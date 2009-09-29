Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 29, 2009
MAJOR PROPS
Would you say she's channeling a captain? Conductor? Or bellhop? Fearless fashionista Rihanna – who attended a pal's wedding in Venice on Sunday – rocks a fashion-forward cap Tuesday to catch a flight at Berlin's Tegel Airport, reportedly en route to Paris.
DERBY CHICKS
Whip It stars Eve, Ellen Page, Drew Barrymore and Juliette Lewis attend a L.A. Derby Dolls bout at The Doll Factory in Los Angeles, where they participated in a QampA session about their roller flick – which Barrymore directed.
DRESSED TO THRILL
Flaunting her killer curves – and sporting her signature red lipstick – burlesque star Dita Von Teese arrives at the amfAR Milano charity benefit on Monday, held in conjunction with Milan Fashion Week. Later in the evening, Von Teese performed for the star-studded crowd, which included co-hostess Janet Jackson.
ON THE STREETS
Break out the text alert! Onscreen roomies and fictional New York University co-eds Hilary Duff (who turned 22 just a day earlier!) and Jessica Szohr film scenes for an upcoming episode of Gossip Girl early Tuesday morning.
CARRY ON
Gerard Butler stays on the go, taking a stylish stroll through New York's meatpacking district after lunching at nearby Pastis on Monday.
SHE'S HOOKED!
Rumer Willis finds a dapper travel buddy in boyfriend Micah Alberti as the two head to lunch at Wagamama arm-in-arm Tuesday in Sydney. The night before, the starlet was the guest of honor at a dinner for Foxtel, an Australian pay cable company.
SUITS ON
A dashing Brody Jenner arrives Monday for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City. The hunky reality star – who was absent from stepsister Khloe Kardashian's Sunday nuptials – will return to MTV on The Hills Tuesday night.
HAPPY FEET
Kate Beckinsale lets the afternoon just slide by during a fun, family outing at the Brentwood Village Farmers' Market with daughter Lily and husband Len (not pictured) on Sunday in Los Angeles.
CREATURE COMFORTS
Mel Gibson gets back to work – and fun – shooting his new comedy The Beaver in upstate New York on Monday. The movie, about a man who walks around with a beaver puppet on his hand, is directed by Jodie Foster, who also costars.
ANIMAL ATTRACTION
Look who's got his little ponies! Hugh Jackman gets saddled with carrying daughter Ava's pink playthings during a family outing to a pumpkin patch in Easton, Conn., on Monday.
SIMPLE PLANS
Though they celebrated their first wedding anniversary last weekend, Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds keep it low-key while strolling through New York City on Monday. But they won't be flying under the radar for long: This weekend Reynolds hosts Saturday Night Live's second episode of the season.
CIAO, BELLA!
Janet Jackson shows off her sparkling smile as she arrives at amfAR Milano, the organization's inaugural event to benefit AIDS research, Monday in Milan. The singer was on hand to chair the event, which is held in conjunction with Milan Fashion Week 2009.
ZIPPED UP
Actor Bradley Cooper cracks a sly smile while heading to the gym in Beverly Hills on Monday – with rumored girlfriend Renée Zellweger nowhere in sight.
WHEEL GOOD TIME
The couple that bikes together, stays together! Naomi Watts and longtime partner Liev Schreiber leave their sons at home on Monday for a midday bike ride around New York City.
MOON WALK
ON THE MOVE
Run, Cameron, run! A lithe Cameron Diaz flees while shooting scenes for her new movie, Wichita, in Boston on Monday. The film reunites Diaz with her former Vanilla Sky costar, Tom Cruise.