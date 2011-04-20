Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 20, 2011
LITTLE MAN
Nicole Richie grabs hold of 19-month-old son Sparrow Tuesday en route to dinner in West Hollywood.
THAT'S A WRAP
With days to go before her wedding, Kate Middleton steps out for some last-minute shopping on London's King's Road Wednesday. The princess-to-be has been on a shopping spree of late, recently buying $350 worth of items – possibly for her honeymoon? – from British retailer Warehouse.
ABS-OLUTELY FAB
Most Beautiful cover star Jennifer Lopez points out her enviable assets during an appearance at an L.A. Best Buy, where she helped launch the BlackBerry PlayBook tablet on Tuesday.
TOUCH DOWN
After attending the Coachella Festival over the weekend, Kellan Lutz returns to Vancouver Tuesday, where the hunky actor is filming The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.
GO FIGURE
Jennifer Hudson shows off her svelte form in a curve-hugging LBD Wednesday while promoting her new album, I Remember Me, in London.
B-DAY OUTING
Michael Douglas escorts giddy birthday girl Carys – she's 8! – to school in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. The actor's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, recently opened up about her struggle with her bipolar II disorder.
WHAT A DRAG!
She's back! Filmmaker Tyler Perry readies for the return of his outrageous box office alter ego Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of Madea's Big Happy Family, out April 22.
LAUNDRY LIST
Someone's got their hands full! Eva Longoria juggles her dry cleaning and her oversized purse Tuesday while running errands in West Hollywood.
STRIPE TEASE
Single lady Olivia Wilde shows her stripes as she runs errands in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
SHOW STOPPER
Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, who says she gets reveals her fresh look on the The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday in N.Y.C.
FLORAL SENSE
A globetrotting Beyoncé cuts a demure figure after dining alongside husband Jay-Z in Paris on Tuesday.
HEAD CASE
Hold that pose! Germany's Next Top Model host Heidi Klum gets a head start on the next challenge – literally! – while filming in Los Angeles late Monday night.
CURVES AHEAD
After a brief detour into Boho chic at the Coachella Music Festival, fashion chameleon Katy Perry is back to flaunting her killer body Tuesday at hubby Russell Brand's Arthur premiere in London.
TEE TIME
Halle Berry enjoys the comforts of her golf cart during the 2011 Halle Berry Celebrity Golf Classic in Los Angeles on Monday – a benefit for the Jenesse Center, a domestic violence intervention program.
LINKED IN
Enjoying a little one-on-one time, dad-to-be Guy Ritchie strolls through London with expectant girlfriend Jacqui Ainsely on Monday.
FLIGHT TIME
American Idol alum Adam Lambert keeps his fly style cool and casual while departing LAX on Tuesday.