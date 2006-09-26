Star Tracks - Tuesday, September 26, 2006
AN ANIMATED BUNCH
It's a family night of fun for Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and her daughter Tallulah, 12, Monday at the L.A. premiere of Kutcher's new animated film Open Season (the night after the couple's first anniversary). In it, the actor voices the role of Elliot, a one-horned "mule-deer."
TAKE A BOW
Ashlee Simpson soaks up the applause on her opening night as Roxie Hart in Chicago in London's West End on Monday. Of performing on the London stage, Simpson said, "This is definitely an honor for me. It's my dream!"
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Ashlee gets a hand from big sister Jessica (who sat in the front row cheering squad alongside parents Joe and Tina) on opening night. After the show, Jessica said of Ashlee's performance, "Perfect. What could be better than that?"
SIGN ON
Nick Lachey grants his Canadian fans' wishes during a Monday appearance on the music-video show MuchMusic in Toronto. The singer is currently on a North American tour to promote his album, What's Left of Me.
MR. ROUSSEAU
Kate Bosworth steps out – and gets close – again with the new man in her life – model James Rousseau – in New York City's Greenwich Village on Monday.
AFRICAN OUTREACH
George Clooney, a longtime advocate for sending peacekeepers to Darfur, makes another earnest appeal Monday in Burbank, Calif., to help stop genocidal violence in the Sudanese region (with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, and actor Don Cheadle, left, by his side). Despite his political involvement, the Oscar winner says he has no ambitions to run for office.
BUZZING AROUND
Lindsay Lohan goes face-to-face Sunday night with Stavros Niarchos – who was also recently spotted getting close with his ex and Lohan's rival, Paris Hilton – at Los Angeles club Dragonfly. And Lohan could be a single woman now; she and Harry Morton have been on and off recently.
WILLKOMMEN, BIENVENUE!
Using the German capital as inspiration, Kate Beckinsale looks ready to hit the stage for a performance of Cabaret in a controversial bubble dress, as she attends the Berlin premiere party for her film Click on Sunday.
HOLDING ON
With weeks to go, a pregnant Maggie Gyllenhaal can barely contain the baby news as she and fiancé Peter Sarsgaard take a stroll in New York City's West Village neighborhood on Sunday.
WHAT A BLAST
Christina Milian goes for the (fire)works as she celebrates her 25th birthday at Miami's Prive nightclub Saturday, where she partied with her hip-hop producer boyfriend Dre.
FIGHTIN' IRISH?
Despite his recent troubles with the law, Kate Moss stands by her (worse-for-wear) man Pete Doherty as the on-again couple land in Dublin on Monday. Doherty, who was released from his latest rehab stint the same morning, is performing there with his band Babyshambles tonight.
ROUND THE 'MOUNTAIN'
Teri Hatcher and daughter Emerson, 8, take to high speeds Saturday on Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Anaheim, Calif., the day before Desperate Housewives' third season premiered. This summer the pair enjoyed another special trip: an Alaskan vacation.
HOME PRIDE
It's no secret Lost's Dominic Monaghan is a man from Manchester – and proud of it – as he and girlfriend Evangeline Lilly take a sunny stroll in Hawaii on Saturday.
NOW WE'RE COOKING
Also taking a quick break from the Lost set: Josh Holloway, with his apron-clad wife Yessica in Honolulu on Saturday. The show's new season premieres on Oct. 4.
BON VOYAGE
With a friendly wave, a dressed down Drew Barrymore prepares to face the friendly skies Friday, as she heads to catch a plane out of New York City.
DYE JOB
Tough guy Samuel L. Jackson looks characteristically fierce Saturday in costume on the set of his latest film, Jumper, a science-fiction thriller shooting in Toronto.