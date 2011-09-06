Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 6, 2011

SERENA CHEERS SERENA

The U.S. Open has a fashionable fan in Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, who takes in the Ivanovic vs. Williams match (Williams triumphed in two sets) on Labor Day.

WORKING IT

A little rain doesn't stop birthday girl Pippa Middleton from staying oh-so-chic in a little white dress and blazer while making her London commute Tuesday.

MINI-FASHIONISTA

Victoria Beckham carries her littlest shopping partner, 8-week-old Harper Seven, during a family outing to an L.A. mall on Sunday.

CORN-Y COMEDIAN

Funnyman Jim Carrey celebrates Labor Day with corn on the cob during a family barbecue at his New York City apartment.

GRAPE EXPECTATIONS

Continuing her makeup shake-up on Monday, a dramatic Scarlett Johansson indulges in a glass of bubbly at the Moët amp Chandon Spirit of 1743 event in Shanghai.

AIR BUDS

It's the only way to fly! A well-flanked Bradley Cooper cruises through London's Heathrow airport with some British Airways ambassadors on Sunday. a

TUTU CUTE!

A slimmed-down Jessica Alba goes for a post-lunch stroll – sans newborn daughter Haven– with husband Cash Warren and their energetic 3-year-old Honor in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

TREASURE HUNT

A lyric-clad Taylor Swift (rocking musical inspiration from the Dixie Chicks's "Favorite Year") scours a Los Angeles flea market for one-of-a-kind trinkets on Sunday.

LAST SPLASH

Summer may be ending, but new Dancing With the Stars contestant Kristin Cavallari brought some extra sunshine to a friend's pool party Labor Day weekend in the form of a bright yellow bikini.

Fair Winner

Pink scored a shave ice and a big blue gorilla, which shared the stroller with daughter Willow Sage, at the Malibu Fair with hubby Carey Hart over the weekend.

MADE IN SHADES

Expectant Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott treated their kids, Stella, 3, and Liam, 4, to a visit to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off over Labor Day weekend.

PLAYIN' B-BALL

Team Bieber was victorious when Justin Bieber led them to a win over Team Ludacris during a charity basketball game in Atlanta on Sunday to aid the Ludacris Foundation.

Action Adventure

Jeremy Renner (as Hawkeye) and Scarlett Johansson (as Black Widow) take over midtown Manhattan Saturday, shooting scenes for The Avengers outside Grand Central Station.

Belle Curve

Talk about hot! Kate Winslet wows in an "optical illusion" dress by Stella McCartney for her Venice Film Festival premiere of Mildred Pierce.

Orange you happy to see me?

A bright spot of the 68th Venice International Film Festival: Gwyneth Paltrow arriving in style (Prada) for the Contagion photo call.

HANDS-FREE FUN

It's all downhill from here! Kourtney Kardashian and son Mason, 20 months, prepare for a swift ride on a slide at an N.Y.C. playground on Friday.

FAMILY TIES

Who's that munchkin in the middle? It's 3-year-old Valentina Pinault, who keeps hold of mom Salma Hayek and dad François-Henri Pinault while arriving at Italy's Marco Polo Airport in Venice on Friday.

GOLDEN GIRL

Keira Knightley shimmers in a metallic, floor-length gown for the red carpet premiere of her latest drama, A Dangerous Method, Friday at the Venice Film Festival.

PARK PLACE

What's so funny? The Avengers vixen Scarlett Johansson shares a laugh with costars Chris Evans (left) and Jeremy Renner while on location in New York's Central Park on Friday.

BACKSTAGE BUDDY

Irish artist Sinead O'Connor hangs out with her 6-year-old son Shane before taking the stage Friday at Dublin's Electric Picnic Festival.

'HI' POINT

Back from his family vacation in Hawaii, Nick Jonas gives a wave Friday before driving off to take care of some errands in L.A.

CASUAL CHIC

Sarah Jessica Parker shops in the streets of Berlin on Friday during a break from promoting her new film, I Don't Know How She Does It.

