Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 2, 2008
PARTING SHOT
A low-key Lindsay Lohan – carrying the pricey Gucci "Hysteria" bag – gets ready to hit the road after spending her Monday night partying with pal Samantha Ronson at Hollywood hotspot Area.
TUNING IN
The always affable George Clooney lends an ear to Craig "Radioman" Schwartz – the self-proclaimed "New York movie set mascot" – as he spends a Tuesday evening out in New York with Cindy Crawford and husband Rande
Gerber.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Eva Longoria Parker may own the restaurant, but she has no problem serving the food, too! The Desperate Housewives star ventured outside of Beso in Hollywood on Monday to treat the waiting paparazzi – and
distract them so friend Cameron Diaz could sneak inside without being noticed.
PRECIOUS CARGO
Victoria Beckham holds tight to son Cruz, 3, as she prepares for departure Monday at London's Heathrow Airport. In Europe to cheer on husband David Beckham during his historic 100th soccer match, Posh was reportedly en route to Los Angeles to rejoin her hubby, who has been enjoying the nightlife scene.
CREATURE COMFORTS
Rihanna takes a break from her A Girl's Night Out tour – which benefits needy children – to send out some good vibes to her pooch during a Rodeo Drive shopping spree Monday.
SISTER, SISTER
Kylie Minogue has one major fan in the audience – sister Dannii (right) – during her Monday performance on Dancing with the Stars. The Aussie pop star treated fans to her club hit "Can't Get You Out of My
Head" and her new single, "All I See," on the show.
THAT'S THE TICKET!
Kristin Davis was in a cheery mood Tuesday, even though the Sex and the City star was slapped with a parking ticket while shopping at Louis Vuitton in L.A.
MUGGING FOR THE CAMERA
Amy Winehouse and her friend, deejay and party planner Jodie Harsh, throw a tea party for paparazzi camped outside her London home Tuesday.
SHINY HAPPY COSTARS
It looks like blondes really do get more sun. Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston share a quick cuddle on the bright Miami set of Marley amp Me Tuesday as they continue shooting the comedy.
BELLY UP
Meanwhile, Kate Hudson – who newly reunited with Wilson – grins and bares it Tuesday with her son Ryder, 4, while enjoying the mild Manhattan temperatures.
SCENT OF A MAN
Patrick Dempsey – who is already the face of Versace's spring/summer men's line – suits up in Beverly Hills on Monday to announce that he will put his nose to the test and create an Avon fragrance for men.
FUN RAISERS
Singer-songwriter John Legend joins forces with actress Kerry Washington on Capital Hill Tuesday, where the duo appeared to raise awareness and restore funds for the National Endowment for the Arts and cultural programs.
POWER SHOT
Turning the tables on the paparazzi Tuesday, Paula Abdul prepares to snap a few photos of her own after lunching with a friend at Beverly Hills eatery Trilussa Ristorante.
ROCK SOLID
Pete Wentz gets a good laugh Monday after being presented with a Fall Out Boy-themed Mount Rushmore photo during a visit to Fuse's New York City studios.
TAT'S ALL
Ryan Phillippe shows off some fresh ink Tuesday, baring his newly left arm after working out in a West Hollywood gym.