Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 20, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

LITTLE MAN

Credit: GSI Media

Nicole Richie grabs hold of 19-month-old son Sparrow Tuesday en route to dinner in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

THAT'S A WRAP

Credit: Fame

With days to go before her wedding, Kate Middleton steps out for some last-minute shopping on London's King's Road Wednesday. The princess-to-be has been on a shopping spree of late, recently buying $350 worth of items – possibly for her honeymoon? – from British retailer Warehouse.

3 of 16

ABS-OLUTELY FAB

Credit: Norman Scott/Startraks

Most Beautiful cover star Jennifer Lopez points out her enviable assets during an appearance at an L.A. Best Buy, where she helped launch the BlackBerry PlayBook tablet on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

TOUCH DOWN

Credit: Flynet

After attending the Coachella Festival over the weekend, Kellan Lutz returns to Vancouver Tuesday, where the hunky actor is filming The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.

Advertisement

5 of 16

GO FIGURE

Credit: Beretta/Sims/Startraksphoto

Jennifer Hudson shows off her svelte form in a curve-hugging LBD Wednesday while promoting her new album, I Remember Me, in London.

6 of 16

B-DAY OUTING

Credit: PBG/Empics Entertainment/ABACA

Michael Douglas escorts giddy birthday girl Carys – she's 8! – to school in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. The actor's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, recently opened up about her struggle with her bipolar II disorder.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

WHAT A DRAG!

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

She's back! Filmmaker Tyler Perry readies for the return of his outrageous box office alter ego Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of Madea's Big Happy Family, out April 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

LAUNDRY LIST

Credit: Flynet

Someone's got their hands full! Eva Longoria juggles her dry cleaning and her oversized purse Tuesday while running errands in West Hollywood.

Advertisement

9 of 16

STRIPE TEASE

Credit: Fame

Single lady Olivia Wilde shows her stripes as she runs errands in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

SHOW STOPPER

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, who says she gets reveals her fresh look on the The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

FLORAL SENSE

Credit: KCSPresse/Splash News Online

A globetrotting Beyoncé cuts a demure figure after dining alongside husband Jay-Z in Paris on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

HEAD CASE

Credit: GSI Media

Hold that pose! Germany's Next Top Model host Heidi Klum gets a head start on the next challenge – literally! – while filming in Los Angeles late Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

CURVES AHEAD

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

After a brief detour into Boho chic at the Coachella Music Festival, fashion chameleon Katy Perry is back to flaunting her killer body Tuesday at hubby Russell Brand's Arthur premiere in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

TEE TIME

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Halle Berry enjoys the comforts of her golf cart during the 2011 Halle Berry Celebrity Golf Classic in Los Angeles on Monday – a benefit for the Jenesse Center, a domestic violence intervention program.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

LINKED IN

Credit: Almasi/Lucas/Bauer-Griffin

Enjoying a little one-on-one time, dad-to-be Guy Ritchie strolls through London with expectant girlfriend Jacqui Ainsely on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

FLIGHT TIME

Credit: National Photo Group

American Idol alum Adam Lambert keeps his fly style cool and casual while departing LAX on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff