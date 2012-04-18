Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 18, 2012
GROUP EFFORT
Tori Spelling, who's expecting baby No. 4, brings husband Dean McDermott and kids Liam, 5, Stella, 3, and a very stylish Hattie, 6 months, to a book signing for her latest effort, celebraTORI, at an L.A. Barnes amp Noble Tuesday.
GET THE POINT?
After opening up about her surprise engagement, Halle Berry takes direction from daughter Nahla, 4, in Beverly Hills Tuesday afternoon.
TRAVEL BUDDY
What a cutie! Kate Hudson makes her way through Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday with her second son, 9-month-old Bingham, whom she welcomed in July with fiancé Matthew Bellamy.
ON THE MOVE
Busy dad James Van Der Beek leaves his family at home for a solo trip Tuesday, catching a departing flight out of LAX.
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Charlize Theron and mom Gerda kick back courtside Tuesday while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Staples Center. Despite the star support, the hometown team fell 91-112.
GRAY SCALE
She's not hiding anymore! Mom-to-be Reese Witherspoon shows off her growing baby bump in a form-fitting dress Tuesday while heading out in Los Angeles.
RIGHT HAND MAN
With those pesky marital rumors squashed, Will Smith gets back to work, promoting Men In Black 3 Tuesday in Cancun, Mexico, with costar Josh Brolin, who hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend.
ONWARD & UPWARD
Speaking of SNL, "Weekend Update" anchor Seth Meyers proves that things are looking up while riding his bike in New York City on Tuesday.
FAB FOUR
Kate Beckinsale and director-husband Len Wiseman bring costars Jessica Biel and Colin Farrell in for a group shot while promoting their upcoming film, Total Recall, Tuesday in Cancun, Mexico.
IT'S A TIE
Channing Tatum is all business Tuesday on the New York City set of The Bitter Pill, which also stars Rooney Mara and Jude Law.
WASH CYCLE
Splish, splash, she's having a blast! Dancing with the Stars cohost Brooke Burke-Charvet flaunts her unique assets Tuesday while washing her car in Malibu, Calif.
WHEELING ON
Road trip! Naomi Watts takes an afternoon bike ride through New York's West Village neighborhood on Tuesday.
AWAY WE GO
Kiyan, 5, leads the way for mom La La Anthony while heading out for a day of errands in New York on Tuesday.
PURPLE REIGN
Bethenny Frankel injects a pop of color into her Tuesday while heading to her newly renovated apartment in New York City.
CHECK YOURSELF
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice leaves the drama behind for a good cause Tuesday, presenting 8-year-old Matthew Levine, who suffers from kidney disease, with $60,000 to benefit the NephCure Foundation. The reality star earned the money on The Celebrity Apprentice for the organization, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Nephrotic Syndrome.