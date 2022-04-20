Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Coordinate Their Looks in Austin, Plus Natasha Lyonne and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated April 20, 2022 12:38 PM

1 of 92

Coordinated Couple

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves coordinate their looks for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the University of Texas at Austin on April 19.

2 of 92

All Smiles

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Charlie Barnett, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler reunite at the Russian Doll season 2 premiere afterparty at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on April 19.

3 of 92

Gettin' Silly

Credit: Backgrid

Tiffany Haddish poses playfully at Mint Room Studios on April 19 in Glendale, California.

4 of 92

Color Pop

Credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Naomi Watts rocks a bold lip while out in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on April 19.

5 of 92

Birthday Boy!

Credit: MARCIN CYMMER

Chance the Rapper celebrates his 29th birthday at Great Wolf Lodge Illinois in Gurnee on April 18.

6 of 92

Top Model

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Adriana Lima and her baby bump strut down the runway during the Alexander Wang "Fortune City" Runway Show on April 19 in L.A.

7 of 92

All Fun and Games

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry fist bumps a fan during day five of the Invictus Games on April 20 in The Hague, Netherlands. 

8 of 92

Date Night

Credit: PhotosByDutch/Splash news online

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend leave dinner at Giorgio Baldi on April 19.

9 of 92

Big Pitch

Credit: Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty

Bill Burr throws out the first pitch ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays versus the Boston Red Sox game on April 19 at Fenway Park in Boston.

10 of 92

Couchside Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Aaron Paul visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 19.

11 of 92

Out Around Town

Credit: Media-Mode/Splash news online

Rebel Wilson steps out in Sydney, dressed casually in a t-shirt and baseball cap, on April 20.

12 of 92

Pattern Maker

Credit: The Image Direct

Sofia Vergara continues her style streak while arriving to a taping of America's Got Talent in Los Angeles on April 19.

13 of 92

Baby Blues

Credit: The Image Direct

Sydney Sweeney keeps it casual for an outing in Los Angeles on April 19.

14 of 92

Sister Act

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Sisters Erin and Sara Foster visit NBC studios in N.Y.C. on April 19.

15 of 92

At the Wheel

Credit: Splash news Online

Halle Berry shows off her skills on April 19 while filming with Mark Wahlberg (not pictured) in London.

16 of 92

Premiere Pair

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban attend the L.A. premiere of The Northman at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18.

17 of 92

Lunch Date

Credit: C.HARRIS/Splash News Online

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum hold hands as they step out after lunch at 34 Mayfair in London on April 17.

18 of 92

Game On

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry plays a round of table tennis during day four of the Invictus Games on April 19 in The Hague, Netherlands. 

19 of 92

'Lit' Carpet

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin pose at the Gaslit world premiere on April 18 in N.Y.C.

20 of 92

Louging Around

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Also at the Gaslit world premiere: Patton Oswalt getting comfortable on the carpet.

21 of 92

Live with Lizzo

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Lizzo visits Sway in the Morning on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on April 18.

22 of 92

Set Sighting

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard film an untitled project for Director Michel Franco in Queens, New York on April 19.

23 of 92

'Talent'ed Crew

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Nicolas Cage, Tiffany Haddish and Pedro Pascal stun on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent special screening blue carpet in L.A. on April 18.

24 of 92

Party People

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Clayton Cardenas and JD Pardo embrace at the season 4 Mayans M.C. afterparty in L.A. on April 18.

25 of 92

Barry Buddies

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Henry Winkler, Bill Hader and Sarah Goldberg are all smiles at the season 3 premiere of HBO's Barry at Rolling Greens in Culver City, California on April 18.

26 of 92

A-list Arrivals

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy stun at The Northman afterparty in L.A. on April 18.

27 of 92

On the Move

Credit: USO

Matt James runs the Boston Marathon on Team USO on April 18.

28 of 92

Milestone Moment

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Bob Odenkirk is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 18 in L.A.

29 of 92

Sci-Fi Fan

Credit: John Phillips/Getty

Debbie Harry attends the London screening of the sci-fi film KEPLER 62f by VIN + OMI at Sea Containers on April 18.

30 of 92

New York Moment

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Grammy Award-winner Jon Batiste waves hello in N.Y.C. on April 18.

31 of 92

Story Time

Credit: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Jimmy Fallon reads his book Nana Loves You More to children as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden listen, during the annual Easter Egg Roll, on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18.

32 of 92

Perfect Partners

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands as they head to day two of the Invictus Games on April 17 in The Hague, Netherlands. 

33 of 92

Soak It In

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billie Eilish embraces the crowd while performing at Coachella on April 16 in Indio, California.

34 of 92

La Quinta Cuties

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Halle and Chloe Bailey are all smiles at Revolve Festival on April 17 in La Quinta, California.

35 of 92

Doja Domination

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Doja Cat commands the stage while performing at Coachella on April 17 in Indio, California. 

36 of 92

Out and About

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes steps out in a long brown coat on Easter Sunday in N.Y.C. on April 17.

37 of 92

Coffee Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Selma Blair and her pup head to Alfred to grab coffee on April 16 in L.A.

38 of 92

Star Power

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Also at Coachella on April 17: Maggie Rogers performs for a massive crowd.

39 of 92

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Schitt's Creek stars Dan Levy and Noah Reid reunite backstage at the opening night of the new play The Minutes on Broadway in N.Y.C. on April 17.

40 of 92

Man of Mystery

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Orville Peck performs behind his fringe mask at Coachella's Gobi Stage on April 17 in Indio, California.

41 of 92

Literature Lovers

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Maggie Q attends the Young Literati 13th Annual Toast at City Market Social House in L.A. on April 16.

42 of 92

Hot Girl Spring

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat to the Coachella stage in Indio, California, on April 16.

43 of 92

Revolves Around Them

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Halsey stands out at the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival at the Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, California, on April 16.

44 of 92

As It Is

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Harry Styles shines in a sequin jumpsuit onstage at Coachella in Indio, California, on April 15.

45 of 92

Speed Racers

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy opening day of the 5th Invictus Games with a little race at The Hague in The Netherlands on April 16.

46 of 92

Like a Bee

Credit: Robin Little/Redferns

Sting welcomes the audience with open arms at the London Palladium on April 15.

47 of 92

Throw Away

Credit: Frank Jansky/getty

Tom Hanks throws out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians' home opener in Ohio on April 15.

48 of 92

French Tuck

Credit: Mega

Sofia Vergara shows off Tan France's signature french tuck as she arrives for a taping of America's Got Talent in L.A. on April 14.

49 of 92

Bright Spot

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Meghan Markle glows on April 15 while arriving to an Invictus Games Friends and Family reception, hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence, at Zuiderpark in the Netherlands.

50 of 92

Fur Real

Credit: The Image Direct

Hannah Brown takes her cute dog for a walk in L.A. on April 14. 

51 of 92

Hands Full

Credit: Backgrid

Scout Willis has a pup in one hand and a coffee in the other during a trek through Los Feliz, California, on April 15. 

52 of 92

In the Trenches

Credit: The Image Direct

Tessa Thompson blends in with the crowds in N.Y.C. on April 15. 

53 of 92

Major Milestone

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Robin Roberts celebrates her 20th anniversary at Good Morning America on the show's set in N.Y.C. on April 14. 

54 of 92

Secret Service

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Lea DeLaria celebrate the inaugural preview performance of their new show POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive at N.Y.C.'s Shubert Theatre on April 14.
Shubert Theatre on April 14.

55 of 92

Disney Day

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland/Getty

With Minnie Mouse nearby, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Miles and Luna celebrate Luna's 6th birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on April 14. 

56 of 92

Ready for Some Fun

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Usher gets all dressed up for the Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace N.Y.C. opening at Rockefeller Center on April 14.

57 of 92

Wheely Fun Time

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Also at the April 14 rink opening in N.Y.C., Bethenny Frankel, who laces up her skates. 

58 of 92

Ladies in Waiting

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Viola Davis, Lexi Underwood, Saniyya Sidney and O-T Fagbenle attend Showtime's FYC event and premiere for The First Lady at DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on April 14. 

59 of 92

Broadway Belle

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Pamela Anderson, currently starring in Broadway's Chicago, steps out in style in N.Y.C. on April 14. 

60 of 92

Keeping Up with the Johnsons

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Elisa, EJ, Cookie, Magic, Lisa and Andre Johnson strike poses on April 14 at the Apple TV+ premiere of They Call Me Magic in Los Angeles. 

61 of 92

Curtain Call

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell take their bows during the opening night curtain call for American Buffalo on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s The Circle in the Square Theatre on April 14.

62 of 92

Street Savvy

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Mary-Louise Parker stops by the Drew Barrymore Show on April 14 in New York City.

63 of 92