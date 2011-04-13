Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 13, 2011
SHOW OF HANDS
Tina Fey greets her fans while talking up her first book, Bossypants, Tuesday at the Free Library of Philadelphia. The 30 Rock star recently announced she's expecting her second child.
ON THE RUN
After returning from her honeymoon in Belize, newlywed Reese Witherspoon makes a run for it Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.
EGG-CELLENT
Getting a jump start on their Easter celebrations, Pete Wentz and constant companion Bronx, 2, visit Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills Tuesday with Easter eggs in hand.
GOING FOR THE GOLD
Heads up! Beyoncé dons a sky-high headpiece and coordinated body jewelry Tuesday while reportedly shooting her new music video for the song "Girl" in L.A.
LOOKING GOOD!
Most Beautiful honoree Zac Efron struts his hunky stuff Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
A GLAM SLAM
Kerry Washington, Rose McGowan and model Selita Ebanks set off a flashbulb frenzy Tuesday at the New Yorkers for Children Spring Dinner Dance Tuesday at Manhattan's Mandarin Oriental hotel.
PICTURE PERFECT
Chris Hemsworth gets pulses racing Wednesday during a photo call for his new superhero flick, Thor, Wednesday in Munich.
A NIGHT TO SHINE
After gushing over Jay-Z, Gwyneth Paltrow has a meeting of the minds with fellow Oscar winner Meryl Streep Tuesday night at Good Housekeeping's Shine On Awards in New York City.
PERFECT PAIR
Who needs a sugar fix? A cheery Tom Cruise escorts wife Katie Holmes into N.Y.C.'s Magnolia Bakery for a few sweet treats on Tuesday.
TWO FOR THE ROAD
Sans children for the afternoon, Jennifer Garner keeps a hold on hubby Ben Affleck during a day out together in L.A. Tuesday.
LEADING MAN
Halle Berry is hot on the heels of beau Olivier Martinez, while grabbing lunch in L.A. on Tuesday.
NO SWEAT
As wife Mariah Carey rests up in anticipation of her twins, dad-to-be Nick Cannon keeps his cool while departing from Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday.
IT'S A SIGN!
TOP FORM
Just three-and-half months after giving birth to son Theodore, Ali Larter flaunts her svelte figure in New York at the launch of Pampers's Little Miracles Missions Campaign, which provides care packages to parents with hospitalized infants.
EXIT STRATEGY
Howdy, y'all! Country legend Dolly Parton bids a fond farewell to eager fans while leaving London's BBC Radio 2 building on Tuesday.