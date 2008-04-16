Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 16, 2008

KUNG FU FIGHTER

John Mayer – who was recently parodied on SNL by Ashton Kutcher – leaves a Tuesday martial arts class in L.A. Ashton, watch your back!

PIECE OF CAKE

Katherine Heigl proves she can snack and yak at the same time, as the Hostess-loving actress continues to film The Ugly Truth in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

WALK THIS WAY

Work is just a walk in the park for America Ferrera and Ashley Jensen, who are back on set Tuesday, filming scenes for Ugly Betty in L.A. The show returns with new episodes April 24.

UP, UP & AWAY

Is it baby's first plane ride? Nicole Richie and Joel Madden get carried away with daughter Harlow, who was born in January, Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport. The family headed to New York, where Good Charlotte is scheduled to perform.

WHITER SHADE OF PALE

Costars Uma Thurman and Evan Rachel Woods give a sexy stare before heading into a screening of their movie The Life Before Her Eyes at New York's IFC Film Center on Tuesday night.

ROCKIN' ROADIE

Kate Moss and musician beau Jamie Hince keep rocking and rolling their way through Europe, leaving their Edinburgh, Scotland hotel Wednesday for a little lunch. Moss has been accompanying Hince – whose band the Kills

performed Tuesday at the Liquid Room – on tour.

LIQUID LUNCH

Usher and wife Tameka Foster soak up the sun – and some water – while out for lunch Tuesday at Beverly Hills eatery Crustacean.

TALK SHOW

Costars Kristen Bell and Russell Brand take over TRL on Tuesday to promote their raunchy comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall at MTV's New York studios.

MAKING AMENDS

After reports that her dVb denim line wasn't selling well at hip L.A. shop Kitson – because she hadn't been in to promote the jeans – Victoria Beckham arrived at the shop Tuesday afternoon to help boost sales.

NEED FOR SPEED

Meanwhile, husband David Beckham was running errands of his own, pulling into an L.A. Starbucks drive-thru – in his custom drop-top Porsche – for a Tuesday afternoon caffeine jolt.

CRUISE CONTROL

Sandra Bullock enjoys the breeze as her costar Ryan Reynolds steers them around Boston Harbor Tuesday during a scene for their new romantic comedy The Proposal.

GETTING PUMPED

Madonna has picked up a new workout partner: Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress joins the pop star-turned-gym junkie for back-to-back sweat sessions at a London gym on Monday and Tuesday.

CELEBRITY FIT CLUB

Thousands of miles away, Reese Witherspoon also makes time to stay healthy, as she leaves a Santa Monica, Calif., gym on Tuesday.

NICE TRY

Model Naomi Campbell was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Tuesday trying to exhibit better behavior by donating blood to victims of the mosquito-borne disease, dengue fever.

Unfortunately, she was prohibited because of her recent surgery in Sao Paulo.

BOOGIE NIGHTS

Showing off a few smooth moves, Tyra Banks gets her groove on with singer Leona Lewis during a taping of The Tyra Banks Show, set to air April 17.

