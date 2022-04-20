Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Coordinate Their Looks in Austin, Plus Natasha Lyonne and More
Coordinated Couple
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves coordinate their looks for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the University of Texas at Austin on April 19.
All Smiles
Charlie Barnett, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler reunite at the Russian Doll season 2 premiere afterparty at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on April 19.
Gettin' Silly
Tiffany Haddish poses playfully at Mint Room Studios on April 19 in Glendale, California.
Color Pop
Naomi Watts rocks a bold lip while out in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on April 19.
Birthday Boy!
Chance the Rapper celebrates his 29th birthday at Great Wolf Lodge Illinois in Gurnee on April 18.
Top Model
Adriana Lima and her baby bump strut down the runway during the Alexander Wang "Fortune City" Runway Show on April 19 in L.A.
All Fun and Games
Prince Harry fist bumps a fan during day five of the Invictus Games on April 20 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Date Night
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend leave dinner at Giorgio Baldi on April 19.
Big Pitch
Bill Burr throws out the first pitch ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays versus the Boston Red Sox game on April 19 at Fenway Park in Boston.
Couchside Chat
Aaron Paul visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 19.
Out Around Town
Rebel Wilson steps out in Sydney, dressed casually in a t-shirt and baseball cap, on April 20.
Pattern Maker
Sofia Vergara continues her style streak while arriving to a taping of America's Got Talent in Los Angeles on April 19.
Baby Blues
Sydney Sweeney keeps it casual for an outing in Los Angeles on April 19.
Sister Act
Sisters Erin and Sara Foster visit NBC studios in N.Y.C. on April 19.
At the Wheel
Halle Berry shows off her skills on April 19 while filming with Mark Wahlberg (not pictured) in London.
Premiere Pair
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban attend the L.A. premiere of The Northman at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18.
Lunch Date
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum hold hands as they step out after lunch at 34 Mayfair in London on April 17.
Game On
Prince Harry plays a round of table tennis during day four of the Invictus Games on April 19 in The Hague, Netherlands.
'Lit' Carpet
Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin pose at the Gaslit world premiere on April 18 in N.Y.C.
Louging Around
Also at the Gaslit world premiere: Patton Oswalt getting comfortable on the carpet.
Live with Lizzo
Lizzo visits Sway in the Morning on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on April 18.
Set Sighting
Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard film an untitled project for Director Michel Franco in Queens, New York on April 19.
'Talent'ed Crew
Nicolas Cage, Tiffany Haddish and Pedro Pascal stun on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent special screening blue carpet in L.A. on April 18.
Party People
Clayton Cardenas and JD Pardo embrace at the season 4 Mayans M.C. afterparty in L.A. on April 18.
Barry Buddies
Henry Winkler, Bill Hader and Sarah Goldberg are all smiles at the season 3 premiere of HBO's Barry at Rolling Greens in Culver City, California on April 18.
A-list Arrivals
Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy stun at The Northman afterparty in L.A. on April 18.
On the Move
Matt James runs the Boston Marathon on Team USO on April 18.
Milestone Moment
Bob Odenkirk is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 18 in L.A.
Sci-Fi Fan
Debbie Harry attends the London screening of the sci-fi film KEPLER 62f by VIN + OMI at Sea Containers on April 18.
New York Moment
Grammy Award-winner Jon Batiste waves hello in N.Y.C. on April 18.
Story Time
Jimmy Fallon reads his book Nana Loves You More to children as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden listen, during the annual Easter Egg Roll, on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18.
Perfect Partners
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands as they head to day two of the Invictus Games on April 17 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Soak It In
Billie Eilish embraces the crowd while performing at Coachella on April 16 in Indio, California.
La Quinta Cuties
Halle and Chloe Bailey are all smiles at Revolve Festival on April 17 in La Quinta, California.
Doja Domination
Doja Cat commands the stage while performing at Coachella on April 17 in Indio, California.
Out and About
Katie Holmes steps out in a long brown coat on Easter Sunday in N.Y.C. on April 17.
Coffee Run
Selma Blair and her pup head to Alfred to grab coffee on April 16 in L.A.
Star Power
Also at Coachella on April 17: Maggie Rogers performs for a massive crowd.
Theater Buffs
Schitt's Creek stars Dan Levy and Noah Reid reunite backstage at the opening night of the new play The Minutes on Broadway in N.Y.C. on April 17.
Man of Mystery
Orville Peck performs behind his fringe mask at Coachella's Gobi Stage on April 17 in Indio, California.
Literature Lovers
Maggie Q attends the Young Literati 13th Annual Toast at City Market Social House in L.A. on April 16.
Hot Girl Spring
Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat to the Coachella stage in Indio, California, on April 16.
Revolves Around Them
Halsey stands out at the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival at the Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, California, on April 16.
As It Is
Harry Styles shines in a sequin jumpsuit onstage at Coachella in Indio, California, on April 15.
Speed Racers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy opening day of the 5th Invictus Games with a little race at The Hague in The Netherlands on April 16.
Like a Bee
Sting welcomes the audience with open arms at the London Palladium on April 15.
Throw Away
Tom Hanks throws out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians' home opener in Ohio on April 15.
French Tuck
Sofia Vergara shows off Tan France's signature french tuck as she arrives for a taping of America's Got Talent in L.A. on April 14.
Bright Spot
Meghan Markle glows on April 15 while arriving to an Invictus Games Friends and Family reception, hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence, at Zuiderpark in the Netherlands.
Fur Real
Hannah Brown takes her cute dog for a walk in L.A. on April 14.
Hands Full
Scout Willis has a pup in one hand and a coffee in the other during a trek through Los Feliz, California, on April 15.
In the Trenches
Tessa Thompson blends in with the crowds in N.Y.C. on April 15.
Major Milestone
Robin Roberts celebrates her 20th anniversary at Good Morning America on the show's set in N.Y.C. on April 14.
Secret Service
Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Lea DeLaria celebrate the inaugural preview performance of their new show POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive at N.Y.C.'s
Shubert Theatre on April 14.
Disney Day
With Minnie Mouse nearby, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Miles and Luna celebrate Luna's 6th birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on April 14.
Ready for Some Fun
Usher gets all dressed up for the Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace N.Y.C. opening at Rockefeller Center on April 14.
Wheely Fun Time
Also at the April 14 rink opening in N.Y.C., Bethenny Frankel, who laces up her skates.
Ladies in Waiting
Viola Davis, Lexi Underwood, Saniyya Sidney and O-T Fagbenle attend Showtime's FYC event and premiere for The First Lady at DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on April 14.
Broadway Belle
Pamela Anderson, currently starring in Broadway's Chicago, steps out in style in N.Y.C. on April 14.
Keeping Up with the Johnsons
Elisa, EJ, Cookie, Magic, Lisa and Andre Johnson strike poses on April 14 at the Apple TV+ premiere of They Call Me Magic in Los Angeles.
Curtain Call
Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell take their bows during the opening night curtain call for American Buffalo on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s The Circle in the Square Theatre on April 14.
Street Savvy
Mary-Louise Parker stops by the Drew Barrymore Show on April 14 in New York City.