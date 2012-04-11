Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Cavallari puts her baby bump on display at LAX. Plus: Ryan Gosling, Josh Hutcherson, Salma & Valentina, Miley Cyrus and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

STRIPE RIGHT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Looks like she's popped! Mom-to-be Kristin Cavallari waves hello before catching a flight at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday.

RIDING HIGH

Credit: National Photo Group

Josh Hutcherson celebrates another box office-topping week for The Hunger Games with a spin around L.A. on his motorcycle Tuesday.

SWEATER SET

Credit: Splash News Online

Following a feat of heroism, Ryan Gosling tries to go incognito Tuesday while heading out in New York City.

RUNS IN THE FAM

Credit: AKM-GSI

A gluten-free diet – and good genes! – does a body good! Miley and Trish Cyrus do a little shopping Tuesday in Calabasas, Calif.

A 'NOIR' FEELING

Credit: AKM-GSI

Matthew McConaughey and fiancée Camila Alves attend a launch party for the menswear label Noir, Le Lis, (for which the actor is a spokesperson) Tuesday night in São Paulo, Brazil.

OH, SNAP!

Credit: Visual Press

Salma Hayek's got her own photographer! The actress and her daughter Valentina, 4, make a picture-perfect arrival at LAX on Tuesday.

ORANGE YOU CHIC?

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Dreama Walker and Krysten Ritter share a color-coordinated moment at a screening of their new comedy series, Don't Trust the B–h in Apartment 23, in New York City on Tuesday – just a day before their sitcom's premiere on ABC.

PLAY ON

Credit: Jayme Oak/INF

After an afternoon outing with daughter Ava, Hugh Jackman catches up with son Oscar, 11, and wife Deborra-Lee Furness during a Tuesday play date in New York City.

ROONEY TUNES

Credit: Splash News Online

Is she wigging out? The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara shows off a longer, lighter do Tuesday on the New York City set of her upcoming drama The Bitter Pill.

FLY GUY

Credit: Splash News Online

The Lucky One star Zac Efron makes a cool arrival Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia, where the film is set to premiere.

BALANCING ACT

Credit: AKM-GSI

A perky Sandra Bullock leads the way for her hatless son, Louis, after leaving the 2-year-old's Beverly Hills school Tuesday.

TALL ORDER

Credit: Jennifer Mitchell/Splash News Online

Brandy takes her hairdo to new heights following a Tuesday appearance on ABC's Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

ON THE LINE

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Say cheese! Salmon Fishing in the Yemen costars Emily Blunt and Ewan MacGregor buddy up Tuesday at the romantic comedy's London premiere.

STAR CROSSING

Credit: Splash News Online

What's on his playlist? A solo Andrew Garfield squeezes in some easy listening while on a solo stroll through lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Charles Guerin/Abaca

Sarah Jessica Parker and her adorable darlings, 2-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha, stick together after school Tuesday in N.Y.C.

By People Staff