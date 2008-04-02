Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 2, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

PARTING SHOT

Credit: Flynet

A low-key Lindsay Lohan – carrying the pricey Gucci "Hysteria" bag – gets ready to hit the road after spending her Monday night partying with pal Samantha Ronson at Hollywood hotspot Area.

2 of 15

TUNING IN

Credit: Ron Asadorian / Splash News Online

The always affable George Clooney lends an ear to Craig "Radioman" Schwartz – the self-proclaimed "New York movie set mascot" – as he spends a Tuesday evening out in New York with Cindy Crawford and husband Rande

Gerber.

3 of 15

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Credit: Flynet

Eva Longoria Parker may own the restaurant, but she has no problem serving the food, too! The Desperate Housewives star ventured outside of Beso in Hollywood on Monday to treat the waiting paparazzi – and

distract them so friend Cameron Diaz could sneak inside without being noticed.

4 of 15

PRECIOUS CARGO

Credit: David Dyson / Camera Press / Retna

Victoria Beckham holds tight to son Cruz, 3, as she prepares for departure Monday at London's Heathrow Airport. In Europe to cheer on husband David Beckham during his historic 100th soccer match, Posh was reportedly en route to Los Angeles to rejoin her hubby, who has been enjoying the nightlife scene.

5 of 15

CREATURE COMFORTS

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Rihanna takes a break from her A Girl's Night Out tour – which benefits needy children – to send out some good vibes to her pooch during a Rodeo Drive shopping spree Monday.

6 of 15

SISTER, SISTER

Credit: INF

Kylie Minogue has one major fan in the audience – sister Dannii (right) – during her Monday performance on Dancing with the Stars. The Aussie pop star treated fans to her club hit "Can't Get You Out of My

Head" and her new single, "All I See," on the show.

7 of 15

THAT'S THE TICKET!

Credit: Mike/ Fame Pictures

Kristin Davis was in a cheery mood Tuesday, even though the Sex and the City star was slapped with a parking ticket while shopping at Louis Vuitton in L.A.

8 of 15

MUGGING FOR THE CAMERA

Credit: Ramey

Amy Winehouse and her friend, deejay and party planner Jodie Harsh, throw a tea party for paparazzi camped outside her London home Tuesday.

9 of 15

SHINY HAPPY COSTARS

Credit: Juan Garces / Splash News Online

It looks like blondes really do get more sun. Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston share a quick cuddle on the bright Miami set of Marley amp Me Tuesday as they continue shooting the comedy.

10 of 15

BELLY UP

Credit: INF

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson – who newly reunited with Wilson – grins and bares it Tuesday with her son Ryder, 4, while enjoying the mild Manhattan temperatures.

11 of 15

SCENT OF A MAN

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Patrick Dempsey – who is already the face of Versace's spring/summer men's line – suits up in Beverly Hills on Monday to announce that he will put his nose to the test and create an Avon fragrance for men.

12 of 15

FUN RAISERS

Credit: Jason Reed/ Reuters/Landov

Singer-songwriter John Legend joins forces with actress Kerry Washington on Capital Hill Tuesday, where the duo appeared to raise awareness and restore funds for the National Endowment for the Arts and cultural programs.

13 of 15

POWER SHOT

Credit: Agent 47/WENN

Turning the tables on the paparazzi Tuesday, Paula Abdul prepares to snap a few photos of her own after lunching with a friend at Beverly Hills eatery Trilussa Ristorante.

14 of 15

ROCK SOLID

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Pete Wentz gets a good laugh Monday after being presented with a Fall Out Boy-themed Mount Rushmore photo during a visit to Fuse's New York City studios.

15 of 15

TAT'S ALL

Credit: Fame Pictures

Ryan Phillippe shows off some fresh ink Tuesday, baring his newly left arm after working out in a West Hollywood gym.

