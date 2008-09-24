Star Tracks - Tuesday, September 24, 2008
MOUTHING OFF
Lindsay Lohan, who snuggled with Samantha Ronson over the weekend at the TV Guide post-Emmys party, stays connected while on a break from a photo shoot Tuesday in the Hollywood Hills.
BIRTHDAY BUNCH
IT'S A SIGN!
Mariah Carey earns a diva's welcome Tuesday at Hong Kong International Airport with husband Nick Cannon (not pictured). The singer was met by a group of fans, and happily signed autographs for them in the terminal.
LA DOLCE VITA
When in Rome, show a little PDA! Justin Timberlake embraces girlfriend Jessica Biel during a romantic stroll through the Italian city while vacationing on Tuesday.
CIAO, ITALIA!
A stylish Jennifer Lopez checks out the shopping scene (with manager Benny Medina not far behind) in Milan on Tuesday, hitting the Dolce amp Gabbana store. The singer-actress has been on a whirlwind European vacation with husband Marc Anthony (not pictured).
SUNNY OUTLOOK
Katherine Heigl enjoys a relaxing day Tuesday with husband Josh Kelley (not pictured) in their Los Angeles neighborhood. After reportedly lunching at the the Rose Café, they stopped into a florist. The Grey's Anatomy star gets back into her scrubs when the ABC show returns Thursday.
BALANCING ACT
90210 star AnnaLynne McCord gets some much-needed assistance while teetering on sky-high heels Tuesday on the show's L.A. set. The CW show recently got picked up for a full season.
DASHING DUO
John Mayer shares a meet and greet with legendary singer Tony Bennett backstage at the crooner's "Exploring The Arts" Gala Tuesday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Mayer performed three songs at the bash – hosted by Whoopi Goldberg – then Bennett finished the night with some of his classic tunes.
HOT DIGGITY DOG!
Talk-show host Martha Stewart navigates a 15-foot long hot dog – modeled after the world's largest – during a segment of her show in New York City on Tuesday.
'BAD' ATTITUDE
She may be striking a bashful pose, but Rihanna lets her 'bad'-girl side shine through (check out that bling!) after a visit to the BBC Radio 1 studios in London on Tuesday.
SHORT STOP
No frumpy maternity clothes here! Naomi Watts shows off her great legs – and a burgeoning belly – during a visit Tuesday to the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, Calif. The actress, who has yet to confirm her second pregnancy, recently traveled home to Australia with 14-month-old son Alexander.
DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS
Football fan Matthew McConaughey wears his Texas Longhorns pride during yet another jog near his Malibu home on Tuesday.
KEEP THE PACE
Sarah Jessica Parker flashes a splash of color with her purple booties during a hand-in-hand stroll through midtown Manhattan with husband Matthew Broderick on Tuesday.
STAGE MOM
Katie Holmes is Broadway-bound as she heads to work Tuesday at New York's Gerald Schoenfeld
Theatre, where she's appearing on stage in All My Sons – and
earning raves from her No. 1 fan. After her first preview performance on Sept. 18, husband Tom Cruise gushed, "I'm so proud of her."
LA DOLCE VITA
After scoping out the Emporio Armani runway show, Solange Knowles – who's the brand ambassador of Armani jeans – attends the opening of the designer's Spazio Armani store in Milan, Italy.
VILLAGE PERSON
Mary-Kate Olsen keeps things moving during a day out in New York's West Village on Monday. Among her stops: The fashionista reportedly visited a local tanning salon.