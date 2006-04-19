Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 19, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

COSMO GIRLS

Sex and the City alums Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker get together for some dish at the Conde Nast Traveler Hot List party Tuesday at the newly opened Buddah Bar in New York City.

RETRO FIT

Sienna Miller and a pal team up for some shopping Wednesday in New York City's East Village and check out kitschy clothing store Trash amp Vaudeville.

NEW BLEND

Tori Spelling holds tight to fiancé Dean McDermott and stepson-to-be Jack, 7, at a Hollywood store opening Tuesday. Spelling's 14-month marriage to first husband Charlie Shanian will be dissolved April 20.

DENIM & DIAMONDS

Dolly Parton brings a little bit of Nashville to Beverly Hills as she stops by Mr. Chow for dinner Tuesday.

PUPPY LOVE

A week after it stole her heart in a pet store, Mischa Barton's new pup gets some one-on-one attention Tuesday in a Hollywood park. The O.C. actress also has a mix-breed dog, Charlie.

ON THE HUNT

In the wilds of Beverly Hills on Monday, Heidi Klum picks up a little something from Barneys for the kids – and maybe a little something for husband Seal, too, at Victoria's Secret.

WET & WILD

Scarlett Johansson gets a boost from boyfriend Josh Hartnett at the Goldeneye resort in Orcabessa, Jamaica, recently. It was a romantic getaway for the couple, who chilled out at the posh 18-acre seaside retreat.

HANGER ON

No, she's not shopping again: Lindsay Lohan is just keeping her Calvin Klein dress wrinkle-free in preparation for a photo shoot in New York City on Monday.

'MISSION' MAVEN

A stylish Keri Russell stays in step in a Lanvin dress and Rochas jacket outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio on Monday (her appearance airs April 28). The former Felicity star will kick butt alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible III, which opens May 3.

HANDY MAN

With girlfriend Fergie away on tour with the Black Eyed Peas, Josh Duhamel strips down for some domestic work near his Brentwood, Calif., home Sunday.

DIAPER DUTY

X Men star Hugh Jackman is left holding the bag Monday as he leaves Beverly Hills restaurant The Ivy after lunch with wife Deborra-Lee and 9-month-old daughter Ava. (The couple also have a 5-year-old son, Oscar.)

POP-UP PRINCESS

Amy Adams plays peekaboo in a Times Square manhole Monday while filming her new Disney fairytale, Enchanted. The fantasy also stars Susan Sarandon and Dr. McDreamy himself, Patrick Dempsey.

By People Staff