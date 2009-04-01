Star Tracks: Wednesday, April 1, 2009
HOT PINK
Taylor Momsen is the picture of downtown chic Tuesday at a dinner celebrating the opening of the first Topshop and Topman stores outside of the U.K. at New York eatery Balthazar. Later in the night, Momsen kept the party going, stopping by Nylon magazine's tenth anniversary bash.
'CAN'-DO SPIRIT
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Karina Smirnoff, who got booted from Dancing with the Stars with partner Steve Wozniak on Tuesday's episode, show their support later that night for host Tom Bergeron at a party for his new book I'm Hosting as Fast as I Can! at Hollywood club One Sunset. Chmerkovskiy and partner Denise Richards left the show last week.
SHOP GIRL
Staying color-coordinated with pale jeans, a head scarf and oversized white-rimmed shades, a retro-looking Christina Aguilera steps out Tuesday for a shopping trip to Fred Segal in Beverly Hills.
DINERS' CLUB
Miley Cyrus – whose Hannah Montana: The Movie opens April 10 – steps out Tuesday night with beau Justin Gaston for a dinner date at famed West Hollywood eatery Koi.
FREQUENT FLIER
After being whisked away to Barbados by husband Nick Cannon for her 40th birthday celebration recently, Mariah Carey stays on the move Wednesday, arriving at Heathrow Airport in London.
A NEW TUNE?
Newly minted talk show host Jimmy Fallon flaunts his vocal chops, moonlighting as a singer at Tuesday night's dinner for Topshop. His song choice? The comedian – backed up by Mark Ronson (right) – performed Beyoncé's hit "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" for the crowd.
ISLAND FLAVOR
A dapper Johnny Depp greets his fans Tuesday on the Puerto Rico set of his 1950s-era film The Rum Diary. The movie is based on a novel written by the actor's late pal, Hunter S. Thompson.
VESTED INTEREST
Kelly Osbourne makes a splash, enjoying the surf while jet-skiing with fiancé Luke Worrall (not pictured) in Miami's South Beach on Tuesday, the same day she made her return to television with her family in the FOX special Osbournes Reloaded.
'RALLY' CALL
Eva Longoria Parker gets revved up for a good cause, cozying up to a classic car at a press event Tuesday for the Rally for Kids with Cancer Scavenger Cup in Glendale, Calif. The Desperate Housewives star is the honorary chair of the two-day race, presented by Wonderwall from MSN and taking place in Los Angeles on May 1.
DOUBLE CROSS
Back from his trip to Los Angeles, Chace Crawford strikes a smoldering pose Tuesday on the New York City set of Gossip Girl.
ARMED & READY
Jennifer Aniston sheds her puffy coat to reveal her famously toned arms as she continues shooting her comedy The Baster on Tuesday in New York City.
GOOD SIGN
After scoring a 10 for his Argentine tango with partner Lil' Kim, Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough makes an animated entrance at West Hollywood's Katsuya restaurant on Monday.
SHOP AROUND
Hilary Duff, who's been hard at work filming a guest spot on Law amp Order: SVU, takes a break Tuesday for a shopping trip to Barneys New York in the Big Apple.
POSTER GIRL
That's a creative use of cabbage! Cloris Leachman unveils her latest project, a pro-vegetarian PETA ad featuring the actress draped in vegetables, on Tuesday in New York's Times Square.
TAXI DRIVER
Need a ride? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his way to the driver's seat during a photo call Tuesday for his latest film, Race to Witch Mountain, in Berlin.