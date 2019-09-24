Lucy Hale Walks Her Dog (in Character!) in N.Y.C., Plus Joaquin Phoenix, Amanda Seyfried & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 24, 2019 06:00 AM

New York Minute

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lucy Hale pairs her costume with cozy shoes while walking her dog near the Katy Keene set in N.Y.C. on Monday.

No Joke

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips attend the Joker premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris on Monday.

Oh Doll

MEGA

Amanda Seyfried shoots scenes with a baby doll on Monday on the Brooklyn set of A Mouthful of Air.

Crop to It

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski continues to make New York City her runway during a Monday outing.

Best of the Best

Claudio Villa/Getty

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe attend The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, Italy, on Monday.

Playing Dress Up

Bird + Bird Events

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and husband Kevin Manno go back in time for a party with The Murder Mystery Company at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles over the weekend. 

Village People

Leah Ingersoll of Linger Photography

Tori Spelling joins Kaitlin Vilasuso at a pool party at The Westlake Village Inn in California for the launch of Cocculux CBD coconut oil.

Color Blocking

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse get cute on Sunday while arriving to the Hugo Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

L.A. Nights

Star Max/GC Images

Rob Lowe steps out in Los Angeles on Saturday among a flurry of fans.

Going for Gold

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Lizzo continues her Cuz I Love You Too tour at N.Y.C.’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday.

Playing Tourist

The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber snaps some photos on Saturday while out in Milan, Italy, between fashion shows.

All Dressed Up

David M. Benett/Getty

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder go black tie on Sunday for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy.

Getting Goofy

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Owain Yeoman, Alexa Swinton and Ashley Aufderheide attend the premiere of ABC’s Emergence with PEOPLE in N.Y.C. last week, hosted by PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons.

Signing Off

MEGA

Sailor Brinkley-Cook greets photographers on Sunday while en route to Dancing with the Stars rehearsals in L.A.

Total VIPs

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton auction off VIP tickets to their play Betrayal for The 32nd Annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Passion for Fashion

Tim Whitby/Getty

BFC launches a fashion studio apprenticeship with ambassadorial president David Beckham and designers including Richard Quinn (left) at Prendergast Vale School in London on Monday.

He Comes in Peace

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Jude Law speaks up on Saturday at the Peace One Day 20th Anniversary Celebration in London.

Pretty in Pink

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Heather McMahan and Busy Philipps pose for a selfie during Bustle’s 2019 Rule Breakers Festival at LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Brooklyn on Saturday.

She Rules

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Also at Bustle’s 2019 Rule Breakers Festival in Brooklyn on Saturday, honoree Stacey Abrams.

Fall Fun

Gisela Schober/Getty

Arnold Schwarzenegger conducts an orchestra during the Oktoberfest 2019 at Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

Pop Stars

Daniele Venturelli/ Getty

Sienna Miller and Iggy Pop stand out at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sunday.

Two for Tea

Andrew Mason/BFA.com

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer share a laugh on Saturday at the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

Mom & Me

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Andie MacDowell and daughter Margaret Qualley make it a family affair as COS and Margaret Qualley celebrate L.A. Dance Project’s L.A. Dances in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Best Seat in the House

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Snoop grabs a spot on the field on Sunday ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans football game in L.A.

Getting Framed

Courtesy

Radio host Delilah shares a moment backstage with Elton John following his concert in Tacoma, Washington.

Eyes on the Prize

Shutterstock

Bella Hadid enjoys a moment backstage at the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.

Seeing Double

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Geena Davis (who played Barbara Maitland in the 1988 film Beetlejuice) and Kerry Butler (who plays Barbara Maitland in the Broadway show) pose backstage at the Broadway musical at The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Saturday.

Brooklyn to Beverly Hills

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Costars Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews attend The Creative Coalition Presents The Television Humanitarian Awards Luncheon Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Cooking Up a Good Time

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski attends a signing event for his book Antoni in the Kitchen at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Speaking Up

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen joins friends at the Climate Strike in New York City on Friday. 

Fashionable Ladies

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin, Linda Cardellini, Joey King and Mandy Moore link up at the Glamour x Tory Burch Women to Watch Lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday. 

Bello! 

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen and Shailene Woodley step into the sunlight at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Best Friends

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Swaggy Wolfdog and Camila Cabello bond at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday. 

All Smiles

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Yalitza Aparicio holds flowers and a stuffed animal after the Gender Equity Forum, which was organized by Tec de Monterrey, in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday. 

On the Mend

Felipe Ramales/Splash

As she continues to recover from the illness that kept her off the air part of this week, Kelly Ripa goes for a walk with husband Mark Consuelos in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Here to Slay

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Jennifer Lopez wears an updated version of her iconic Grammys dress to close out the Versace runway show on Friday during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Green Machine

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Also at the Versace show on Friday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Run Away

Elder Ordonez/Splash

A low-key Ryan Reynolds makes his way through New York City on Friday.

Here I AM

John Lamparski/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer visits BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Friday in N.Y.C.

Denim Darling

Erik Voake/Getty

Sofia Richie attends the “A Ride Through the Ages”: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset in L.A. on Thursday.

Denim Darlings

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Kensie

Maria Menounos and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Hannah Godwin show their denim at a dinner to celebrate the launch of Kensie’s “#Make Pretty Powerful” campaign featuring Godwin at Stella 34 Trattoria inside Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Grateful Guy

BFA

Liam Payne Celebrates his HUGO x Liam Payne collection at Bloomingdale’s Studio 59 in New York City on Thursday.

Launching Pad

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee hit the yellow carpet at the Cincoro Tequila launch at CATCH Steak in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night.

You BET

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, star of BET+’s new First Wives Club, attend the BET+ launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Too Cool for School

Kimberly White/Getty

Zendaya teams up with Yoobi to donate school supplies to 450 students at her hometown elementary school in Oakland, California, on Thursday.

Grandma's Group

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

Chrissy Teigen, son Miles and mom Vilailuck Teigen get together on Thursday night at the Impossible Foods “Grandma’s House” retail launch party at Westfield Century City.

