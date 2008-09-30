Star Tracks - Tuesday, September 30, 2008
DOTS ALL, FOLKS
A radiant Anne Hathaway – stylish in subtle polka dots – greets her public outside the Late Show with David Letterman, where she chatted about her family drama Rachel Getting Married on Tuesday. The actress recently said that her own personal drama with ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri has made her "much, much stronger."
HAVING A LAUGH
Flashing a gorgeous smile is all in a day's work for Gossip Girl star Blake Lively. The actress, whose character stole the show on Monday's Fashion Week-themed episode, filmed scenes Tuesday in New York's Times Square.
MADE IN THEIR SHADES
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani play it cool in their sunglasses while out and about Monday in Los Angeles. The new parents – who recently celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary – reportedly went furniture shopping and out for Korean food.
DRIVER'S ED
With a little guidance from his bodyguard, Nick Jonas – who recently celebrated his 16th birthday – tests out his driving skills behind the wheel of a Mustang in his Toluca Lake, Calif., neighborhood on Monday.
THE EX FACTOR
Salma Hayek returns to ex-fiancé Francois-Henri Pinault's side – again! – Tuesday during the Balenciaga fashion show Tuesday in Paris (Pinault owns the fashion house). "[They were] very friendly together, looking happy," described one attendee of the pair, who also hung out recently in Los Angeles.
POINT AND CLICK
Ready to snap a few shots of her own, newly engaged Jennifer Hudson is camera-ready Monday during a stop at MTV's studios in New York City, where she promoted her self-titled album (out Tuesday).
DRESS REHEARSAL
Rocco DiSpirito and Karina Smirnoff get ready to rumba on the L.A. set of Dancing with the Stars before Monday's episode. Unfortunately, despite the warm-up, the team only earned 16 out of 30 points from the judges.
ROYAL ENGAGEMENT
Elisabeth Hasselbeck and daughter Grace, 3, hold court with Disney princess Sleeping Beauty on Sunday during a special screening celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic film in New York City.
GUEST LIST
Michael Cera could easily blend in with the crowd waiting outside the Late Show with David Letterman, where the understated actor chatted up his new comedy, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, on Monday. The movie hits theaters Oct. 3.
GIRLS RULE
After dishing to New York radio station Z100 about her new "girl anthem" "Womanizer," Britney Spears keeps things fluid while shopping at Barneys New York in Manhattan on Monday. The video for the single debuted during Monday's episode of The Hills.
SITTING PRETTY
Teen star Selena Gomez enjoys being pampered during a last-minute touch-up before her Monday appearance on the Today show in New York City, where the actress promoted her direct-to-DVD romantic comedy Another Cinderella Story.
PEEK-A-BOO
Could Pink be poking fun at celebs and their accessory dogs? The cheeky singer gives her stuffed puppy a breath of fresh air – peeking out from her handbag – as she departs from London's Heathrow Airport on Monday.
CLASS ACT
Dressed to impress in the front row, Dita von Teese, Katy Perry, Emma Watson and Zoe Saldana all join forces Monday at the Christian Dior runway show in Paris. Hanging behind in the second row: Gym Class Heroes singer Travis McCoy, who gave girlfriend Perry a promise ring over the summer.
TEAR IT UP
A serious Mandy Moore, who spent time with former beau DJ AM following his devastating plane crash, sports a pair of well-worn jeans while running errands Monday in Santa Monica, Calif.
ON THE BEAT
A far cry from his troublemaking outcast role on The O.C., Benjamin McKenzie gets on the right side of the law while filming the pilot episode for a new police drama, LAPD, in West Hollywood.
WRAP PARTY
Vanessa Minnillo looks ready for fall in her ikat print scarf while shopping Sunday in L.A., where she reportedly hit the Yellow Dog boutique at the Beverly Glen Marketplace.