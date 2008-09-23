Star Tracks - Tuesday, September 23, 2008
IN THE SWING
New mom Halle Berry holds tightly to 6-month-old daughter Nahla Ariela during a ride on the swings at a Beverly Hills park on Sunday.
'TOAST' OF THE TOWN
Eva Longoria Parker, who glammed up for the Emmys, gets color-coordinated with husband Tony Parker during a casual stroll through West Hollywood on Monday. Among their stops, the couple reportedly met a friend for lunch at Toast.
RED ALERT
Hey, fashionista! Taylor Momsen continues to shine as a style star, sporting a sweeping red Marchesa gown at the Metropolitan Opera's opening night gala on Monday in New York.
PICK-UP SCENE
What's not to smile about? After her successful Emmy night, Tina Fey does a little heavy lifting – think all three awards are in that bag? – at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
UNDER COVER
Also in jet-set mode: Reese Witherspoon stays covered up – under an oversized scarf and shades – while making her way through LAX on Monday.
SIGNING BONUS
It's raining fans! Josh Hartnett greets his public outside the stage door of London's Apollo Theatre on Monday after performing in the West End production of Rain Man. The play – based on the 1988 Tom Cruise-Dustin Hoffman movie – runs through Dec. 20.
ON THE RUN
Hilary Duff takes care of business Monday in Santa Monica, Calif., reportedly heading to the gym and the doctor while running errands. The actress has been busy filming her comedy Stay Cool.
HER CUPS RUNNETH OVER
Now that's full support! Burlesque star Dita Von Teese gets in the swing of things in London, where she celebrated the launch of her new vintage-inspired Wonderbra collection by swinging from an oversized brassiere on Tuesday.
CITY WALK
Cameron Diaz and beau Paul Sculfor take advantage of the balmy New York weather on Sunday, stepping out yet again in the trendy SoHo neighborhood.
SPARKLE MOTION
An evening gown in daytime? It's just another day on the set of Gossip Girl! A slinky Blake Lively makes her way out of New York hot spot 1 Oak as shooting continues on the hit show Monday.
SALUD!
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her PBS show Spain . . . On the Road Again with costar (and celebrity chef) Mario Batali and Bono Sunday at New York City's Queen Sofia Spanish Institute. The actress says she gained 8 lbs. while shooting. "In Spain they eat so late, so I would eat a huge dinner and drink way too much wine and then go to sleep," she told PEOPLE.
HANG TIME
Talk about a challenging interview! Kelly Ripa turns herself upside down to chat with David Blaine in New York's Central Park on Monday. For his latest stunt, the illusionist is hanging six stories above the ground for 60 hours in what he's calling a "Dive of Death."
LIP SERVICE
She may not have won an Emmy for her role on The Closer, but life is good for Kyra Sedgwick as she takes a romantic stroll with husband Kevin Bacon in Hollywood on Monday.
GOING TO THE DOGS
That's hot! Paris Hilton proudly shows off her wares during a launch event for her clothing line Monday in Milan, Italy. The hotel heiress debuted her line of T-shirts emblazoned with images of her pooches and her face.
ROCKING HER LOOK
Also in Milan: Katy Perry arrives at the DampG runway show on Monday. The "I Kissed a Girl" singer sported a DampG look to the show (part of Milan Fashion Week) and performed at the afterparty.