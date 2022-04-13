Pamela Anderson Makes Her Broadway Debut in N.Y.C., Plus The Bad Guys Cast, Jon Batiste and More
All That Jazz
Pamela Anderson makes her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart on the opening night of Chicago on April 12 in N.Y.C.
The Good Guys
The Bad Guys costars Anthony Ramos, Lilly Singh and Marc Maron hit the film's special screening at the Ace Hotel in L.A. on April 12.
Sharp Suiter
Jon Batiste flashes a thumbs up in a chic sweatsuit as he arrives to perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 12 in N.Y.C.
Music Moves
Dierks Bentley and Breland hit the stage together during the Breland & Friends benefit concert for Oasis Center on April 12 in Nashville.
Stars on Set
Cillian Murphy is spotted in costume as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer for the first time while filming upcoming biopic Oppenheimer in Princeton, New Jersey on April 12.
Movie Night
Also at The Bad Guys screening: cast member Zazie Beetz.
Joyful Jog
Sarah Shahi and costar Margaret Odette are all smiles while jogging on the set of Sex/Life season 2 in Toronto on April 12.
Mini Moment
Diane Kruger steps out in a geometric print mini dress and electric blue high heels at the WMF World Premiere at Haus der Kunst on April 12 in Munich.
In-Flight Entertainment
Costars Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet pose together at the after party for season 2 of The Flight Attendant on April 12 at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Living 'Life'
Madison Beer wows the crowd during her The Life Support Tour on April 12 at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.
Color Pop
Paula Abdul looks amazing in a yellow leopard dress as she leaves Craig's in West Hollywood on April 12.
On the Court
Pete Wentz plays a round of tennis with friends in L.A. on April 12.
Gang's All Here
Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton and Colin Firth pose on the blue carpet at the premiere of Operation Mincemeat in London on April 12.
Arriving Abroad
Eddie Redmayne waves to fans at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan on April 12.
'Dropout' Duo
Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews reunite at The Dropout finale screening in L.A. on April 11.
Poppin' in Pink
Rihanna cradles her baby bump while out at the Nice Guy in Hollywood on April 12.
Star Power
Camila Cabello performs to a large crowd at the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 12.
'American' Dream
Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg hit the purple carpet at NBC's American Song Contest during week four at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 11.
Comfy Casual
Travis Barker steps out in L.A. dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans on April 11.
Date Night
Peter Sarsgaard and wife Maggie Gyllenhaal attend The Survivor N.Y.C. premiere on April 11.
In the Mix
Omar Acosta, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Tony Touch attend the world premiere of Mixtape, hosted by Tribeca and Universal Music Group, on April 7 in N.Y.C.
Gala Glam
Lea Michele stuns at MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala on April 4.
Center Stage
Arlo Parks performs during a taping of Austin City Limits at ACL-Live in Austin on April 11.
Riding Through
Gossip Girl star Evan Mock takes a ride on his bike in N.Y.C. on April 11.
Premiere Partners
Also at The Survivor N.Y.C. premiere: Ben Foster and wife Laura Prepon.
Beauty in Blue
Molly Shannon shares a big smile while heading to the Today show on April 11 in N.Y.C.
Another One!
DJ Khaled is supported by friends Fat Joe, Sean Combs and JAY-Z during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on April 11 in Hollywood.
Print Party
Heidi Klum arrives to the set of America's Got Talent in L.A. rocking a yellow animal-print getup on April 11.
Puppy Pack
Lucy Hale steps out in L.A. to take her two dogs for a walk on April 10.
'First Lady' Status
Viola Davis arrives at the Deadline Contenders Television event to speak on The First Lady panel at Paramount Studios in L.A. on April 10.
Celebrating Fashion
Mom-to-be Shay Mitchell wears a Lavin gown to The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10.
Big Wins
Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne celebrate their wins in the winner's room during the 2022 Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall on April 10 in London.
Too 'Cool'
LL Cool J celebrates the NCIS universe during the 39th Annual PaleyFest L.A. at the Dolby Theatre on April 10.
Fashion Squad
Also at The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills: Gigi Gorgeous, Paris Hilton, recipient of the Fashion Entrepreneur award, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tiffany Haddish.
Glitz and Glam
Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz also hit The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards red carpet on April 10.
Kids at Heart
Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell attend Nickelodeon's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9.
Fan Favorites
Jin Ha, star of Pachinko, and Sam Richardson, star of The Afterparty, hang out at the Deadline Contenders Television event at Paramount Studios in L.A. on April 10.
Meaningful Merch
Olivia Wilde sports boyfriend Harry Styles' gender-neutral line Pleasing while out with friends in North London on April 11.
Sweet Treat
Bryce Dallas Howard teams up with Lindt Chocolate to celebrate the iconic Lindt Gold Bunny ahead of Easter on April 8 in N.Y.C.
Center Spotlight
Debra Messing takes the stage during the opening night curtain call for Birthday Candles on Broadway at Roundabout American Airlines Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 10.
London Nights
Princess Beatrice had dinner with a friend at Harry's Bar in London on April 8.
Costars with 'Massive Talent'
Lily Sheen, Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal pose at The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent N.Y.C. screening at Regal Essex Crossing on April 10.
Beach Day
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd enjoy a walk on the beach in Miami on April 8.
Bacon Brothers
Brothers Michael and Kevin Bacon of The Bacon Brothers perform during a benefit concert for Ukraine at Dacha Beer Garden in Washington, D.C. on April 10.
Road Runners
ABC News anchor Diane Macedo speaks at the 2022 SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon at N.Y.C.'s Central Park on April 10.
Leading the Way
Karen Gillan arrives as the Grand Marshall of the 2022 Tartan Day Parade in N.Y.C. on April 9.
Art Appreciaton
Jamie-Lynn Sigler stuns on April 9 at the TABLEAUX: 60 Years of Art Ball benefiting the Dallas Museum of Art hosted by Brian Bolke, founder of The Conservatory.
Slime Time
Hosts Rob Gronkowski and Miranda Cosgrove get drenched in slime at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on April 9.
Opening Night
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Shonda Rhimes, Debbie Allen, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together at the grand opening of the Shonda Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A. on April 9.
Happiest Ever
Billie Eilish takes in the crowd on her Happier Than Ever tour stop at The Forum in Inglewood on April 8.
A Perfect Constellation
Encanto stars Wilmer Valderrama and Stephanie Beatriz attend the Outfest Fusion Opening Night Gala at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in L.A. on April 8.
Severance Package
PaleyFest moderator Judd Apatow and Severance director Ben Stiller pose together at the finale screening after party in Los Angeles on April 8.
Incognito Mode
Zoë Kravitz goes undercover for a casual daytime stroll around SoHo in New York City on April 8.
Artfully Made
Katie Holmes joins Dianna Agron for a screening of her new film As They Made Us at the Tribeca Screening Room in New York City on April 8.
Born Again
Amelia Hamlin rocks a 'We Must Be Born Again' hoodie and headphones for a walk around SoHo in N.Y.C. on April 8.
New York Night Out
Zazie Beetz looks gorgeous at the What Goes Around Comes Around flagship store reopening party in N.Y.C.
For a Good Cause
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Latin Grammy In the Schools program event to benefit the George Washington Educational Campus in N.Y.C. on April 8.
Flower Power
Emma Roberts poses by a beautiful arrangement of flowers at her Rendez-Vous Collection event with Valentino and Bergdorf Goodman.
Under the Radar
Zoë Kravitz sports a baseball cap and sunglasses while out in N.Y.C. on April 8.
Kisses from Kim
Kim Kardashian sends kisses from the L.A. premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu at Goya Studios on April 7.
'Hacks' Hug
The cast of Hacks — Poppy Liu, Jean Smart, Paul W. Downs and Mark Indelicato — share a group hug at the 39th Annual PaleyFest screening of their HBO series in Hollywood on April 7.