Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 11, 2012
STRIPE RIGHT
Looks like she's popped! Mom-to-be Kristin Cavallari waves hello before catching a flight at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday.
RIDING HIGH
Josh Hutcherson celebrates another box office-topping week for The Hunger Games with a spin around L.A. on his motorcycle Tuesday.
SWEATER SET
Following a feat of heroism, Ryan Gosling tries to go incognito Tuesday while heading out in New York City.
RUNS IN THE FAM
A gluten-free diet – and good genes! – does a body good! Miley and Trish Cyrus do a little shopping Tuesday in Calabasas, Calif.
A 'NOIR' FEELING
Matthew McConaughey and fiancée Camila Alves attend a launch party for the menswear label Noir, Le Lis, (for which the actor is a spokesperson) Tuesday night in São Paulo, Brazil.
OH, SNAP!
Salma Hayek's got her own photographer! The actress and her daughter Valentina, 4, make a picture-perfect arrival at LAX on Tuesday.
ORANGE YOU CHIC?
Dreama Walker and Krysten Ritter share a color-coordinated moment at a screening of their new comedy series, Don't Trust the B–h in Apartment 23, in New York City on Tuesday – just a day before their sitcom's premiere on ABC.
PLAY ON
After an afternoon outing with daughter Ava, Hugh Jackman catches up with son Oscar, 11, and wife Deborra-Lee Furness during a Tuesday play date in New York City.
ROONEY TUNES
Is she wigging out? The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara shows off a longer, lighter do Tuesday on the New York City set of her upcoming drama The Bitter Pill.
FLY GUY
The Lucky One star Zac Efron makes a cool arrival Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia, where the film is set to premiere.
BALANCING ACT
A perky Sandra Bullock leads the way for her hatless son, Louis, after leaving the 2-year-old's Beverly Hills school Tuesday.
TALL ORDER
Brandy takes her hairdo to new heights following a Tuesday appearance on ABC's Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
ON THE LINE
Say cheese! Salmon Fishing in the Yemen costars Emily Blunt and Ewan MacGregor buddy up Tuesday at the romantic comedy's London premiere.
STAR CROSSING
What's on his playlist? A solo Andrew Garfield squeezes in some easy listening while on a solo stroll through lower Manhattan on Tuesday.
TWO FOR THE ROAD
Sarah Jessica Parker and her adorable darlings, 2-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha, stick together after school Tuesday in N.Y.C.