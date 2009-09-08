Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 8, 2009

WINNING SMILES

Credit: Wenzelberg/ Splash News Online

Kate Hudson and tennis player pal Tommy Haas have plenty to smile about at the New York Yankees game on Monday night. The twosome cheered on the home team – and Hudson's beau, third baseman Alex Rodriguez – to an 11-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

BUNDLED UP

Credit: DZilla/JK/KR/Bauer-Griffin

Flanked by costars Nikki Reed and Elizabeth Reaser, Kristen Stewart takes a walk in downtown Vancouver on Sunday. The Twlilight stars are in British Columbia shooting Eclipse – the third installment of the hit vampire series.

MATTERS AT HAND

Credit: Tony Gentile/Reuters/Landov

Though still nursing his broken hand, George Clooney makes a dashing appearance on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival Tuesday during a promotional event for his latest film, The Men Who Stare at Goats. The actor arrived in Venice in good company, stepping out publicly the day before with his new girlfriend, TV presenter Elisabetta Canalis.

BRIGHT ARRIVAL

Credit: Rex

In a neon pink romper, Tori Spelling arrives at the Azure Pool at The Palazzo Hotel and Casino on Saturday to host the Absolut Saturday party in Las Vegas.

THAT'S AMORE

Credit: Picture Perfect/Rex

Matt Damon and wife Luciana (in custom Burberry) are the picture of old Hollywood glamour Monday while walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Damon's latest movie, The Informant! While he looked svelte, the actor told reporters he needed to pack on 30 lbs. for the role.

SUPREME COURTSHIP

Credit: Jeff Christensen/AP

It's love-love for spectators Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who enjoy each other's company courtside as much as the tennis match at the U.S. Open in New York City on Monday.

TRUE BLUE

Credit: Pedro Andrade/Bret Thompsett/Pacific Coast News

In a chic turquoise dress, Cameron Diaz flashes her famous smile on the set of the new superhero movie Green Hornet Saturday in Los Angeles.

A SHORE THING

Credit: Robert Keshishian/Splash News Online

While her sister Kim plans her baby shower, an expecting Kourtney Kardashian takes a load off with boyfriend Scott Disick on the beach at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach on Sunday. Kardashian recently told PEOPLE Disick has been when it comes to her mom-to-be mood swings.

HEART BEAT

Credit: Hector Vasquez/Broadimage

Is she going to smash that heart-shaped piñata with a bat? With her hands full of holiday supplies, Jessica Biel makes a run for it on the set of Valentine's Day, which also stars Ashton Kutcher and Jessica Alba, in Los Angeles on Friday.

TYING THE KNOT

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Sarah Jessica Parker ties a fashionable knot with her plaid button-down top – and bares her enviable midriff! – while filming a scene for the Sex and the City sequel Friday afternoon in New York City.

CAPITOL GAINS

Puerto Rican-born pop star Ricky Martin witnesses history in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as Justice Sonia Sotomayor took her oath to become the first Hispanic member of the Supreme Court.

OH, BABY!

Credit: Kaminski/Splash News Online

On a break from shooting her hit comedy How I Met Your Mother, Alyson Hannigan revels in her own motherhood, enjoying a stroll in a Los Angeles-area park Friday with 5-month-old daughter Satyana and husband Alexis Denisof.

MAN AT WORK

Credit: MeetTheFamous

Hiding his good looks under a cap and sunglasses, Chace Crawford goes incognito while reportedly heading to the New York City set of Gossip Girl on Thursday.

WEST END GIRL

Credit: Gavin V/Gabriel S/Bauer-Griffin

Meanwhile, Crawford's rumored gal pal, New Moon star Ashley Greene, lives it up on the left coast, running errands Thursday in Los Angeles.

THE STARE DOWN

Credit: Flynet

Who's looking slick and knows it? Joseph Gordon-Levitt stands his ground as he gets to work on the sci-fi thriller Inception, costarring Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellen Page, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

FAN FAVORITES

Credit: Dan harr/AdMedia

It's an old-school Star Trek reunion! William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy talk shop and delight their fans with a lively panel discussion Friday at Dragon*Con, a multi-genre pop culture convention, in Atlanta.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: Splash News Online

Paris Hilton adds some sparkle to the red carpet at the premiere of Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans along with on-again beau Doug Reinhardt Friday at the Venice Film Festival. Before arriving in Italy, the heiress helped launch the department store Coin in Budapest, Hungary.

