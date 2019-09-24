Lucy Hale Walks Her Dog (in Character!) in N.Y.C., Plus Joaquin Phoenix, Amanda Seyfried & More

New York Minute
Lucy Hale pairs her costume with cozy shoes while walking her dog near the Katy Keene set in N.Y.C. on Monday.
No Joke
Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips attend the Joker premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris on Monday.
Oh Doll
Amanda Seyfried shoots scenes with a baby doll on Monday on the Brooklyn set of A Mouthful of Air.
Crop to It
Emily Ratajkowski continues to make New York City her runway during a Monday outing.
Best of the Best
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe attend The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, Italy, on Monday.
Playing Dress Up
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and husband Kevin Manno go back in time for a party with The Murder Mystery Company at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Village People
Tori Spelling joins Kaitlin Vilasuso at a pool party at The Westlake Village Inn in California for the launch of Cocculux CBD coconut oil.
Color Blocking
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse get cute on Sunday while arriving to the Hugo Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
L.A. Nights
Rob Lowe steps out in Los Angeles on Saturday among a flurry of fans.
Going for Gold
Lizzo continues her Cuz I Love You Too tour at N.Y.C.’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday.
Playing Tourist
Kaia Gerber snaps some photos on Saturday while out in Milan, Italy, between fashion shows.
All Dressed Up
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder go black tie on Sunday for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy.
Getting Goofy
Owain Yeoman, Alexa Swinton and Ashley Aufderheide attend the premiere of ABC’s Emergence with PEOPLE in N.Y.C. last week, hosted by PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons.
Signing Off
Sailor Brinkley-Cook greets photographers on Sunday while en route to Dancing with the Stars rehearsals in L.A.
Total VIPs
Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton auction off VIP tickets to their play Betrayal for The 32nd Annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Passion for Fashion
BFC launches a fashion studio apprenticeship with ambassadorial president David Beckham and designers including Richard Quinn (left) at Prendergast Vale School in London on Monday.
He Comes in Peace
Jude Law speaks up on Saturday at the Peace One Day 20th Anniversary Celebration in London.
Pretty in Pink
Heather McMahan and Busy Philipps pose for a selfie during Bustle’s 2019 Rule Breakers Festival at LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Brooklyn on Saturday.
She Rules
Also at Bustle’s 2019 Rule Breakers Festival in Brooklyn on Saturday, honoree Stacey Abrams.
Fall Fun
Arnold Schwarzenegger conducts an orchestra during the Oktoberfest 2019 at Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.
Pop Stars
Sienna Miller and Iggy Pop stand out at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sunday.
Two for Tea
Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer share a laugh on Saturday at the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Mom & Me
Andie MacDowell and daughter Margaret Qualley make it a family affair as COS and Margaret Qualley celebrate L.A. Dance Project’s L.A. Dances in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Best Seat in the House
Snoop grabs a spot on the field on Sunday ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans football game in L.A.
Getting Framed
Radio host Delilah shares a moment backstage with Elton John following his concert in Tacoma, Washington.
Eyes on the Prize
Bella Hadid enjoys a moment backstage at the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.
Seeing Double
Geena Davis (who played Barbara Maitland in the 1988 film Beetlejuice) and Kerry Butler (who plays Barbara Maitland in the Broadway show) pose backstage at the Broadway musical at The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Saturday.
Brooklyn to Beverly Hills
Costars Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews attend The Creative Coalition Presents The Television Humanitarian Awards Luncheon Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Cooking Up a Good Time
Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski attends a signing event for his book Antoni in the Kitchen at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Speaking Up
Gisele Bündchen joins friends at the Climate Strike in New York City on Friday.
Fashionable Ladies
Ginnifer Goodwin, Linda Cardellini, Joey King and Mandy Moore link up at the Glamour x Tory Burch Women to Watch Lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday.
Bello!
Elizabeth Olsen and Shailene Woodley step into the sunlight at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.
Best Friends
Swaggy Wolfdog and Camila Cabello bond at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
All Smiles
Yalitza Aparicio holds flowers and a stuffed animal after the Gender Equity Forum, which was organized by Tec de Monterrey, in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday.
On the Mend
As she continues to recover from the illness that kept her off the air part of this week, Kelly Ripa goes for a walk with husband Mark Consuelos in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Here to Slay
Jennifer Lopez wears an updated version of her iconic Grammys dress to close out the Versace runway show on Friday during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Green Machine
Also at the Versace show on Friday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Run Away
A low-key Ryan Reynolds makes his way through New York City on Friday.
Here I AM
Cedric the Entertainer visits BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Friday in N.Y.C.
Denim Darling
Sofia Richie attends the “A Ride Through the Ages”: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset in L.A. on Thursday.
Denim Darlings
Maria Menounos and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Hannah Godwin show their denim at a dinner to celebrate the launch of Kensie’s “#Make Pretty Powerful” campaign featuring Godwin at Stella 34 Trattoria inside Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Grateful Guy
Liam Payne Celebrates his HUGO x Liam Payne collection at Bloomingdale’s Studio 59 in New York City on Thursday.
Launching Pad
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee hit the yellow carpet at the Cincoro Tequila launch at CATCH Steak in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night.
You BET
Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, star of BET+’s new First Wives Club, attend the BET+ launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Too Cool for School
Zendaya teams up with Yoobi to donate school supplies to 450 students at her hometown elementary school in Oakland, California, on Thursday.
Grandma's Group
Chrissy Teigen, son Miles and mom Vilailuck Teigen get together on Thursday night at the Impossible Foods “Grandma’s House” retail launch party at Westfield Century City.