Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 13, 2005
CLOSE CALL
Jennifer Lopez – who said she got "goosepimples" recently when aggressive photographers nearly got her in a car wreck – plays nice with the paparazzi Sunday as she leaves a Beverly Hills press event for next month's Monster-in-Law.
GAME FACE
Meanwhile, Lopez's former fiancé Ben Affleck roots for his first love, the Boston Red Sox, who took the field in Fenway Park for Monday's Opening Day and accepted their World Series championship rings. The team then trounced longtime rivals the New York Yankees, 8-1.
SWEEPING SUCCESS
Teri Hatcher swoons in the arms of her onscreen lover, James Denton, as the two Desperate Housewives stars celebrate Hatcher's second In Style cover (she was a covergirl back in 1996) in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
PUPPY LOVE
Singer and Gap model Joss Stone, who celebrated her 18th birthday Monday, shows off her favorite gift – a new puppy from her music producer boyfriend, Beau Dozier – at a taping for VH1's "Save the Music" concert in New York.
COOL TRIO
Heidi Klum (who's due to have fiancé Seal's baby this fall) gets some support from musicians Rob Thomas and LL Cool J at Monday's taping of VH1's "Save the Music" concert. The annual show, which raises money for music programs in public schools, airs April 17 on the cable music channel.
SLICE O' LIFE
Eva Longoria chows down between takes on the Pasadena set of her hit show Desperate Housewives on Monday.
AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS
Paul Newman and Julia Roberts share a high-wattage moment Tuesday on Good Morning America in New York. Roberts will join Paul McCartney, Robin Williams, Tony Bennett and others on April 21 to participate in a benefit for Newman's charity, Hole in the Wall Camps.
HAT STUFF
Is that her lucky hat? In New York City, Lindsay Lohan shields herself, country style, on the set of her movie Just My Luck on Monday. In the romantic comedy, Lohan plays a charmed New Yorker whose good fortune fades after she meets a down-and-out guy.
SHORT AND SWEET
Sandra Bullock takes five on the Brooklyn set of the Truman Capote biopic Every Word Is True on Tuesday. And what's with the Miss Congeniality 2 star's short locks? It's all part of her look to play To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee in the film.
MVP AWARD
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs whoops it up as he receives the 2005 H.O.O.P.S. (Helping Out Our Public Schools) Award by nonprofit group Youth I.N.C. at New York City's Chelsea Piers on Tuesday. The hip-hop mogul also suited up for the organization's charity Net Gain b-ball tournament, playing with kids and NBA stars.