Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 20, 2005
SPRING CHANGE
Lindsay Lohan, newly blonde for her role as Meryl Streep's daughter in the Robert Altman comedy A Prarie Home Companion, aims for her car after shopping at the Beverly Hills boutique Kitson on Tuesday.
BABY FEVER
Also at the trendy shop on Tuesday was Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria, who stocked up on a few essentials including the T-shirt on her back. Hey, Brad, are you listening?
PLANE CLOTHES
Johnny Depp, still sporting his Jack Sparrow bandana and gold teeth, arrives in L.A. on Tuesday from the West Indies set of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.
MOM & ME
Hope and Faith's Kelly Ripa – ready for summer in a trendy prairie skirt – takes 3-year-old daughter Lola for a stroll Tuesday in New York.
VIVA LONDON
Pamela Anderson gets behind the wheel of a Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Roadster once owned by another glam icon – Liberace – on Wednesday at London's Selfridges department store. The promotion was part of the retailer's week of Las Vegas-themed events.
GREEN DAY
Hotel heiresses Paris and Nicky Hilton make a perfect match Monday at an event thrown in their honor by exclusive Japanese fashion company Samantha Thavasa in Tokyo. The brand will open its first Stateside boutique, featuring Nicky's handbag and accessories line, this fall.
CHIC SHOPPER
The Ring Two's Naomi Watts squeezes in some spring shopping Monday in New York, where she hit the Calvin Klein boutique.
LIKE FRIENDS
Ashton Kutcher shares a hug with costar Amanda Peet at a special New York screening of their romantic comedy A Lot Like Love on Monday. The film opens Friday.
BEACH BOY
Jim Carrey soaks up some eternal sunshine Sunday in Malibu. The Lemony Snicket villain recently wrapped the comedy Fun with Dick and Jane, in which he and Tea Leoni play married bank robbers.
STREET SMARTS
Calista Flockhart gets back into her routine Monday, picking up her 4-year-old son, Liam, from his Brentwood school. The actress recently returned from a trip visiting the other man in her life, Harrison Ford, who's filming on location in Vancouver, B.C.
WARM EMBRACE
A bundled-up Keira Knightley, on a break from filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest in the West Indies, chills in London's Notting Hill neighborhood with model beau Jamie Dornan on Monday. Her next film, Domino, is due this summer.
BON VOYAGE
David Beckham lends a hand to wife Victoria on Tuesday in Paris. The soccer star surprised his "posh" spouse with a trip to the City of Light to belatedly celebrate her April 17 birthday (the mom of three turned 31).
TWO TONED
Vanessa Carlton and Ryan Cabrera send mixed signals Monday night at the West Hollywood club Skybar, where the singers gave a private concert.