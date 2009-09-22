Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 22, 2009
HIGH STAKES
Now a partial owner of the Miami Dolphins, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez attend their team's Monday night football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Landshark Stadium in Miami – where the couple just bought a new home.
SUPER SOAKER
While shooting her music video for "Star Strukk" – a collaboration with electroband 3oh!3 – Katy Perry gets drenched under a fountain at the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum’s Rose Garden on Monday.
HAPPY-GO-LUCKY
Look who's smiling! Her friends may be worried about her following her beloved Daisy's disappearance – but Jessica Simpson shows the world an upbeat mood as she prepares for departure at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
COMIC RELIEF
After cracking everyone up at the Emmys, Ricky Gervais still supplies the laughter – this time to his Invention of Lying costar Jennifer Garner at the comedy's premiere Monday at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The film, which costars Rob Lowe and Tina Fey, opens Oct. 2.
A GLITTERING EVENING
Private Practice's Kate Walsh is a knockout in her shimmering skintight Stella McCartney leggings and blazer at ABC's Blow Out Cancer event Monday at Spago in Beverly Hills. On the red carpet, the actress joked she looked like a "sparkly mermaid!"
MOMMY IN RED
With her burgeoning baby bump, Leelee Sobieski glows at the season opening of the Metropolitan Opera on Monday in New York City. The actress – who's expecting her first child with her fashion designer fiancé Adam Kimmel – told PEOPLE she craves foods that "little kids like."
CHARITABLE GENIES
Eva Longoria and Tony Parker host the "Par Coeur Gala" in support of Make-A-Wish France Foundation at Hotel Meurice in Paris on Monday. At the event, the couple auctioned off a day with Longoria on the Desperate Housewives set as well as a visit with Parker at a San Antonio game.
HOUSEWIVES WHO LUNCH
Are the cameras rolling? Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi and beau Slade Smiley meet up with NeNe Leakes for a lively lunch date in Beverly Hills on Monday – one day after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star made her red-carpet debut as an Emmy commentator for E!
HAVING A BALL
Smile! Following a whirlwind week in New York City for Fashion Week and the U.S. Open, Gwen Stefani and son Zuma, 1, enjoy an afternoon out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
PACK LEADER
After hitting up HBO's post-Emmy party the night before, Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz gets his heart racing at L.A.'s Laurel Canyon Dog Park with his canine companions on Monday.
ON THE WATERFRONT
What a view! Chace Crawford and Jessica Szohr set their sights on the waterfront while filming Gossip Girl in New York City on Monday.
BABY LOVE
Have baby, will travel! Actress Naomi Watts gives son Kai, 9 months, a lift on Sunday as they head to a playdate with big brother Sasha, 2 (not pictured), in New York City.
'VISION' QUEST
World Vision Ambassador Hugh Jackman is a man on a mission, taking the podium during the 2009 Climate Week kick-off at the New York Public Library in Manhattan on Monday. The week-long event hopes to raise awareness about the urgent need for action on climate change.
MODEL MOMENT
Supermodel pals Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss make quite the stunning pair during a dinner party for British clothing retailer Topshop in London on Sunday.
RUNNERS’ WORLD
Keeping up with their running routine, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes hit their stride – in matching gray tops! – during a heart-pumping run Monday through Boston.