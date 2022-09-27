01 of 93 Smooth Ride Jose Perez/Splash news online Jennifer Aniston gives the cameras a grin on the New York City set of The Morning Show on Sept. 26.

02 of 93 Jean Queen Backgrid Lucy Boynton films her new movie, The Greatest Hits, in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

03 of 93 Blue Crush Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Rebel Wilson has a movie star moment at the Sept. 26 premiere of The Almond and the Seahorse at the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland.

04 of 93 To Boot MEGA Addison Rae happily makes her way out of a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

05 of 93 Going Glam Paul Morigi/Getty George and Amal Clooney get dressed up on Sept. 24 for HISTORYTalks 2022 in Washington, D.C.

06 of 93 Sky High Kevin Winter/Getty Diddy and son King Combs catch some air during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24.

07 of 93 Crowd Pleaser Thomas Lohnes/Getty Eddie Redmayne greets fans at the premiere of The Good Nurse during the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus, Switzerland, on Sept. 25.

08 of 93 Three Cheers Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock Roger Federer gets a lift on Sept. 23 following his Laver Cup doubles match in London, the last competition of his professional career.

09 of 93 Sin City Singer John Shearer/Getty Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, Velvet Rodeo, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

10 of 93 Northern Exposure Jeremy Chan/Getty Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage at the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Massey Hall in Toronto on Sept. 24.

11 of 93 Family Affair Charley Gallay/Getty Jessica Simpson's family — including husband Eric Johnson, daughters Birdie and Maxwell and son Ace — join her for the fall launch of her eponymous collection at Nordstrom at The Grove in L.A. on Sept. 24.

12 of 93 Head to Head Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Tom Brady and daughter Vivian share a sweet moment during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the season in Florida on Sept. 25.

13 of 93 Making Waves B Niehaus/Shutterstock Machine Gun Kelly performs at the Lollapalooza Festival in Berlin's Olympic Stadium in Germany on Sept. 24.

14 of 93 Global Stage Kevin Mazur/Getty The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — take the stage at Global Citizen Festival 2022 in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Sept. 24.

15 of 93 Now Presenting Theo Wargo/Getty Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Katie Holmes handle an intro during the Global Citizen Festival 2022 in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Sept. 24.

16 of 93 Mr. October Gisela Schober/Getty Patrick Knapp-Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger have some fun during the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 24.

17 of 93 Roll On Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Jennifer Lawrence dons in-line skates to film a scene for No Hard Feelings on Long Island, New York, on Sept. 25.

18 of 93 Silver Belle Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Paris Jackson walks the runway on Sept. 23 at the Philipp Plein fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

19 of 93 LBD Life Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Halsey hits the red carpet on Sept. 24 at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

20 of 93 Sing It, Girl RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Chlöe Bailey performs on the Daytime Show stage of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at Area15 in Las Vegas on Sept. 24.

21 of 93 Friendly Duo Jeff Kravitz/Getty for iHeartRadio Leslie Jones and Ryan Seacrest attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24 in Las Vegas.

22 of 93 Giving It Her All Medios y Media/Getty Dua Lipa performs during a concert at the Estadio Banorte on Sept. 23 in Mexico City, Mexico.

23 of 93 Suited Up Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Irina Shayk opts for menswear at the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 25 in Italy.

24 of 93 Good as Hell Jason Koerner/Getty Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida.

25 of 93 Guest Speaker Dia Dipasupil/Getty Elisabeth Moss speaks onstage during The Handmaid's Tale - Elisabeth Moss in Conversation with Josh Horowitz event at 92NY on Sept. 23 in New York City.

26 of 93 Poppin' David Becker/Getty for iHeartRadio Diplo (with his popcorn!) arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas.

27 of 93 Mad Hatter Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Grace Jones performs at the Fox Theater on Sept. 23 in Oakland, California.

28 of 93 Gal Pals Marcus Ingram/Getty for ABA Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys join each other onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live - Live Nation Women x Femme It Forward panel discussion at the Sisters Chapel Spelman College on Sept. 23 in Atlanta.

29 of 93 Dazzling Diva Theo Wargo/Getty Mariah Carey glimmers during the 2022 Global Citizen Festival at New York City's Central Park on Sept. 24. The event raised $2.4 billion in commitments and a record-breaking 2 million actions were taken toward ending extreme poverty.

30 of 93 Children Are the Future Noam Galai/Getty Billy Porter performs onstage during the 2022 Global Citizen Festival at New York City's Central Park on Sept. 24.

31 of 93 A Star at Stars Slaven Vlasic/Getty Jon Hamm visits Stars with host Jessica Shaw at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Sept. 23.

32 of 93 Purple Reign Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Bella Hadid gives high-fashion bride vibes during her walk in the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.

33 of 93 Sister Act Courtesy 818 Tequila Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of her new Añejo Reserve Tequila, Eight Reserve by 818, at Little Sister in N.Y.C. on Sept. 22.

34 of 93 Flower Power Courtesy Sherri Shepherd showcases a bouquet from Oprah Winfrey — and recreates the talk show host's iconic wagon moment — while taping her own talk show Sherri in N.Y.C. on Sept. 23.

35 of 93 Just Imagine Eric Kowalsky/MEGA John Krasinski films scenes for his new movie, Imaginary Friends, in New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 23.

36 of 93 Feeling Fantastic Rick Kern/Getty Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the opening night screening of Paramount Pictures' SMILE at Fantastic Fest 2022 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin on Sept. 22.

37 of 93 Shoulder On Backgrid Kim Kardashian brings the glamour on Sept. 22 during a photo shoot in Milan, Italy.

38 of 93 Fierce Fashion Andreas Rentz/Getty Future and Naomi Campbell make one very cool pair during the finale of the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22.

39 of 93 Dog Days Star Max/GC Images A beaming Selma Blair lets her dog lead the way in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

40 of 93 Keeping Close Jerod Harris/Getty Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hands-on at Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London in West Hollywood on Sept. 22.

41 of 93 Dream Team Image Press Agency/ABACA/INSTARimages.com Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Lola Clark and Zaire Wade shine at the Los Angeles screening of The Redeem Team at the Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on Sept. 22.

42 of 93 To Boot Robino Salvatore/GC Images Jessica Chastain waves to the cameras as she makes her way to a show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.

43 of 93 Into the Night GC Images George and Amal Clooney enjoy a date night on Sept. 22 in N.Y.C.

44 of 93 Make It a Double Leon Bennett/Getty Anthony Anderson and social impact award honoree Kevin Liles pause for a picture at the Black Music Action Coalition Awards in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22.

45 of 93 State of Mind Paras Griffin/Getty Nas takes the stage during his NY State of Mind tour stop at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Sept. 22.

46 of 93 A Hand to Hold Amy Sussman/Getty Dustin Hoffman and wife Lisa hit the red carpet as Utopia presents the world premiere of Anvil! The Story of Anvil at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22.

47 of 93 Quiet on the Set Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Jennifer Lawrence films scenes for her latest movie, No Hard Feelings, in Long Island, New York, on Sept. 22.

48 of 93 Toast with the Most Courtesy Krug Paul Rudd raises a glass of Krug Champagne during an event at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C. to celebrate the debut of Ryuichi Sakamoto's symphony, Suite for Krug in 2008.

49 of 93 Once More with Feeling John Parra/WireImage Karol G performs during her $trip Love tour stop at FTX Arena on Sept. 22 in Miami.

50 of 93 Pop Culture Alessandra Ambrósio kicks back at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22.

51 of 93 Fine Dining The Image Direct Priyanka Chopra heads to her New York City restaurant, Sona, for lunch on Sept. 21.

52 of 93 Walk About Arnold Jerocki/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski looks straight out of a photo shoot in New York City on Sept. 22.

53 of 93 I Scream Courtesy Nicky Hilton lives the sweet life on Sept. 21 while hosting an ice cream social celebrating God's Love We Deliver volunteers at the Museum of Ice Cream in N.Y.C.

54 of 93 Peace Offering Thomas Lohnes/Getty Matthias Schweighöfer attends the Green Carpet Opening Night and premiere of The Swimmers during the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus in Switzerland on Sept. 22.

55 of 93 On Island Time Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ryan Reynolds smiles on the set of Imaginary Friends in N.Y.C.'s Coney Island on Sept. 21.

56 of 93 Legends Only Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Oprah Winfrey comes out to celebrate the late Sidney Poitier at the premiere of Sidney at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21.

57 of 93 In the Hot Seat Jamie McCarthy/Getty Tyler Perry gets animated on Sept. 21 while chatting with Alison Stewart at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.

58 of 93 Michelle at the Mic Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Michelle Yeoh takes the stage at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner Honoring Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at The Beverly Hilton on Sept. 21.

59 of 93 Tuxed Up Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Christoph Waltz and Daniel Craig don their finest for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner Honoring Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at The Beverly Hilton on Sept. 21.

60 of 93 The Newlyweds Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari walk the red carpet for his new movie Bandit in L.A. on Sept. 21.

61 of 93 Group Think John Salangsang/Shutterstock Friends and loved ones of the late Bob Saget — Kevin Nealon, Kelly Rizzo, Norman Lear, Lara Saget, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Joel McHale and John Stamos — get together at the actor's annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine Benefit for scleroderma research in Los Angeles on Sept. 21.

62 of 93 Green Machine The Image Direct Zoë Kravitz keeps it moving on Sept. 21 in N.Y.C.

63 of 93 The Write Stuff Charley Gallay/Getty Jack Harlow accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the SESAC Los Angeles Music Awards at The London West Hollywood on Sept. 21.

64 of 93 To the Point Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Chef José Andrés and former football player Eli Manning share a moment backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Sept. 21.

65 of 93 Art Fair Sami Kero/HS/Lehtikuva/Shutterstock Nick Cave and Brad Pitt celebrate their first art exhibition at Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland, on Sept. 17.

66 of 93 Ratchet Happy Birthday Courtesy Drake comes out to celebrate pal Richie Akiva's birthday at The Ned NoMad in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

67 of 93 Color Blocked Santiago Felipe/Getty Kelsea Ballerini brings the bright to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 21.

68 of 93 Rock On Kevin Mazur/Getty Halsey grabs a guitar on Sept. 20 during a performance at SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented by American Express at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

69 of 93 Back in Black Samir Hussein/WireImage Margot Robbie turns heads at the London premiere of Amsterdam on Sept. 21.

70 of 93 No Sweat Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco get cute on Sept. 20 at the New York City premiere of Meet Cute.

71 of 93 With Honors Terry Wyatt/Getty Taylor Swift returns to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20 to perform and accept the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

72 of 93 On Red Alert The Image Direct Olivia Wilde stands out on Sept. 20 while in New York City for her Don't Worry Darling press tour.

73 of 93 Passion for Fashion Franziska Krug/Getty Heidi Klum and daughter Leni arrive at the ABOUT YOU fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 20.

74 of 93 Oh, Brother Jason Mendez/WireImage Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner premiere their new film Bros in New York City on Sept. 20.

75 of 93 Life Well Lived Terry Wyatt/Getty Garth Brooks is honored with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

76 of 93 Hi There MEGA Katie Holmes stops for a smile outside the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program 8th Annual Luncheon in New York City on Sept. 20.

77 of 93 Smile in Style Backgrid Lucy Boynton hits the Los Angeles set of her latest project, The Greatest Hits, on Sept. 20.

78 of 93 A Step Ahead Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Nick Kroll gets goofy on Sept. 20 at NRDC's Night of Comedy at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

79 of 93 Sweater Weather Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Garner is ready for fall in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.

80 of 93 Totally Twinning The Image Direct Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum keep their cool during a walk around N.Y.C. on Sept. 20.

81 of 93 Here for Hugs Dave J Hogan/Getty Lena Dunham and Bella Ramsey keep it close at the Sept. 20 premiere of Catherine Called Birdy in London.

82 of 93 Strike a Pose Samir Hussein/Getty Ed Sheeran and Terry Crews have some fun on Sept. 20 at the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust inaugural fundraiser in London.

83 of 93 Checks Out Stefanie Keenan/Getty Liev Schreiber hosts friends including Tony Hale for an event to benefit his relief organization BlueCheck Ukraine, with Casamigos, in Los Angeles.

84 of 93 Comedy Tonight Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Margot Robbie sits down for a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Sept. 19.

85 of 93 Worry No More John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Olivia Wilde premieres her new film Don't Worry Darling in New York City on Sept. 19.

86 of 93 Time to Shine James Devaney/GC Images Ana de Armas arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

87 of 93 Spin City The IMage Direct Another day, another bike ride for Justin Theroux, who takes a spin on Sept. 19.

88 of 93 Wearing the Pants Gotham/GC Images Kim Kardashian stands out while walking through New York City on Sept. 19.

89 of 93 Need for Speed Backgrid Joseph Gordon-Levitt films scenes for the new Beverly Hills Cop in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

90 of 93 Nice Catch Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Johnny Knoxville is ready to play outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 19.

91 of 93 Make It a Triple Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom and Keegan-Michael Key get together at the premiere of Reboot in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

92 of 93 Slice of Life Jared Siskin/GC Images Bella Hadid takes her pizza to-go in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.