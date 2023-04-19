Melissa McCarthy & Paapa Essiedu on Set in N.Y.C., Plus Lucy Boynton, Priyanka Chopra and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on April 19, 2023 06:00 AM
Shop 'Til You Drop

Melissa McCarthy
MEGA

Carrying an abundance of shopping bags, Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu are all smiles while filming scenes for their upcoming movie Bernard and the Genie.

Smile and Wave

Lucy Boynton
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Boynton flashes a wave while leaving the TODAY show in New York City on April 18.

Red Hot

Priyanka Chopra
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in an off-the-shoulder red gown alongside costar Richard Madden at the premiere of their new series, Citadel, in London on April 18.

Good Jeans

Simona Tabasco
Splash News Online

The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco rocks a pink ruffled blouse paired with high-waisted jeans at the photocall for the Short Form Competition Jury during the 6th Canneseries International Festival on April 18 in Cannes, France.

Big Fan

Damian Lewis
Dave Benett/Getty

Damian Lewis shows off his David Bowie T-shirt during the launch of the Bowie X Mother collaboration at Caviar Kaspia in London on April 18.

The Godmother

Jake Gyllenhaal Jamie Lee Curtis
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal gets a kiss from his godmother, Jamie Lee Curtis, at the premiere of his new film The Covenant at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. on April 17.

Mom on the Move

Rihanna
Backgrid

A stylish Rihanna is spotted leaving dinner at Cesar restaurant near the Champs Elysées in Paris on April 18.

Lovers Stroll

Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively hold hands while out for a walk in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City on April 18.

All Smiles

Woody Harrelson Justin Theroux
Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux pose for a pic at the premiere of their HBO limited series White House Plumbers at The Polo Bar in N.Y.C. on April 17.

Homecoming

Michelle Yeoh
Annice Lyn/Getty

Michelle Yeoh holds her Oscar statuette while posing for the media during a press conference ahead of her Homecoming Public Fan Meet and Greet at the Pavilion Hotel KL in Malaysia on April 18.

Spring Ready

Minka Kelly
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

A casual Minka Kelly leaves Biologique Recherche Ambassade on Melrose Place in L.A. after getting a facial on April 17.

Dressed to Impress

Kim Petras
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Singer/songwriter Kim Petras visits SiriusXM Studios on April 17 in Los Angeles.

Rousing the Crowd

Doobie Brothers
Joshua Mellin

Doobie Brothers take the stage on their 50th Anniversary Tour at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on April 17.

Let's Go Party!

Margot Robbie
Backgrid

Margot Robbie does reshoots for the Barbie movie in L.A. on April 18.

In the Galaxy

Karen Gillan Chris Pratt
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Chris Pratt attend a press conference for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the Conrad Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, on April 18.

Oh, Shucks!

Reba McIntire
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Country legend Reba McEntire poses backstage at the new musical Shucked on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on April 16.

Cool Dad Walking

Ryan Reynolds
Backgrid

Ryan Reynolds is cool and casual while out and about in New York City on April 17.

Salute the Troops

Jake Gyllenhaal
Courtesy

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim pay a visit and snap a pic with the troops while at Fort Irwin in California on April 14. The actors also hosted a special screening of their upcoming war flick The Covenant for service members while there.

On the Mic

Sharon Horgan
Dave Benett/Getty

Sharon Horgan attends the 2023 Comedy Women in Print Prize Ceremony at The Groucho Club in London on April 17.

Giving a Paw

Sasha Farber
Backgrid

Professional dancer Sasha Farber shares a sweet moment with his dog, Grinch, at the Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City, California, on April 17.

Festival Fierce

Blackpink
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé of BLACKPINK take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 15.

Side by Side

Keanu Reeves
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, attend the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on April 15.

Shades On

Chris Evans
Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Chris Evans is spotted leaving Good Morning America in New York City on April 17 dressed in a coordinated brown outfit and matching sunglasses.

Historic Night

Lin Manuel Miranda
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda gives his best Phanton pose while attending the final Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera at the Majestic Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 16.

On Set Smiles

Sam Worthington
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sam Worthington flashes a smile while filming Relay in New York City alongside Lily James on April 16.

Team Effort

Christa Miller, Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and Brett Goldstein
Randy Shropshire/Getty

Shrinking stars Christa Miller, Jason Segel and Jessica Williams pose with series co-creator Brett Goldstein at the Deadline Contenders television event at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on April 16.

Desert Duo

Glorilla Yo Gotti
Christopher Polk/Getty

Dressed in a colorful ensemble, GloRilla poses alongside Yo Gotti at the Interscope Coachella party on April 15 in Palm Springs, California, during the first weekend of the yearly festival.

Stay Weird

Weird Al
Michael Owens/Getty

"Weird Al" Yankovic strikes a pose at a screening of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at The London Hotel in Los Angeles on April 16.

Pretty in Pink

Denise Richards
Laurent VU/SIPA

Denise Richards rocks a satin pink pantsuit during a photocall for Paper Empire during the MIPTV Media Market in Cannes, France, on April 17.

Date Night

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15 in Los Angeles.

DJ Dude

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Calvin Harris performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella

Calvin Harris performs during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15 in Indio, California.

Glowing Gal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Tiffany Haddish attends MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA))
John Sciulli/Getty for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Tiffany Haddish attends MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15 in Los Angeles.

Premiere Pals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume and Rachel McAdams attend the "Are You There God It's Me, Margaret." Los Angeles Premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty

Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume and Rachel McAdams attend the Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on April 15 in Los Angeles.

Aye-Aye, Captain

**EXCLUSIVE** Date: April 15th 2023 Photo Credit: MOVI Inc. Reneé Rapp and DJ PEE .WEE (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak) Celebrate Cap’n Crunch’s 60th Birthday at Cap’n’s Cove in Palm Springs,CA. Photo Credit: MOVI Inc.
MOVI Inc.

Reneé Rapp and DJ PEE .WEE (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak) celebrate Cap'n Crunch's 60th Birthday at Cap'n's Cove in Palm Springs, California, on April 15.

Coachella King

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14 in Indio, California.

Glimmer Gal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Ali Wong attends Deadline Contenders Television at Directors Guild Of America on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images)
Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty

Ali Wong attends the Deadline Contenders television event at the Directors Guild of America on April 15 in Los Angeles.

Stan the Man

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - APRIL 15: Stanley Tucci attends the screening of "Big Night" during the Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews at The Byre Theatre on April 15, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)
Robert Perry/Getty

Stanley Tucci attends the screening of Big Night during the Sands: International Film Festival of St. Andrews at The Byre Theatre on April 15 in Scotland.

Coachella Couture

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Karrueche Tran is seen arriving to the Celsius Coachella party on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Karrueche Tran arrives at the Celsius Coachella party on April 14 in Indio, California.

Woman of the Hour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Jane Goodall arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+ Original Series "Jane" at California Science Center on April 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jane Goodall arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of the Apple TV+ Original Series Jane at the California Science Center on April 14 in Los Angeles.

A Marvel to Behold

Rachel Brosnahan
Craig Barritt/Getty

In celebration of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan dons a mismatched tartan ensemble with a matching tie for Prime Video's Marvelous Mile Takeover event on April 14 in New York City.

Ana De-Caffeinated

Ana De Armas
The Image Direct

Ana De Armas grabs coffee on April 13 in N.Y.C., just two days before hosting Saturday Night Live.

Gray Matter

sofia vergara
The image direct

Sofia Vergara arrives at America's Got Talent in L.A. looking cozy in a sweatsuit and sneakers on April 14.

New 'Do

Emily Ratajkowski
MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski tries on a new look in a blonde wig while shooting outside of Madrid in Chinchon, Spain, on April 3.

Punk Style

Julia Garner James Franco
BFA

Julia Garner, James Franco, Kyle Lindgren and Mark Foster celebrate the launch of Franco and Lindgren's punk-inspired clothing line PALY with a party in L.A. on April 12.

Still Bejeweled

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Octavio Jones/Getty

In a glittering bodysuit and similarly sparkly boots, Taylor Swift continues her iconic Eras Tour on April 13 in Tampa, Florida.

Laughing Along

Jay Pharoah

Jay Pharoah enjoys his own set during the Moontower Just For Laughs event on April 13 in Austin, Texas.

Spinning Tracks

Rainey Qualley
BFA

Rainey Qualley steps up as DJ at the Isabel Marant BBQ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the brand's L.A. boutique on April 12.

Sprinkles & Sunshine

Gigi Hadid
Gotham/GC Images

To mark the balmy spring weather in New York City, Gigi Hadid and pal Leah McCarthy enjoy ice cream together on April 13.

Rain or Shine

Heidi Klum
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum slays and stays dry as she arrives at America's Got Talent in L.A. on April 13.

Lasting Friendship

Reese Witherspoon Jennifer Garner
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The Last Thing He Told Me star Jennifer Garner poses with Reese Witherspoon at the Los Angeles premiere of the Apple TV+ series on April 13.

Happy Couple

Reba McIntire

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire smile for flashbulbs at the T.J. Martell Foundation's 21st annual Nashville's Best Cellars dinner on April 10 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in the southern city.

Hockey Hype

Jason Biggs
Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jason Biggs brings big enthusiasm to the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers game in N.Y.C. on April 13.

Talented Trio

Dove Cameron Keegan Michael Key
Gilbert Flores/Getty

On April 13, Schmigadoon! costars Dove Cameron, Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key gather for a sweet shot at the Hollywood premiere of their show's second season.

Jet Setting

Jessica Simpson
Backgrid

Jessica Simpson rocks an all-black cutout look with flared pants and oversized sunnies to catch a flight out of JFK airport in N.Y.C. on April 13.

Talking TV

Jennifer Garner
Michael Priest Studio

A cheery Jennifer Garner engages the crowd during an event for her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, at 92NY in N.Y.C. on April 11.

Drinks Up!

Mark Wahlberg

The multitalented Mark Wahlberg makes drinks while showcasing his tequila brand, Flecha Azul Tequila, at Rose Lounge in Chicago on April 12.

Marvelous in the City

Rachel Brosnahan Tony Shalub
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub pose for photographers while arriving at Today in N.Y.C. on April 13.

Girl's Best Friend

Paris Jackson
Splash news Online

Paris Jackson walks with her adorable pup after leaving a gym session on April 13.

Taking Action

Kerry Washington
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington waves to the crowd while attending the National Action Network conference at the Sheraton Hotel in New York City on April 12.

Shimmy, Shimmer

Katie holmes
The Image Direct

Katie Holmes stylishly steps out in New York City while wearing a gray v-neck sweater and paint-splattered gold trousers on April 12.

Rock n' Rollin'

Avril Lavigne
Kristy Sparow/Getty

Avril Lavigne gets the crowd going while performing onstage at Zenith Paris - La Villette as part of her Love Sux Tour on April 12.

Regal Queen

Michelle Yeoh
Keith Tsuji/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the Cartier Jewelry Dinner at the Rosewood Hong Kong Hotel on April 13.

Night at the Theatre

Lupita N'yongo
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o poses with director Saheem Ali at the opening night of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fat Ham on Broadway on April 12 in New York City.

On Trend

Ryan Reynolds
The IMage Direct

Ryan Reynolds dresses down in some neutrals while strolling through New York City on April 12.

All Yellow

Jessica Simpson
The image direct

Jessica Simpson is bright and sunny while out and about in New York City on April 12.

Serious Acting

Riz Ahmed
The Image Direct

Riz Ahmed is seen deep in character while filming his upcoming movie Relay in the West Village in New York City on April 12.

Star Performer

Macklemore
Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

Rapper Macklemore performs on stage at the OVO Arena Wembley during The Ben Tour on April 12 in London.

On the Carpet

Edgar Ramirez
Charley Gallay/Getty

Edgar Ramírez attends Netflix's Florida Man special screening at the Roma Theatre in Los Angeles on April 12.

Style Points

Harry Styles
London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Rocking sunglasses and a hair clip, Harry Styles hits the gym in Los Angeles on April 12.

Fiancée Fit

Olivia Culpo
The Image Direct

Newly engaged Olivia Culpo sports her new diamond accessory while out and about in West Hollywood on April 11.

Icons Only

Patti Labelle
BFA

Patti LaBelle serenades the crowd at Scarpetta in New York City ahead of the Fashion Tech Forum Conference with event founder Karen Harvey.

Rock On!

Metallica
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica visit The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on April 12.

Hats Off

Lo Cash
Charles Sykes/Bravo

LOCASH's Chris Lucas and Preston Brust stop by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in N.Y.C.

Hands On

Sherry Cola
Joe Scarnici/Getty

Sherry Cola flashes a smile while attending a Feeding America volunteer event at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on April 7.

New York Minute

Jennifer Garner
Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Garner flashes a wave at the 92Y where she attended an event for her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, on April 11 in N.Y.C.

Back on the Carpet

Jeremy Renner
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Jeremy Renner hits the red carpet for the first time since his accident for the premiere of Rennervations at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11 in L.A.

Collegiate Style

Shawn Mendes
Splash News Online

Shawn Mendes looks off into the distance while sporting a Penn State sweatshirt ahead of an April 11 hike in Los Angeles.

Eye Spy

Vanessa Hudgens
The Image Direct

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a sheer dress paired with a leather jacket and a slicked-back hairstyle in New York City on April 11.

Costar Love

Rachel Brosnahan Maisel
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rachel Brosnahan gives costar Alex Borstein a kiss while celebrating the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Top of The Standard in New York City on April 11.

Strike a Pose

Jenna Ortega
Michael Buckner/Getty

Dressed in a floor-length black gown, Jenna Ortega attends the Gris Dior VIP Party on April 11 in Los Angeles.

