marijuana at Ten Hope in New York City on Tuesday.
Suited Up
Madonna sports a blue three-piece suit while out after dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
City Stroll
Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog out for a walk through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Camera Ready
Melissa Benoist smiles in full costume while prepping to film Supergirl in Vancouver on Monday.
Carpet Slay
Sisi Stringer poses at the Sydney premiere of Mortal Kombat at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Tuesday.
Art with Heart
J.D. Pardo stops by the Mayans M.C. Los Angeles Mural Project created by local Latinx artists in celebration of FX’s Mayans M.C. season 3 in L.A.
Coming Home
Padma Lakshmi is seen returning home after a night out in N.Y.C. on Monday night.
Late Night Chat
Michael Strahan guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.
On the Go
Anne Hathaway carries luggage to her car as husband Adam Shulman waits to driver her on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Silk Stunner
Rihanna steps out in a silk robe on her way to dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills late Monday night.
After Show
Dua Lipa leaves BBC Radio One after her Live Lounge performance on Monday in London.
Dynamic Duo
Annie Murphy and Natasha Lyonne are seen on the set of Russian Doll on Monday in N.Y.C.
Lunch Date
Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy are spotted out and about after grabbing lunch together in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Just the Essentials
Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi hold hands on a grocery run on Sunday in L.A.
Surf’s Up
America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel playfully arrives on set shirtless and carrying a surfboard in Pasadena, California on Tuesday.
Major Gains
Kumail Nanjiani looks ripped as he leaves the gym after a workout on Friday in L.A.
Stage Presence
Leslie Jordan takes the stage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on Sunday in Nashville.
In the Hot Seat
Emily Blunt guest stars on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday in London.
Bumpin' Beats
Ice Cube performs during the Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Celebratory Sip
Benedict Cumberbatch enjoys a bottle of cider on Burrow Hill in Somerset after the final day of filming Doctor Strange on Saturday.
Beauty on Blades
Margot Robbie rollerblades with friends in Malibu on Sunday.
In Character
Ben Kingsley is seen for the first time as Salvador Dali on the set of Dali Land on Friday in Anglesey, Wales.
Indy on Wheels
Harrison Ford was spotted enjoying a workout during a bike ride with a friend in Santa Monica, California.
Set Life
Jessica Chastain was seen in costume on the Stamford, Connecticut, set of The Good Nurse in which she plays Amy Loughner.
New 'Do
Christian Bale was spotted in Sydney, Australia, jogging on Whale Beach.
Red Hot
Kim Kardashian wore a red snakeskin top and leather pants for a late-night dinner in Los Angeles.
Peaches
Justin Bieber performed his hits during the Triller Fight Club Night at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Wildcard
Miranda Lambert was spotted rehearsing at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.
All About Patterns
Rihanna stepped out for dinner with her family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.
All Smiles
Mariska Hargitay was seen filming Law & Order: SVU in New York City with costar Peter Scanavino.
His BFF
Justin Theroux took his beloved dog Kuma for a walk in New York City.
No. 1 Spot
Taylor Swift posed with her Number 1 Album Award for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) as she claimed the top spot on the U.K. singles chart.
Ready to Film
Heidi Klum arrives at the America's Got Talent set in Pasadena on Friday.
Love Our Planet
Alison Brie plants a tree as part of the Planet Oat Project to support reforestation in honor of Earth Day in Malibu.
Curtain Call
George Clooney leaves his trailer with his beloved golden retriever on the last day of filming for The Tender Bar on Friday in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Pet Patrol
Scout Willis takes her pup along for errands on Thursday in L.A.
Ready, Set, Showtime!
Ricky Martin smiles big while performing at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida.
Water You Doing?
Gabrielle Union carries a water jug as she leaves the set of Cheaper by the Dozen on Thursday in L.A.
Date Night
Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, step out to pick up some takeout in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Out and About
Olivia Munn steps out in a casual outfit on Thursday in L.A.
Ready for Spring
Olivia Culpo smiles as she steps out for drinks in L.A. looking ready for warmer weather on Thursday.
Red Carpet Ready
Juanes and Karol G step out onto the red carpet for the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida.
City Girl
Tracee Ellis Ross leaves her hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday looking chic in black trousers, a denim blouse and leather jacket.
Lover Boy
Drake leaves the studio with security and friends in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Baby Blue
Miles Teller drives away in his blue Ford Bronco after a workout on Thursday in L.A.
Rise and Grind
Demi Moore leaves her pilates class in a black mask and matching sweater on Wednesday in L.A.
Under Cover
Rachel Brosnahan heads to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set underneath an umbrella on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Peace Out
Michael Strahan shares a peace sign while leaving ABC studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Practice Run
Carrie Underwood rehearses for the 2021 Latin American Music Awards at the BB&T Center on Wednesday in Sunrise, Florida.
On the Scene
Adam Driver rides a bike while filming The Gucci House on Thursday in Rome.