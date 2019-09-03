J.Lo & A-Rod Party in Saint-Tropez, Plus Idris Elba, Prince Harry & More

By Karen Mizoguchi
September 03, 2019 06:00 AM

Ab Fab

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs as she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez arrive at Nikki Beach in Saint-Tropez, France, to celebrate pal Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday on Monday.

Future of Travel

Prince Harry speaks at A’DAM Tower in Amsterdam during the launch of his new travel industry partnership between Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa.

Dinner Party

Idris Elba and David Beckham support Gordon Ramsay at his official Lucky Cat restaurant launch on Monday in London.

Back to Black

Katie Holmes marks the end of summer with an all-black ensemble as she steps out on Monday in N.Y.C.

Up & Away

Nick Jonas waves as he takes off in a seaplane from the East River in New York City on Monday.

Weekend Musings

Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé Cooke Maroney go for a stroll after spending their day at N.Y.C.’s Metropolitan Museum of Art over Labor Day Weekend.

Global Girl Group

Chilli and T-Boz of TLC perform during Summer Night Concerts on Monday at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver, Canada.

Royally Suited

Timothée Chalamet turns heads at the premiere of his film The King on Monday during the Venice Film Festival.

Radiant in Ruffles

Tessa Thompson arrives at the 76th Venice Film Festival on Monday in Italy donning cat-eye sunglasses and an all-white mini dress.

Cheering the Champ

Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak cheer on Rafael Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Weary Weather

Jonah Hill goes for a walk on a rainy Monday after grabbing brunch at The Smile café in N.Y.C.

Yes We Can

Why Don’t We bandmates Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron and Jack Avery pose together after performing on NBC’s Today at Rockefeller Plaza on Monday in N.Y.C. 

On the Go

Lisa Rinna dons a bandana and sunglasses while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday.

Jump for Joy

Iskra Lawrence and boyfriend Philip Payne leap into Labor Day Weekend at Mountain Creek Water Park in New Jersey on Monday.

Red Alert

T.J.Maxx and Lance Bass take “The Changing Room” in-store, offering personalized experiences to help women embrace their individuality in N.Y.C.

Surf's Up

Reese Witherspoon catches a wave on Monday during a surf lesson in Malibu.

Water Baby

Timothée Chalamet makes his water taxi entrance to the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Monday.

Going Green

Also taking a water taxi in Venice on Monday, Joel Edgerton.

Award Worthy

Jude Law attends the Campari award ceremony for cinematographer Luca Bigazzi during the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

It's a Date

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley explore Venice hand-in-hand on Monday.

Fire & Nice

Travis Scott performs onstage during the Made in America festival day 2 in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Goofy Group

Bill Skarsgård, director Andy Muschietti, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy attend the IT Chapter Two European premiere at The Vaults on Monday in London.

Healing Hearts

SZA and Khalid perform onstage during A Night for Suncity benefit concert at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday. The event raised funds to support the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Perfect Picture

Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow have a girls’ day out in the Mercedes-Benz suite at the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

All Hail

Meryl Streep makes a regal arrival to a screening of The Laundromat on Sunday during the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

On a Boat

Also in Venice, Penélope Cruz, who arrives to the film festival via water taxi on Monday.

Ciao!

Meanwhile, Julie Andrews makes her own entrance to the festival on Monday.

Mom and Me

Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy hang at the Hampton Classic Horse Show Grand Prix on Sunday in Bridgehampton, New York.

Happy Day

Marsai Martin celebrates her 15th birthday party at Lucky Strike LA Live on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Let's Get 'Honest'

Mel B speaks on stage during “A Brutally Honest Evening with Mel B,” in support of Women’s Aid, at The Savoy Theatre in London on Sunday.

He's Tops

Val Kilmer introduces a special screening of Top Gun at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

That's Amoré

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek make a rare red carpet appearance together at the Miu Miu photo call during the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sunday.

She Likes It

Cardi B performs during day 1 of the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Golden Gal

Meryl Streep is all smiles at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sunday.

Wedding Planning

Hailey Baldwin is spotted leaving a dance class with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Friday.

Nice Jester

Joaquin Phoenix interacts with fans ahead of his Sunday Joker screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Here's Judy

Renée Zellweger attends the Telluride Film Festival 2019 in Colorado to promote her Judy Garland biopic, Judy.

Burnin' Up

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas close out their string of Happiness Begins tour stop shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.

Mission to Eat

Tom Cruise leaves Novikov Restaurant in London with a big smile on Friday.

Passion Project

On Friday, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe pose together at the Telluride Film Festival 2019 in Colorado for their movie Motherless Brooklyn.

Wedding Bells

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s wedding in England.

Walking on Air

Billie Eilish jump starts her performance at Electric Picnic Festival 2019 in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday.

Give Them a Hand

Margaret Qualley gets some support from costars Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz and Jack O’Connell as well as rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson at the Seberg screening during Venice Film Festival on Friday.

Yes, You!

Lauren Alaina playfully points fingers as she hosts the Vera Bradley x Blessings backpack event in Panama City, Florida on Friday. 

(Fake) Bump Alert

No, Anna Kendrick isn’t actually pregnant — she’s just filming Love Life outside of the Public Theatre in New York City on Friday. 

Safety (Pin) First

Amanda Seyfried, looking elegant in a pale pink gown, arrives for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner during the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

Strike a Pose