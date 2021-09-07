Zendaya Turns Heads at the Dune Premiere in Paris, Plus Kristen Stewart, Sebastian Stan and More
Style Icon
Zendaya steals the spotlight in a jaw-dropping Alaïa cutout dress as she arrives at the Dune premiere in Paris on Sept. 6.
Stewart Talks 'Spencer'
Kristen Stewart takes the stage after a screening of Spencer on Sept. 6 at the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado.
Smile for the Camera
Sebastian Stan playfully acknowledges photographers while on an afternoon stroll with his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva in Madrid on Sept. 1.
Summer Soirée
Sienna Miller and her mom Jo Miller attend the ATG Summer Party, which she hosted along with Ambassador Theatre Group CEO Mark Cornell to support Sir Sam Mendes and his Theatre Artists Fund at Kensington Palace on Sept. 6 in London.
Sweat it Out
Jacob Elordi soaks up some sun on a shirtless hike in Malibu on Sept. 6.
Sugar Rush
50 Cent (né Curtis Jackson) celebrates his son Sire's 9th birthday at Sugar Factory on Sept. 6 in L.A.
So Sweet
Bling Empire's Christine Chiu dons a candy-colored ensemble for a frozen yogurt run in Malibu on Sept. 5.
Mellow Yellow
Minka Kelly keeps summer going in her flowy yellow dress while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.
Got Moves?
Doja Cat performs during the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 5.
Perfect Pose
Miley Cyrus channels David Bowie on Sept. 4 while hitting the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California.
Color Wonder
JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew make their red carpet debut on Sept. 3 at a drive-in screening performance of the Paramount+ original movie The J Team at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Tongues Wagging
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California on Sept. 5.
Brighten Up
Brooke Shields stands out on Sept. 5 at the 2021 Hampton Classic Grand Prix in Bridgehampton, New York.
American Made
Tinashe gets the crowd going on Sept. 5 during day two of the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia.
Reunion in the Rockies
Former Fifty Shades of Grey costars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reunite on Sept. 4 at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.
Take a Seat
Helen Mirren goes glam on Sept. 4 while taking five at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.
Friends for Life
Jessica Chastain and good friend and costar Oscar Isaac charm the cameras on Sept. 4 at the premiere of their latest, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.
Carpet Cool
Craig Robinson hits the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5 to promote Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.
Sister, Sister
Model sisters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin go for a stroll on Sept. 4 in New York City.
Lights Up
Harry Styles kicks off his Love On Tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Comme Des Garçons
Bella Hadid turns heads in a colorful ensemble as she weaves through the streets of Soho.
Just Fab
Kate Hudson stands out at the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
Last Night in Venice
Last Night in Soho costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
Going Green
Padma Lakshmi signs copies of her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela at the Union Square Greenmarket in New York.
Scratch That
John Mulaney performs his "From Scratch" standup for SiriusXM's Small Stage series at City Winery in New York City.
Cook It Like Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham joins Roy Choi and Finneas on the Williams and Sonoma Culinary Stage at the Bottlerock Music Festival in Napa.
Fan Love
Timothée Chalamet poses with fans as he attends the red carpet of the movie Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.
Star Siblings
Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal attend The Lost Daughter red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.
Grocery Run
Lily-Rose Depp has her hands full as she runs errands in N.Y.C. on Sept. 2.
On the Mic
Malin Akerman speaks during the 2021 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit, sponsored by Toyota, H&M Foundation & Montage International, at Pendry West Hollywood on Sept. 2.
Clownin' Around
Kristen Stewart poses playfully on the red carpet for Spencer during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.
Premiere Pals
Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish attend the red carpet for the movie The Card Counter during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.
Broadway Is Back
Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots embrace during the curtain call at Waitress on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.
Sweet Smile
Zendaya attends the photocall of Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.
Solo Stroll
Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in L.A. on Sept. 2.
New Music
Amazon Music hosts Imagine Dragon's Mercury: Act 1 album release livestream on a Brooklyn rooftop Sept. 2.
From the Heart
Keith Urban performs on Today at Rockefeller Plaza on Sept. 3 in N.Y.C.
Film Buffs
Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan attend the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Telluride, Colorado.
Getting In on the Fun
Josh Brolin joins the photographers at the photocall for the film Dune during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3.
Street Style
Meghan King looks chic in her LULUSIMONSTUDIO collab tee as she stops by an office for a meeting on Sept. 2.
Casual Cute
Cynthia Erivo sports jeans and a tee during day two of the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.
The Boys are Back
Antony Starr is seen dressed as his character Homelander on the set of The Boys in Toronto on Sept. 1.
Venice Views
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego pose on the red carpet for the film The Hand of God during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.
Birthday Bash
David, Victoria and Harper Beckham pose with birthday boy Romeo for his 19th birthday at Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami on Sept. 1.
A-list Arrival
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch hit The Power of the Dog red carpet on Sept. 2 at the Venice Film Festival.
Speed Racer
Sir Lewis Hamilton rides an electric scooter on the track at the 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix in the Netherlands on Sept. 2.
Couple Goals
Idris and Sabrina Elba attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards at Tate Modern on Sept. 1 in London.
City Style
Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. in a tank, denim skirt and knee high boots on Sept. 1.
Fashion Statement
Nicole Ari Parker walks to the set of And Just Like That to film on the Upper West Side on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.
Stacked Cast
Annaleigh Ashford, Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Mira Sorvino attend the premiere of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story at the Pacific Design Center on Sept. 1 in West Hollywood.
Stunning Starlet
Cynthia Erivo stuns on the 78th Venice Film Festival red carpet on Sept. 1 in Italy.
Set Sighting
Justin Theroux is spotted on the set of The White House Plumbers in Upstate New York on Aug. 31.
Prince Charming & Cinderella
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend the Cinderella Miami premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens on Sept. 1.
Co-star Love
Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish embrace at the photocall for the film The Card Counter during the 78th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.
Summer Jam Prep
Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard are seen during rehearsals for the 2021 CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Sept. 1.
Cutest Couple
Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren embrace on the red carpet for the film Madres Paralelas during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Italy.
Home Sweet Home
Simu Liu promotes his new movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in his hometown of Toronto on Sept. 1.
In Character
Carey Mulligan is spotted heading to the set of She Said in Yonkers, New York on Aug. 31.
Strike a Pose
Italian actor and director Roberto Benigni poses for photographers after receiving a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement, following the the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival, on Sept. 1.
Big Fans
TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio attend the LAFC game together.
Denim Darling
Olivia Wilde keeps it casual in jeans and a pullover sweater for a studio visit on Aug. 31 in West Hollywood.
Prepare For Take-Off
Megan Thee Stallion is seen arriving at the Venice airport after the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on Aug. 31.
Sparkle & Shine
Sofia Vergara strikes a pose at the America's Got Talent Season 16 premiere on Aug. 31 in Hollywood.
Fan Favorite
Jury president Bong Joon Ho poses at the photo call for the jury at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice.
Sporty Style
Bella Hadid shows off her abs in a two-piece tennis set on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.