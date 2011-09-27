Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 27, 2011
MOMMY MUSCLES
January Jones keeps a tight grip on new baby (and good luck charm!) Xander Dane Jones while visiting a friend's house in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday.
TAKING 'FIVE'
Demi Moore strikes a proud pose before premiering her short film, Charlotte – one of five projects included in Lifetime TV's anthology Five – Monday night at N.Y.C.'s Skylight Soho.
COLOR BLOCK
With her Dancing score up three points from last week, a slim and sexy Kristin Cavallari (who is working things out with ex Jay Cutler), rewards herself with a night out at Katsuya in Hollywood on Monday.
GIVE HER A HAND
Justin Theroux steps out with girlfriend/budding director Jennifer Aniston for a screening of her Lifetime project Five on Monday night in New York City.
STAR CROSSING
Naomi Watts, who recently dished about how she seduced partner Liev Schreiber, spends quality time with her boys – Schreiber, Kai, 2, Sasha, 4, and Yorkie Bob – in New York City on Monday.
BUDDY UP
Costars Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt celebrate the N.Y.C. premiere of their new flick, 50/50, Monday night in New York City. The dramedy opens in theaters Friday.
KISS AND TELL
Swizz Beats shows wife Alicia Keys some affection on the red carpet of Lifetime's original movie event Five Monday night in New York City.
HIP CHECK
Happy mom Ali Larter gives 9-month-old son Theodore a lift while out to lunch Monday in their Brentwood, Calif., neighborhood.
'BANK'ABLE BEAUTY
ANTM host and rising author Tyra Banks strikes a pose in a breathtaking gown Monday night at the Metropolitan Opera's season-opening gala in New York City.
LOST & 'FOUND'
Talk about a field day! Rihanna dances her way through the great outdoors Monday while filming a video for her new single, "We Found Love," near Bangor, County Down in Northern Ireland.
DROP-OFF SERVICE
After sharing a few smooches with his canine costar, leading man Ryan Gosling stays in the shade as he arrives at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel on Monday.
HI 'FIVE'
Jennifer Aniston stops by ABC's Good Morning America in New York on Monday to discuss her latest directorial project Five, an anthology of short films dealing with the subject of breast cancer.
HEAT WAVE
Teen heartthrob Taylor Lautner reaches out to fans while working the red carpet at the London premiere of his action film Abduction on Monday.
SUPPLY RUN
Expectant mom and Save the Children ambassador Jennifer Garner collects school supply donations for needy kids during her Monday appearance on NBC's Today show in New York City.
SWEATER SAVVY
Katie Holmes keeps it simple – and fall friendly! – while running errands Monday in L.A.
LEAN ON ME
Puss in Boots costars Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek have a backup plan – each other! – during a playful photo call in Moscow on Monday.