Star Tracks - Wednesday, April 12, 2006
DESTINATION: HOTPOPULATION: 1
All signs point to Orlando Bloom, who hit the road Tuesday while vacationing in Scotland with his leading lady, Kate Bosworth. The couple dropped in on Bloom's Lord of the Rings costar Billy Boyd, a Glasgow native.
UPCOMING RELEASE
Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale pause outside a Beverly Hills hospital Tuesday before getting a pre-natal checkup. The couple's first child is due to debut next month.
DREAM GIRL
Mandy Moore has a grape day at the Los Angeles premiere of American Dreamz on Tuesday. Moore plays a wannabe star in the satire about an American Idol type competition.
FLOOR MODEL
Lindsay Lohan outshines the new Saturn during the unveiling of the car company's 2007 models on Tuesday. The event, which kicked off the New York Auto Show with a private two-hour concert by Camp Freddy, benefited the DKMS organization (a bone marrow donor center).
CRIB KEEPERS
Elisha Cuthbert shares a laugh with boyfriend Sean Avery as the L.A. Kings center shoots an episode of MTV Cribs on Monday. The 24 star dropped by to have a piece of cake and wish her beau of four months a happy 26th birthday.
COSTUMED CUTIE
Keira Knightley (with costar Michael Pitt) walks with a real vintage style Tuesday in Rome as she heads to the set of their 19th-century romantic drama Silk.
SHADY DUO
Jay-Z and Beyoncé take cover from the sun while relaxing in South Beach on Tuesday. The couple are vacationing with Beyonce's sister Solange and 1-year-old nephew Daniel.
TICKLED PINK
Elizabeth Hurley glows Monday at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Very Hot Pink Party at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City. The model turned entrepreneur flew in from England to host the event, which raised more than $4.3 million.
BRING IN THE PUNK
Ashton Kutcher keeps the peace Tuesday at MTV's TRL studio in New York, where the actor was promoting the seventh season of his hit show, Punk-d.
BEFORE & AFTER
What a difference a few months make: A slimmed-down Janet Jackson runs errands Sunday in Los Angeles, but back in October (inset), the RampB diva was jogging off unwanted pounds in L.A.
JUICY SIGHTING
Who needs a latte? Naomi Watts and beau Liev Schreiber quench their thirst with carrot juice during a stroll through Beverly Hills on Monday.
SHOP GIRL
Jessica Alba takes time out for some retail therapy Monday in Beverly Hills, where she shopped at tony boutique Tory Burch. The actress recently finished filming the thriller Awake with Hayden Christensen.
DARK LADY
Heather Locklear wears black with cheer when leaving a Pilates class in Calabasas, Calif., on Saturday. The actress, who's divorcing Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora, says she turns to exercise, not food, in times of stress.